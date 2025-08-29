Weekend ACCA Tips: Betfair tipsters' best bets in a 214/1 multi across EPL, EFL & Serie A

Goals to flow at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Mark Stinchcombe

Sheffield Wednesday are 1/5 to go down yet are a very chunky 13/102.30 to lose here. Everyone is aware of Wednesday's plight yet there is still no sign of any takeover anytime soon and they continue to play with limited senior players. Opposition closing odds have seen Leicester at 1/4, Bolton 2/7, Championship leaders Stoke interestingly were 5/6 then drifted to 6/5 before winning 3-0, winless Wrexham were 8/13 and Leeds were 1/12. If there's no takeover I think as the season goes on in similar matchups the opposition has to be odds-on.

Jack Critchley

Wrexham bring chaos and their matches have been highly entertaining so far. Although they've added defensive reinforcements, they were unable to hold onto a two goal lead last weekend and Millwall should be able to create plenty of chances. At 11/10, there's value in backing goals at The Den

Alan Dudman

My pick Crewe last weekend should have been home and hosed as they hit the woodwork four times against Gillingham, and the Gills look worth taking a punt on here with the draw bet. At 2/13.00, the price can boost the treble at bit and Oldham have already shown themselves to be draw specialists with four already from five games, while the Gills have a new resilience under Gareth Ainsworth and have a knack of scoring late, but they too have drawn twice with a pair of 1-1s and had a knack of drawing towards the end of last season (eight from their final 11 matches).

Ste Tudor

Spurs v Cherries would be the most surprising 0-0 of the weekend. Tottenham have started extremely brightly, scoring five goals, keeping two clean sheets, and racking up the second highest number of shots on target. The players seem to be relishing the tactical flexibility demanded of them from Frank. Bournemouth have ample firepower to trouble the hosts, as 32 shots taken so far illustrates. This fixture last term finished 2-2.

Paul Higham

Sunderland got off to the perfect start against West Ham, then got brought back down to earth at Burnley - so was that opening day result more down to the struggles of the Hammers? It looks like it could be that way, and Brentford have recovered from a rough start with wins over Aston Villa and Bournemouth in league and cup and on that form would look to have too much. So at 6/42.50 they look a decent pick here.

Kevin Hatchard

Former Manchester United midfielder Scott McTominay is in the form of his life. The Scotland international netted 16 goals for club and country last term, becoming Serie A's MVP and winning the Scudetto. He shows no signs of slowing down, and scored in last week's Serie A opener at Sassuolo. That means McTominay has now scored seven goals in his last eight league games.

