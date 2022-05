Philadelphia v Inter Miami

Thursday 00:30 (Live on Sky Sports Mix)

In Finland yesterday, KuPS shut the door on Oulu and also on our BTTS bet. The visitors won 3-0 to move clear at the top of the Veikkausliiga table.

We're in the States today for tonight's MLS game between Philadelphia Union and Phil Neville's Inter Miami, and we're not sure it's going to be worth waiting up for.

All of Philly's first six home games of the season have finished with Under 2.5 Goals, with Jim Curtin's hosts conceding just three goals. Going back into last season, Under 2.5 Goals has now been the right bet on 17/22 MLS games at Subaru Park (77%).

Phil Neville's visitors have struggled on the road this term (W1-D0-L4). But after a couple of early defeats, they've tightened up slightly and all of their last three road trips have ended with Under 2.5 Goals. Since Neville took charge, they too have shown a strong preference for low scorers: 16/22 (73%) have delivered Under 2.5 Goals. At an odds-against price, that's our bet on this one.