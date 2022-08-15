</iframe</noscript> <div class="layout" style="background-color:#FBFBFB"> <div class="layout__mobile_advert"> </div> <header class="layout__header"> <nav id="services_navigation"> <ul class="services_nav"> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com">Betting.Betfair </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/podcasts/">Podcasts </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/">Betfair Sportsbook </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/how-to-use-betfair-exchange/">Exchange How-to </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/">Betfair Exchange </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://responsiblegambling.betfair.com/">Safer Gambling </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item" style="margin-left: Tuesday Football Cheat Sheet: All the best bets in one place
Max Liu
15 August 2022
3:00 min read "https://betting.betfair.com/football/football-tips/tuesday-betfair-cheat-sheet-all-the-best-bets-in-one-place-150822-204.html", "datePublished": "2022-08-15T20:45:00+01:00", "dateModified": "2022-08-15T22:01:00+01:00", "thumbnailURL": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/football/019e6f2ccc111e49ae916eb4f738f3617cf91a67.320x180.jpg", "articleBody": "Get the best bets for Tuesday's football including Rangers v PSV, Mark O'Haire on QPR v Blackpool, and much more from our experts across the EFL... Burnley v Hull: Back Tigers to test Kompany's Clarets Burnley [1.62] v Hull [7.2], the Draw [4.0] 19:45 Jack Critchley says: "Burnley dominated 10-man Watford on Friday evening yet failed to breach the Hornet's backline whereas six days earlier, they dropped points against a stubborn Luton side. "Although they do have plenty of individual quality, they remain a work-in-progress under their Belgian boss. This is unlikely to be an easy task and they could struggle to find a way past an in-form Matt Ingram on Tuesday night. "Hull have made a good start under Shota Arveladze and having beaten Norwich at the weekend, they will provide a stern test for the recently relegated Clarets." [matchPredictions url="https://betting.betfair.com/predictions/match/burnley-vs-hull-city/955890/"] Jack's bet: Back Draw and Under 2.5 Goals with Bet Builder @ [3.97] Norwich v Huddersfield: Canaries are Leg 1 in midweek treble Norwich [1.62] v Huddersfield [7.0], the Draw [4.0] 19:45 George Elek says: "After Saturday's 2-1 defeat against Hull, Dean Smith said that his team were dominating games but not getting their just rewards, and he might have a point. "After a very disappointing start when losing at Cardiff, the Canaries having been comfortably the better team for large portions of their games against Wigan and Hull but have just one point to show for it. "There is renewed optimism at Huddersfield after picking up their first win in the post Carlos Corberan era, but a trip to Carrow Road, with Dean Smith aware how much a win is needed to preserve his job security, it feels only a matter of time until Norwich's fortune turns and they are able to turn chances into goals." [matchPredictions url="https://betting.betfair.com/predictions/match/norwich-city-vs-huddersfield-town/955892/"] George's bet: Back Norwich -1 @ [2.8] Fleetwood Town v Cheltenham Town: Hosts' revival can continue Fleetwood [2.18] v Cheltenham [3.7], the Draw [3.55] 19:45 Alan Dudman says: "Fleetwood have chiselled out four points in League One so far, and they look an okay price at [2.20] for Tuesday. They high-pressed for their lives against the Pilgrims, and showed a bit of the Scott Brown (pictured) mentality to comeback from a goal down against Plymouth, and they certainly have a good midfield with an old fashioned No10 Dan Batty playing with Josh Vela - usually in a midfield three. "Cheltenham have failed to pick up a point so far under new manager Wade Elliott, and despite scoring twice in the opening game of the season against Peterborough (a game they fell apart in to lose 2-3), they haven't scored a goal since. "Zero points from three games could be from four, and at odds-against, Brown should collect his second win of the season." Alan's bet: Back Fleetwood @ [2.2] Barrow v Walsall: Johnson can steer Saddlers to three points Barrow [2.58] v Walsall [3.0], the Draw [3.05] 19:45 Ian Lamont says: "Barrow