Northampton v Mansfield: Brady's bunch to beat Clough's men in playoff



Northampton 2.47/5 v Mansfield 3.39/4, the Draw 3.39/4

19:45

Live on Sky Sports Main Event

Northampton should be able to take the momentum of the final half hour of their League Two playoff semi-final into the second leg as they try to overturn a 2-1 deficit says our fourth tier expert...

Ian Lamont says: "I've got a feeling that Northampton will progress to Wembley and that I'll be considering, come July, the merits of Mansfield being favourites for next season's League Two title. By what score - or method - Northampton come through, however, is not easy to assess.

"If the hosts think they deserved automatic promotion, they must use that hurt effectively to storm the barricades.

"The shortest price in the correct score market is 7.06/1 on a 1-1 draw, a favourite scoreline in League Two. That's not something I'm considering, but is an indication of how close the layers think this match will be. A 1-0 win for the hosts is as short as 8.415/2. Layers just don't see Northampton scoring big, or perhaps conceding. On some levels, 2-0 at 12.5 is tempting.

"However, alongside that over 2.5 goals bet, 2-1 at 12.011/1 seems valid (3-1 at 30.029/1 seems a bit of a stretch for 90 minutes, given Northampton's relative lack of goals). Victory by 2-1 would take the tie to extra-time and penalties. Anything could happen thereon in, but I expect Brady's bunch to secure progress. Opta point out that all three of Mansfield's second legs in Football League playoffs have gone to extra-time."

Eintracht Frankfurt v Rangers: Eagles can soar to UEL glory

Eintracht Frankfurt 2.486/4 v Rangers 3.211/5, the Draw 3.55/2

20:00

Live on BT Sport 1

Rangers have knocked out Borussia Dortmund and RB Leipzig, but Bundesliga expert Kevin Hatchard doesn't believe they'll complete a German hat-trick in the Europa League final...

Kevin says: "Rangers deserve huge respect after what they did to Borussia Dortmund and RB Leipzig, but I think their underdog status is warranted, simply because they aren't at Ibrox. Yes, they won in Dortmund, but they lost in Belgrade, Braga and Leipzig, and Die Roten Bullen had plenty of chances to score more goals in that semi-final first leg.

"Frankfurt have saved their best performances for their games on the road, and I think man-for-man they are a slightly better side. You can back Frankfurt to win inside 90 minutes at 2.447/5, but I'm conscious that this could go the distance, so I'll just back Frankfurt to win the Europa League at 1.84/5, which means we still win if Frankfurt's ultimate victory requires extra time or penalties.

"If you want to boost the price, there are a couple of ways you can do it by using the Bet Builder. The first is by backing Frankfurt to lift the trophy and Daichi Kamada to have a shot on target at combined odds of 2.77/4. Kamada tends to save his best displays for this tournament, and he has five goals in 12 UEL matches this term.

"If you just want to back Kamada to score, you can do so at a tempting 4.57/2."

Eintracht Frankfurt v Rangers: Van Bronckhorst's Gers to lift trophy

Now get the Scottish perspective as our Rangers expert, who's in Seville for the big match, offers his take and best bet...

Frank says: "Can the famous Glasgow Rangers go all the way and etch their name on the trophy? You bet they can. Manager van Bronkhorst, captain James Tavernier and the squad have worked wonders in this competition. The Scots have beaten two sides from the top four of the Bundesliga already. Frankfurt are currently down in 12th.

"Gers also have the Europa League's top scorer in Tavernier, a right back. The Englishman takes penalties and loves to get forward at every opportunity, ghosting in at the back post to meet crosses from Ryan Kent, Borna Barisic and Calvin Bassey.

"Aaron Ramsey, a world-class player, is desperate for game time ahead of the Welsh national teams' push to the World Cup in Qatar. He was born to perform on the big stage. John Lundstram is fast becoming an icon in the stands. Between the posts stands Alan McGregor - the Cinderella Man...

"Both teams scored in three of their four games against German opposition on the route to the final, and more of the same here is 1.715/7. Over 2.5 goals will attract attention at 1.9110/11 with armchair fans hoping for another goal-fest."

Deportivo Tachira v Independiente Petrolero: More misery for travelling Bolivians

Deportivo Tachira 1.548/15 v Independiente Petrolero 5.95/1, the Draw 4.3100/30

01:00 (Thursday morning)

It could be worth staying as Nathan Joyes landed two winners in the last round of fixtures and he's off to Venezuela for latest from the Copa Libertadores...

Nathan says: "It's been a nightmare debut campaign for Independiente Petrolero, and while many would have anticipated the Bolivians to struggle, a solitary point after four matches as well as conceding sixteen goals is about as bleak as it could be at this stage.

Deportivo Tachira, on the other hand, have an opportunity to pile the pressure on Emelec for second spot in what is a must win game for the Venezuelans.

"Sitting just one point behind Emelec, who travel to current champions Palmeiras, a win could potentially put them two points clear of third spot and with a trip to Brazil themselves in the final week.

"This does appear to be the Venezuelans last opportunity for points. However, a bonus for Tachira is that they just turned Petrolero over 2-1 in their own back yard and back on home soil in front of their own fans, they'll be in a confident mood.