Eintracht Frankfurt v Rangers

Wednesday 18 May, 20:00 kick-off

Live on BT Sport 1 & YouTube

A magical European adventure for Rangers takes them to Seville to face Eintracht Frankfurt in the Europa League final.

Neither side are prolific European winners with both collecting just one trophy - Rangers lifting the Cup Winners' Cup 50 years ago and Frankfurt claiming the Uefa Cup in 1980.

Giovanni van Bronckhorst's side have had an eventful route to the final, beating Borussia Dortmund and RB Leipzig along the win, so they're now accustomed to beating Bundesliga opposition.

Skipper James Tavernier has been the spearhead and with his tally of seven goals he's actually the top scorer in the competition this season.

Tavernier is 5.04/1 to get on the scoresheet yet again and just a fraction over half that price at 2.68/5 for a goal or assist.

We have to take Tavernier to have a say in this game, but we'll also double that up with Rangers defender Connor Goldson doing what he does best - and that's getting stuck in.

Gers will be under pressure at some stage during the game, and Goldson has already been no stranger to getting his name in the book.

Goldson has been booked seven times in the league, and a further four times in the Europa League - including in both legs of the semi-final against Leipzig.

So at 3.412/5 for a card here he's the pick to slot into our Bet Builder double alongside his captain.