started the season well in League Two, rattling in six goals in the first two games with four different scorers. "Peter Wild has certainly stirred something in the Bluebirds after a difficult couple of years back in League Two. Winger Ben Whitfield has certainly made his mark, scoring twice after a free transfer from Stockport. Maybe he has a point to prove... "Michael Flynn's visitors didn't concede in their first two League Two matches, winning both, nor in the League Cup win at home to Swindon. They might only have won at his former club Newport by an own goal, but there is no doubt that the manager has improved his squad and lifted his side - just like his opposite number - and they have slipped into second place." Ian's bet: Back Walsall @ [3.2] QPR v Blackpool: Back both sides to oblige QPR [2.1] v Blackpool [3.7], the Draw [3.55] 20:00 Sky Sports Football Mark O'Haire says: "QPR [2.12] have picked up four points from their first three fixtures, suffering a 1-0 defeat at Blackburn before beating Middlesbrough here 3-2 and holding Sunderland to a 2-2 draw. Since the start of last season, Rangers have proven handy operators on home soil, managing W11-D6-L5 when welcoming second-tier opposition, excluding Fulham and Bournemouth. "Blackpool [3.70] started the season with a 1-0 success at home to Reading before suffering back-to-back defeats to Stoke (0-2) and Swansea (0-1). The Tangerines are towards the top of the division for non-penalty Expected Goals (npxG) against, shots conceded, and attempts allowed from inside the penalty area, and enjoyed only five away victories in 2021/22." [matchPredictions url="https://betting.betfair.com/predictions/match/queens-park-rangers-vs-blackpool/955894"] Mark's bet: Back Both Teams To Score @ [1.82] Rangers v PSV: Expect goals on another electric night in Govan Rangers [2.68] v PSV [2.84], the Draw [3.45] 20:00 BT Sport 1 Frank Monkhouse says: "We enjoyed some memorable nights in Govan last season, and the fans will be out in force to do their bit on Tuesday. They made the difference in the last round, and the 50,000 plus supporters wearing light blue are ready to do the same again. No atmosphere in football can match Ibrox on a European night under the lights, but will it be enough? "A draw wouldn't be the worst result for either team. PSV have drawn two and won two games this month, scoring 13 goals, while Rangers have played four and scored nine goals. Sticking with the stats, these teams have met six times previously, with the Dutch club winning just once. Both teams to score is [1.73] or there's over 2.5 goals @ [1.92]." Frank's bet: Back Rangers @ [2.68]", "image": { "@type": "ImageObject", "url": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/football/019e6f2ccc111e49ae916eb4f738f3617cf91a67.jpg", "height": 720, "width": 1280 }, "publisher": { "@type": "Organization", "name": "Betting.Betfair", "logo": { "@type": "ImageObject", "url": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/_v2/img/betfairlogoblack.png" }, "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/" }, "author": "Max Liu" } </script> </header> <div class="two_column_layout"> <main class="entry_main"> <div class="entry_img"> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/019e6f2ccc111e49ae916eb4f738f3617cf91a67.728x410.jpg" srcset="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/019e6f2ccc111e49ae916eb4f738f3617cf91a67.450x253.jpg 450w, //betting.cdnppb.net/football/019e6f2ccc111e49ae916eb4f738f3617cf91a67.600x338.jpg 600w, //betting.cdnppb.net/football/019e6f2ccc111e49ae916eb4f738f3617cf91a67.728x410.jpg 728w" alt="Rangers captain James Tavernier"> <figcaption class="entry_img__caption">Rangers captain James Tavernier faces PSV on Tuesday night</figcaption> </div> <div class="entry_actions"> <div> <a class="button button--dark" href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=ACQZBGC01B10G30A">Join</a> </div> <div> <a class="button btn--market" data-market_full="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.201877777" data-contextual_info='{"blog_name":"Football Betting Tips","category_label":"Football Tips","market_id":"https:\/\/www.betfair.com\/exchange\/plus\/football\/market\/1.201877777","entry_title":"Tuesday Football Cheat Sheet: All the best bets in one place"}' href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.201877777">View market</a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--twitter"> <a