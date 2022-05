Monza to be turned over

Bet 1: Back Brescia @ 23/20 - KO 19:00 BST

This is the first leg of a Serie B Play-off semi-final, and I am backing Brescia to build a lead at home.

The hosts finished fifth during the regular campaign and then beaten Perugia in the quarter-finals. They have lost just three times in front of their own fans, and four of their last five were victories.

Monza were fourth in the table, so they enter the Play-offs at this stage of proceedings. They ended their campaign with just one win in four though - two defeats - and it's three losses in four on the road.

Mansfield's away form to let them down again

Bet 2: Back Northampton @ 13/10 - KO 19:45 BST

Northampton lost the first leg of this League Two Play-off semi-final, but the aggregate score is only 2-1, so they are still well in this tie.

The Cobblers finished the regular season in fourth, and only missed out on automatic promotion on goals scored. They won 13 of their 23 on this ground, which includes a 2-0 success over Mansfield.

The visitors came seventh in the table - losing nine times away from home, which was more than any of the top seven. They won just one of their last five on their travels, and they appear vulnerable here. Extra time might not be a bad result for them.

Europa League to head to Scotland

Bet 3: Back Rangers to lift the trophy @ 6/5 - KO 20:00 BST

Glasgow Rangers are on the verge of winning only their second European trophy in their history, and I think they are worth backing at odds-against to do so.

Eintracht Frankfurt have had a remarkable run in this tournament, beating the likes of Betis, Barcelona and West Ham.

Their Bundesliga form wasn't great though - they finished 11th - and that does concern me, as they really aren't the best team in the world.

The Gers themselves have been inspired in the Europa League this season, and they managed to see-off German opposition in the semis - with RB Leipzig being a better side than Frankfurt.