href="https://twitter.com/intent/tweet/?text=Tuesday%20Football%20Cheat%20Sheet%3A%20All%20the%20best%20bets%20in%20one%20place&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Ffootball-tips%2Ftuesday-betfair-cheat-sheet-all-the-best-bets-in-one-place-150822-204.html" target="_blank" title="Twitter"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--twitter">Twitter</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--facebook"> <a href="https://www.facebook.com/sharer/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Ffootball-tips%2Ftuesday-betfair-cheat-sheet-all-the-best-bets-in-one-place-150822-204.html" target="_blank" title="Facebook"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--facebook">Facebook</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--reddit"> <a href="https://www.reddit.com/submit/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Ffootball-tips%2Ftuesday-betfair-cheat-sheet-all-the-best-bets-in-one-place-150822-204.html" target="_blank" title="Reddit"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--reddit">Reddit</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--whatsapp"> <a href="https://api.whatsapp.com/send?text=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Ffootball-tips%2Ftuesday-betfair-cheat-sheet-all-the-best-bets-in-one-place-150822-204.html" target="_blank" title="WhatsApp"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--whatsapp">WhatsApp</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--telegram"> <a href="https://t.me/share/url?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Ffootball-tips%2Ftuesday-betfair-cheat-sheet-all-the-best-bets-in-one-place-150822-204.html&text=Tuesday%20Football%20Cheat%20Sheet%3A%20All%20the%20best%20bets%20in%20one%20place" target="_blank" title="Telegram"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--telegram">Telegram</span></a> </div> <div> <a class="button button--dark" href="#betslip">View the Betslip</a> </div> </div> <div class="entry_body has-odds"> <div class="entry_body__intro"><p>Get the best bets for Tuesday's football including Rangers v PSV, Mark O'Haire on QPR v Blackpool, and much more from our experts across the EFL...</p></div> <div class="entry_body__quote"> <blockquote><p>"No atmosphere in football can match Ibrox on a European night under the lights, but will it be enough?"</p> <p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.201944896">Back Rangers @ <b class="inline_odds" title="13/8"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">2.68</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">13/8</span></b></a></p></blockquote> </div> <div class="entry_body__content"> <div class="editor"> <p><strong><h2><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/championship/midweek-championship-tips-back-tigers-to-test-kompany's-clarets-150822-904.html">Burnley v Hull: Back Tigers to test Kompany's Clarets</a></h2></strong><p><br> <strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.201878411">Burnley <b class="inline_odds" title="5/8"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">1.62</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">5/8</span></b> v Hull <b class="inline_odds" title="6/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">7.2</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">6/1</span></b>, the Draw <b class="inline_odds" title="3/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">4.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">3/1</span></b></a><br> 19:45</strong></p><p><strong>Jack Critchley says</strong>: "Burnley dominated 10-man Watford on Friday evening yet failed to breach the Hornet's backline whereas six days earlier, they dropped points against a stubborn Luton side.</p><p>"Although they do have plenty of individual quality, they remain a <strong>work-in-progress</strong> under their Belgian boss. This is unlikely to be an easy task and they could struggle to find a way past an in-form Matt Ingram on Tuesday night.</p><p>"Hull have made a good start under Shota Arveladze and having beaten Norwich at the weekend, they will provide a stern test for the recently relegated Clarets."</p><p> </p><div class="football_predictions_widget"> <div class="football_predictions_widget__team football_predictions_widget__team--home"> <svg version="1.1" id="Masks" xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg" xmlns:xlink="http://www.w3.org/1999/xlink" x="0px" y="0px" viewbox="0 0 230 230" style="enable-background:new 0 0 230 230;" xml:space="preserve"> <polygon id="Shirt_Colour_4_" style="fill:#833237;" points="221.1,102.3 186.5,31.9 145.4,14.2 140.3,8 115,8 89.8,8 84.6,14.2 43.5,31.9 8.9,102.3 46.5,120.6 58.2,96.5 54.4,222 84.2,222 145.8,222 175.6,222 171.8,96.5 183.5,120.6 "></polygon> <g id="Sleeves_Colour_1_"> <path id="Right_Sleeve" style="fill:#B3C7E6;" d="M171.7,96.4c0,0-7.5-37.1,2.4-51.1c3.6-5.1,12.3-13.3,12.3-13.3l34.4,70.6 l-37.3,18.2L171.7,96.4z"></path> <path id="Left_Sleeve" style="fill:#B3C7E6;" d="M58.3,96.4c0,0,7.5-37.1-2.4-51.1c-3.6-5.1-12.3-13.3-12.3-13.3L9.1,102.5 l37.3,18.2L58.3,96.4z"></path> </g> <path id="Collar_Colour_1_" style="fill:#833237;" d="M140.3,8H115H89.8l-5.2,6.2c0,13.3,13.7,24,30.5,24c16.8,0,30.5-10.7,30.5-24 L140.3,8z M115,32c-12,0-22.1-7.6-25-17.8h50C137.1,24.4,127,32,115,32z"></path> <g id="Colour_Group_25_"> <rect id="Right_4_17_" x="179.1" y="100.9" transform="matrix(0.8988 -0.4384 0.4384 0.8988 -26.4445 98.3717)" style="fill:#833237;" width="41.5" height="11.2"></rect> <rect id="Left_4_17_" x="24.6" y="85.7" transform="matrix(0.4384 -0.8988 0.8988 0.4384 -78.7364 86.9108)" style="fill:#833237;" width="11.2" height="41.5"></rect> </g> <path id="Back_Shirt_Colour" style="display:none;fill:#FFFFFF;" d="M90,14.2C92.9,24.4,103,32,115,32c12,0,22.1-7.6,25-17.8H90z"></path> <path id="Lighter_Shadow" style="display:none;fill:#FFFFFF;fill-opacity:0.3;" d="M90,14.2C92.9,24.4,103,32,115,32 c12,0,22.1-7.6,25-17.8H90z"></path> <path id="Darker_Shadow" style="fill-opacity:0.3;" d="M90,14.2C92.9,24.4,103,32,115,32c12,0,22.1-7.6,25-17.8H90z"></path> <path id="Shirt_Outline" d="M221.2,102.4l-34.4-70.6c0-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.1l-41-17.8l-5.1-6.1c0-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.2-0.1H89.8 c-0.1,0-0.1,0-0.2,0.1l-5.1,6.1l-41,17.8c-0.1,0-0.1,0.1-0.1,0.1c0,0,0,0,0,0L8.8,102.4c-0.1,0.1,0,0.3,0.1,0.3l37.3,18.2 c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0c0.1,0,0.1-0.1,0.1-0.1L58,97.5L54.2,222c0,0.1,0,0.1,0.1,0.2c0,0,0.1,0.1,0.2,0.1h121.1 c0.1,0,0.1,0,0.2-0.1c0,0,0.1-0.1,0.1-0.2L172,97.5l11.4,23.3c0,0.1,0.1,0.1,0.1,0.1c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0l37.3-18.2 C221.2,102.7,221.2,102.5,221.2,102.4z M140.1,8.2l5.1,6.1C145.2,27.4,131.6,38,115,38S84.8,27.4,84.8,14.3l0,0l0,0l5.1-6.1H140.1z M46.3,120.4l-36.9-18l34.2-70c1.4,1.4,8.8,8.5,12.1,13C65.3,59,58.3,95,58,96.3L46.3,120.4z M175.3,221.8H54.7l3.8-125.3 c0.1-0.7,7.4-37.4-2.5-51.3C52.8,40.6,45.4,33.4,43.9,32l40.3-17.5c0.2,13.2,13.9,23.9,30.7,23.9c16.8,0,30.5-10.7,30.7-23.9 L186.1,32c-1.5,1.4-8.8,8.5-12.1,13.1c-9.8,13.8-2.6,50.6-2.5,51.3L175.3,221.8z M183.7,120.4L172,96.3c-0.2-1.3-7.2-37.3,2.4-50.9 c3.2-4.5,10.6-11.7,12.1-13.1l34.2,70L183.7,120.4z M115,32.2c11.8,0,22.2-7.4,25.3-18c0-0.1,0-0.2,0-0.2c0-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.2-0.1H90 c-0.1,0-0.2,0-0.2,0.1c0,0.1-0.1,0.1,0,0.2C92.8,24.8,103.2,32.2,115,32.2z M139.7,14.4c-3.1,10.2-13.2,17.3-24.7,17.3 s-21.6-7.1-24.7-17.3H139.7z"></path> <polygon id="Delete_-_Full_Outline_Mask" style="fill:none;" points="115,222 54.4,222 58.3,96.4 46.4,120.7 9.1,102.5 43.5,31.9 84.6,14.2 89.8,8 115,8 140.2,8 145.4,14.2 186.5,31.9 220.9,102.5 183.6,120.7 171.7,96.4 175.6,222 "></polygon> <g id="Delete_-_Full_Mask"> <path style="fill:none;" d="M220.9,102.5l-34.4-70.6l-41.1-17.8l0.1,0.1c0,13.3-13.7,24-30.5,24c-16.8,0-30.5-10.7-30.5-24l0.1-0.1 c0,0-41.1,17.8-41.1,17.8L9.1,102.5l37.3,18.2l11.9-24.3L54.4,222H115h60.6l-3.8-125.6l11.9,24.3L220.9,102.5z"></path> </g> <g id="Delete_-_Shirt_Outline_Mask"> <path style="fill:none;" d="M186.5,31.9l-41.1-17.8L140.2,8H115H89.8l-5.2,6.2L43.5,31.9c0,0,8.7,8.2,12.3,13.3 c9.9,14,2.4,51.1,2.4,51.1L54.4,222H115h60.6l-3.8-125.6c0,0-7.5-37.1,2.4-51.1C177.8,40.2,186.5,31.9,186.5,31.9z"></path> </g> <g id="Delete_-_Shirt_Mask"> <path style="fill:none;" d="M186.5,31.9c0,0-41.1-17.8-41.1-17.8l0.1,0.1c0,13.3-13.7,24-30.5,24c-16.8,0-30.5-10.7-30.5-24 l0.1-0.1c0,0-41.1,17.8-41.1,17.8s8.7,8.2,12.3,13.3c9.9,14,2.4,51.1,2.4,51.1L54.4,222H115h60.6l-3.8-125.6c0,0-7.5-37.1,2.4-51.1 C177.8,40.2,186.5,31.9,186.5,31.9z"></path> </g> <path id="Delete_-_Collar_Outline_Mask_2_" style="fill:none;" d="M140.3,8H115H89.8l-5.2,6.2c0,13.3,13.7,24,30.5,24 c16.8,0,30.5-10.7,30.5-24L140.3,8z"></path> <path id="Delete_-_Collar_Mask_2_" style="fill:none;" d="M140.3,8H115H89.8l-5.2,6.2c0,13.3,13.7,24,30.5,24 c16.8,0,30.5-10.7,30.5-24L140.3,8z M115,32c-12,0-22.1-7.6-25-17.8h50C137.1,24.4,127,32,115,32z"></path> <path id="Delete_-_Right_Sleeve_Mask___x28_26Deg_x29_" style="fill:none;" d="M171.7,96.4c0,0-7.5-37.1,2.4-51.1 c3.6-5.1,12.3-13.3,12.3-13.3l34.4,70.6l-37.3,18.2L171.7,96.4z"></path> <path id="Delete_-_Left_Sleeve_Mask__x28_26Deg_x29_" style="fill:none;" d="M58.3,96.4c0,0,7.5-37.1-2.4-51.1 c-3.6-5.1-12.3-13.3-12.3-13.3L9.1,102.5l37.3,18.2L58.3,96.4z"></path> <g id="Delete_-_Shoulders_3_x2F_4"> <polyline id="Delete_-_Full_Mask_4_" style="fill:none;" points="145.4,14.2 186.5,31.9 207.1,74.2 "></polyline> <polyline id="Delete_-_Full_Mask_6_" style="fill:none;" points="84.6,14.2 43.5,31.9 22.9,74.2 "></polyline> </g> <g id="Delete_-_Shoulders_Full_1_"> <polyline id="Right_7_" style="fill:none;" points="145.4,14.2 186.5,31.9 207.1,74.2 220.9,102.5 "></polyline> <polyline id="Left_7_" style="fill:none;" points="84.6,14.2 43.5,31.9 22.9,74.2 9.1,102.5 "></polyline> </g> <polygon style="fill:#B3C7E6;" points="141,120.2 152.7,120.2 152.7,133.4 162.6,133.4 162.6,163.2 158,163.2 158,151.1 151.8,151.1 151.8,145.4 145.9,145.4 145.9,139.6 141,139.6 "></polygon> <polygon style="fill:#B3C7E6;" points="106.3,118 115.2,118 115.2,126.8 120.1,126.8 120.1,130.1 132.2,130.1 122.2,140.1 113.7,131.6 106.6,138.7 101.1,138.7 101.1,129 106,129 "></polygon> <polygon style="fill:#B3C7E6;" points="142.8,172.5 148.4,172.5 148.4,181.5 144.8,181.5 144.8,185.4 140.9,185.4 140.9,172.5 "></polygon> <rect x="102.9" y="172.5" style="fill:#B3C7E6;" width="6.9" height="8.2"></rect> <polygon style="fill:#B3C7E6;" points="137.6,70.1 144.6,70.1 144.6,74.6 152.3,74.6 152.3,80.2 163.4,80.2 163.4,97.9 150.5,97.9 150.5,90.4 142.5,90.4 142.5,81.5 129.6,81.5 129.6,75.8 137.3,75.8 "></polygon> <polygon style="fill:#B3C7E6;" points="131.4,58.3 116.6,58.3 116.6,73.7 123.2,73.7 123.2,63.9 131.4,63.9 "></polygon> <polygon style="fill:#B3C7E6;" points="99.5,199.6 116.6,199.6 116.6,211.1 111.4,211.1 111.4,216.7 104.2,216.7 104.2,211.1 96,211.1 96,199.6 "></polygon> <polygon style="fill:#B3C7E6;" points="66.6,80.9 77.7,80.9 77.7,88.4 86.9,88.4 86.9,96.9 76.7,96.9 76.7,109.3 66.6,109.3 "></polygon> <polygon style="fill:#B3C7E6;" points="82.2,42.6 91.5,53.2 91.5,40.4 "></polygon> <polygon style="fill:#B3C7E6;" points="82.3,172 70.5,172 70.5,158.8 60.7,158.8 60.7,129 65.3,129 65.3,141.1 71.5,141.1 71.5,146.8 77.4,146.8 77.4,152.6 82.3,152.6 "></polygon> <polygon style="fill:#B3C7E6;" points="147.7,29.7 164.8,29.7 164.8,41.2 159.6,41.2 159.6,46.8 152.4,46.8 152.4,41.2 144.2,41.2 144.2,29.7 "></polygon> <polygon style="fill:#B3C7E6;" points="140.3,218.3 140.3,207.2 147.8,207.2 147.8,198 156.3,198 156.3,208.2 168.7,208.2 168.7,218.3 "></polygon> <rect x="68.1" y="198.5" style="fill:#B3C7E6;" width="6.9" height="8.2"></rect> </svg> <h3>Burnley</h3> <ul> <li class="loss">L</li> <li class="draw">D</li> <li class="win">W</li> <li class="loss">L</li> <li class="draw">D</li> <li class="loss">L</li> </ul> </div> <div class="football_predictions_widget__versus"> <span>vs</span> </div> <div class="football_predictions_widget__team football_predictions_widget__team--away"> <svg version="1.1" id="COLOURS_1_" xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg" xmlns:xlink="http://www.w3.org/1999/xlink" x="0px" y="0px" viewbox="0 0 230 230" style="enable-background:new 0 0 230 230;" xml:space="preserve"> <polygon id="Shirt_Colour_4_" style="fill:#E27817;" points="221.1,102.3 186.5,31.9 145.4,14.2 140.3,8 115,8 89.8,8 84.6,14.2 43.5,31.9 8.9,102.3 46.5,120.6 58.2,96.5 54.4,222 84.2,222 145.8,222 175.6,222 171.8,96.5 183.5,120.6 "></polygon> <g id="Sleeves_Colour_1_"> <path id="Right_Sleeve" style="fill:#0C0C0C;" d="M171.7,96.4c0,0-7.5-37.1,2.4-51.1c3.6-5.1,12.3-13.3,12.3-13.3l34.4,70.6 l-37.3,18.2L171.7,96.4z"></path> <path id="Left_Sleeve" style="fill:#0C0C0C;" d="M58.3,96.4c0,0,7.5-37.1-2.4-51.1c-3.6-5.1-12.3-13.3-12.3-13.3L9.1,102.5 l37.3,18.2L58.3,96.4z"></path> </g> <path id="Collar_Colour_1_" style="fill:#0C0C0C;" d="M140.3,8H115H89.8l-5.2,6.2c0,13.3,13.7,24,30.5,24c16.8,0,30.5-10.7,30.5-24 L140.3,8z M115,32c-12,0-22.1-7.6-25-17.8h50C137.1,24.4,127,32,115,32z"></path> <g id="Colour_Group_78_"> <path id="_x35__44_" style="fill:#0C0C0C;" d="M170.6,53.7V25.1c8.3,3.6,15.6,6.7,15.9,6.9v0c-0.2,0.2-8.7,8.3-12.3,13.3 C172.6,47.6,171.4,50.5,170.6,53.7z M175.6,222l-3.8-125.6c0,0-0.5-2.7-1.1-6.8V222H175.6z"></path> <path id="_x34__47_" style="fill:#0C0C0C;" d="M154.7,222V18.2c-5.4-2.3-9.3-4-9.3-4l0.1,0.1c0,5.7-2.5,10.9-6.7,15V222H154.7z"></path> <path id="_x33__50_" style="fill:#0C0C0C;" d="M115,222h7.9V37.4c-2.5,0.5-5.2,0.8-7.9,0.8c-2.7,0-5.4-0.3-7.9-0.8V222H115z"></path> <path id="_x32__53_" style="fill:#0C0C0C;" d="M91.2,222V29.2c-4.2-4.1-6.7-9.3-6.7-15l0.1-0.1c0,0-3.9,1.7-9.3,4V222H91.2z"></path> <path id="_x31__57_" style="fill:#0C0C0C;" d="M59.4,89.6V222h-4.9l3.8-125.6C58.3,96.4,58.8,93.7,59.4,89.6z M55.8,45.3 c1.6,2.3,2.8,5.2,3.6,8.4V25.1c-8.3,3.6-15.6,6.7-15.9,6.9v0C43.7,32.2,52.2,40.2,55.8,45.3z"></path> </g> <g id="Colour_Group_24_"> <rect id="Right_3_22_" x="178" y="96.6" transform="matrix(0.8988 -0.4384 0.4384 0.8988 -25.6723 97.7003)" style="fill:#E27817;" width="41.5" height="15.6"></rect> <rect id="Left_3_22_" x="23.4" y="83.7" transform="matrix(0.4384 -0.8988 0.8988 0.4384 -76.3318 86.7431)" style="fill:#E27817;" width="15.6" height="41.5"></rect> </g> <path id="Back_Shirt_Colour" style="display:none;fill:#FFFFFF;" d="M90,14.2C92.9,24.4,103,32,115,32c12,0,22.1-7.6,25-17.8H90z"></path> <path id="Lighter_Shadow" style="display:none;fill:#FFFFFF;fill-opacity:0.3;" d="M90,14.2C92.9,24.4,103,32,115,32 c12,0,22.1-7.6,25-17.8H90z"></path> <path id="Darker_Shadow" style="fill-opacity:0.3;" d="M90,14.2C92.9,24.4,103,32,115,32c12,0,22.1-7.6,25-17.8H90z"></path> <path id="Shirt_Outline" d="M221.2,102.4l-34.4-70.6c0-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.1l-41-17.8l-5.1-6.1c0-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.2-0.1H89.8 c-0.1,0-0.1,0-0.2,0.1l-5.1,6.1l-41,17.8c-0.1,0-0.1,0.1-0.1,0.1c0,0,0,0,0,0L8.8,102.4c-0.1,0.1,0,0.3,0.1,0.3l37.3,18.2 c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0c0.1,0,0.1-0.1,0.1-0.1L58,97.5L54.2,222c0,0.1,0,0.1,0.1,0.2c0,0,0.1,0.1,0.2,0.1h121.1 c0.1,0,0.1,0,0.2-0.1c0,0,0.1-0.1,0.1-0.2L172,97.5l11.4,23.3c0,0.1,0.1,0.1,0.1,0.1c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0l37.3-18.2 C221.2,102.7,221.2,102.5,221.2,102.4z M140.1,8.2l5.1,6.1C145.2,27.4,131.6,38,115,38S84.8,27.4,84.8,14.3l0,0l0,0l5.1-6.1H140.1z M46.3,120.4l-36.9-18l34.2-70c1.4,1.4,8.8,8.5,12.1,13C65.3,59,58.3,95,58,96.3L46.3,120.4z M175.3,221.8H54.7l3.8-125.3 c0.1-0.7,7.4-37.4-2.5-51.3C52.8,40.6,45.4,33.4,43.9,32l40.3-17.5c0.2,13.2,13.9,23.9,30.7,23.9c16.8,0,30.5-10.7,30.7-23.9 L186.1,32c-1.5,1.4-8.8,8.5-12.1,13.1c-9.8,13.8-2.6,50.6-2.5,51.3L175.3,221.8z M183.7,120.4L172,96.3c-0.2-1.3-7.2-37.3,2.4-50.9 c3.2-4.5,10.6-11.7,12.1-13.1l34.2,70L183.7,120.4z M115,32.2c11.8,0,22.2-7.4,25.3-18c0-0.1,0-0.2,0-0.2c0-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.2-0.1H90 c-0.1,0-0.2,0-0.2,0.1c0,0.1-0.1,0.1,0,0.2C92.8,24.8,103.2,32.2,115,32.2z M139.7,14.4c-3.1,10.2-13.2,17.3-24.7,17.3 s-21.6-7.1-24.7-17.3H139.7z"></path> <polygon id="Delete_-_Full_Outline_Mask" style="fill:none;" points="115,222 54.4,222 58.3,96.4 46.4,120.7 9.1,102.5 43.5,31.9 84.6,14.2 89.8,8 115,8 140.2,8 145.4,14.2 186.5,31.9 220.9,102.5 183.6,120.7 171.7,96.4 175.6,222 "></polygon> <g id="Delete_-_Full_Mask"> <path style="fill:none;" d="M220.9,102.5l-34.4-70.6l-41.1-17.8l0.1,0.1c0,13.3-13.7,24-30.5,24c-16.8,0-30.5-10.7-30.5-24l0.1-0.1 c0,0-41.1,17.8-41.1,17.8L9.1,102.5l37.3,18.2l11.9-24.3L54.4,222H115h60.6l-3.8-125.6l11.9,24.3L220.9,102.5z"></path> </g> <g id="Delete_-_Shirt_Outline_Mask"> <path style="fill:none;" d="M186.5,31.9l-41.1-17.8L140.2,8H115H89.8l-5.2,6.2L43.5,31.9c0,0,8.7,8.2,12.3,13.3 c9.9,14,2.4,51.1,2.4,51.1L54.4,222H115h60.6l-3.8-125.6c0,0-7.5-37.1,2.4-51.1C177.8,40.2,186.5,31.9,186.5,31.9z"></path> </g> <g id="Delete_-_Shirt_Mask"> <path style="fill:none;" d="M186.5,31.9c0,0-41.1-17.8-41.1-17.8l0.1,0.1c0,13.3-13.7,24-30.5,24c-16.8,0-30.5-10.7-30.5-24 l0.1-0.1c0,0-41.1,17.8-41.1,17.8s8.7,8.2,12.3,13.3c9.9,14,2.4,51.1,2.4,51.1L54.4,222H115h60.6l-3.8-125.6c0,0-7.5-37.1,2.4-51.1 C177.8,40.2,186.5,31.9,186.5,31.9z"></path> </g> <path id="Delete_-_Collar_Outline_Mask_2_" style="fill:none;" d="M140.3,8H115H89.8l-5.2,6.2c0,13.3,13.7,24,30.5,24 c16.8,0,30.5-10.7,30.5-24L140.3,8z"></path> <path id="Delete_-_Collar_Mask_2_" style="fill:none;" d="M140.3,8H115H89.8l-5.2,6.2c0,13.3,13.7,24,30.5,24 c16.8,0,30.5-10.7,30.5-24L140.3,8z M115,32c-12,0-22.1-7.6-25-17.8h50C137.1,24.4,127,32,115,32z"></path> <path id="Delete_-_Right_Sleeve_Mask___x28_26Deg_x29_" style="fill:none;" d="M171.7,96.4c0,0-7.5-37.1,2.4-51.1 c3.6-5.1,12.3-13.3,12.3-13.3l34.4,70.6l-37.3,18.2L171.7,96.4z"></path> <path id="Delete_-_Left_Sleeve_Mask__x28_26Deg_x29_" style="fill:none;" d="M58.3,96.4c0,0,7.5-37.1-2.4-51.1 c-3.6-5.1-12.3-13.3-12.3-13.3L9.1,102.5l37.3,18.2L58.3,96.4z"></path> <g id="Delete_-_Shoulders_3_x2F_4"> <polyline id="Delete_-_Full_Mask_4_" style="fill:none;" points="145.4,14.2 186.5,31.9 207.1,74.2 "></polyline> <polyline id="Delete_-_Full_Mask_6_" style="fill:none;" points="84.6,14.2 43.5,31.9 22.9,74.2 "></polyline> </g> <g id="Delete_-_Shoulders_Full_1_"> <polyline id="Right_7_" style="fill:none;" points="145.4,14.2 186.5,31.9 207.1,74.2 220.9,102.5 "></polyline> <polyline id="Left_7_" style="fill:none;" points="84.6,14.2 43.5,31.9 22.9,74.2 9.1,102.5 "></polyline> </g> </svg> <h3>Hull City</h3> <ul> <li class="win">W</li> <li class="loss">L</li> <li class="draw">D</li> <li class="win">W</li> <li class="draw">D</li> <li class="loss">L</li> </ul> </div> <div class="football_predictions_widget__fixture_detail football_predictions_widget__fixture_detail--home"> <div class="close"><span>Close</span></div> <ul> <li><span class="team">Watford</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="team">Burnley</span></li> <li><span class="team">Burnley</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="team">Luton Town</span></li> <li><span class="team">Huddersfield Town</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="team">Burnley</span></li> <li><span class="team">Burnley</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="score">2</span> <span class="team">Newcastle United</span></li> <li><span class="team">Aston Villa</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="team">Burnley</span></li> <li><span class="team">Tottenham Hotspur</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="team">Burnley</span></li> </ul> </div> <div class="football_predictions_widget__fixture_detail football_predictions_widget__fixture_detail--away"> <div class="close"><span>Close</span></div> <ul> <li><span class="team">Hull City</span> <span class="score">2</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="team">Norwich City</span></li> <li><span class="team">Bradford City</span> <span class="score">2</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="team">Hull City</span></li> <li><span class="team">Preston North End</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="team">Hull City</span></li> <li><span class="team">Hull City</span> <span class="score">2</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="team">Bristol City</span></li> <li><span class="team">Hull City</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="team">Nottingham Forest</span></li> <li><span class="team">Bristol City</span> <span class="score">5</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="team">Hull City</span></li> </ul> </div> <div class="football_predictions_widget__meta"> <p><strong>Burnley vs Hull City</strong> Tuesday 16 August, 19:45</p> <a class="button button--outline-dark" href="https://betting.betfair.com/predictions/match/burnley-vs-hull-city/955890/">Full stats</a> </div> </div><blockquote><strong>Jack's bet</strong>: <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-championship/burnley-v-hull/31647668?selectedGroup=1611933388">Back Draw and Under 2.5 Goals with Bet Builder @ 3.97</a></blockquote><p><strong><h2><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/championship/midweek-efl-tips-back-ntt20-efl-13-1-acca-150822-1117.html">Norwich v Huddersfield: Canaries are Leg 1 in midweek treble</a></h2></strong></p><p><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.201878531">Norwich <b class="inline_odds" title="5/8"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">1.62</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">5/8</span></b> v Huddersfield <b class="inline_odds" title="6/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">7.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">6/1</span></b>, the Draw <b class="inline_odds" title="3/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">4.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">3/1</span></b></a><br> 19:45</strong></p><p><strong>George Elek says</strong>: "After Saturday's 2-1 defeat against Hull, Dean Smith said that his team were dominating games but not getting their just rewards, and he might have a point.</p><p>"After a very disappointing start when losing at Cardiff, <strong>the Canaries having been comfortably the better team</strong> for large portions of their games against Wigan and Hull but have just one point to show for it.</p><p>"There is renewed optimism at Huddersfield after picking up their first win in the post Carlos Corberan era, but a trip to Carrow Road, with <strong>Dean Smith</strong> aware how much a win is needed to preserve his job security, it feels only a matter of time until Norwich's fortune turns and they are able to turn chances into goals."</p><p> </p><div class="football_predictions_widget"> <div class="football_predictions_widget__team football_predictions_widget__team--home"> <svg version="1.1" id="Masks" xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg" xmlns:xlink="http://www.w3.org/1999/xlink" x="0px" y="0px" viewbox="0 0 230 230" style="enable-background:new 0 0 230 230;" xml:space="preserve"> <polygon id="Shirt_Colour_4_" style="fill:#FCD200;" points="221.1,102.3 186.5,31.9 145.4,14.2 140.3,8 115,8 89.8,8 84.6,14.2 43.5,31.9 8.9,102.3 46.5,120.6 58.2,96.5 54.4,222 84.2,222 145.8,222 175.6,222 171.8,96.5 183.5,120.6 "></polygon> <g id="Sleeves_Colour_1_"> <g> <path id="Right_Sleeve_00000117642369069442359950000002627865325555332284_" style="fill:#FCD200;" d="M171.7,96.4 c0,0-7.5-37.1,2.4-51.1c3.6-5.1,12.3-13.3,12.3-13.3l34.4,70.6l-37.3,18.2L171.7,96.4z"></path> <path id="Left_Sleeve_00000157986468738428273220000003204853593904942464_" style="fill:#FCD200;" d="M58.3,96.4 c0,0,7.5-37.1-2.4-51.1c-3.6-5.1-12.3-13.3-12.3-13.3L9.1,102.5l37.3,18.2L58.3,96.4z"></path> </g> </g> <path id="Collar_Colour_1_" style="display:none;fill:#FFFFFF;" d="M140.3,8H115H89.8l-5.3,6.3c0,13.3,13.7,24,30.5,24 c16.8,0,30.5-10.7,30.5-24L140.3,8z M115,32c-12,0-22.1-7.6-25-17.8h50C137.1,24.4,127,32,115,32z"></path> <g id="Colour_Group_95_"> <g> <path id="_x38__00000148620910437896830970000013933971095398162060_" style="fill:#009341;" d="M170.1,56V24.8 c0.3,0.1,0.7,0.3,1,0.4v26.6C170.7,53.2,170.4,54.6,170.1,56z M171.1,222V92.8c-0.3-1.8-0.7-4.2-1-7.1V222H171.1z"></path> <path id="_x37__00000084522543929742493470000009856323535168456865_" style="fill:#009341;" d="M154.2,18v204h1V18.4 C154.9,18.3,154.5,18.1,154.2,18z"></path> <path id="_x36__00000175290739321123267610000005967786292604504225_" style="fill:#009341;" d="M138.3,29.7V222h1V28.7 C139,29.1,138.7,29.4,138.3,29.7z"></path> <path id="_x35__00000087374864225071303430000009313187452275746229_" style="fill:#009341;" d="M122.4,37.5V222h1V37.3 C123.1,37.4,122.8,37.5,122.4,37.5z"></path> <path id="_x34__00000114066473678072785110000014310668828490776209_" style="fill:#009341;" d="M106.6,37.3V222h1V37.5 C107.2,37.5,106.9,37.4,106.6,37.3z"></path> <path id="_x33__00000021115029494275687650000010978632956965049771_" style="fill:#009341;" d="M90.7,28.7V222h1V29.7 C91.3,29.4,91,29.1,90.7,28.7z"></path> <path id="_x32__00000181076846189005500060000017902287579453996170_" style="fill:#009341;" d="M74.8,18.4V222h1V18 C75.5,18.1,75.1,18.3,74.8,18.4z"></path> <path id="_x31__00000129201388118340032260000015159735548122816175_" style="fill:#009341;" d="M59.9,85.8V222h-1V92.8 C59.2,91,59.5,88.6,59.9,85.8z M58.9,25.3v26.6c0.4,1.3,0.7,2.7,1,4.1V24.8C59.6,25,59.2,25.1,58.9,25.3z"></path> </g> </g> <g id="Colour_Group_3_7_"> <rect id="Right_3_21_" x="179.3" y="106.1" transform="matrix(0.8988 -0.4384 0.4384 0.8988 -26.711 98.5522)" style="fill:#009341;" width="41.5" height="2"></rect> <rect id="Left_3_21_" x="28.9" y="86.4" transform="matrix(0.4384 -0.8988 0.8988 0.4384 -79.4811 87.0541)" style="fill:#009341;" width="2" height="41.5"></rect> </g> <g id="Colour_Group_1_9_"> <rect id="Right_1_29_" x="181.1" y="109.7" transform="matrix(0.8988 -0.4384 0.4384 0.8988 -28.1096 99.6847)" style="fill:#009341;" width="41.5" height="2"></rect> <rect id="Left_1_29_" x="27.2" y="90" transform="matrix(0.4384 -0.8988 0.8988 0.4384 -83.6972 87.4972)" style="fill:#009341;" width="2" height="41.5"></rect> </g> <path id="Back_Shirt_Colour" style="display:none;fill:#FFFFFF;" d="M90,14.2C92.9,24.4,103,32,115,32c12,0,22.1-7.6,25-17.8H90z"></path> <path id="Lighter_Shadow" style="display:none;fill:#FFFFFF;fill-opacity:0.3;" d="M90,14.2C92.9,24.4,103,32,115,32 c12,0,22.1-7.6,25-17.8H90z"></path> <g> <path d="M140.1,8.3l5.1,6l0.1,0.1l0.1,0l41,17.7l34.3,70.3l-36.9,18l-11.2-23.1l-1-2.1l0.1,2.3l3.8,124.2H54.7l3.8-124.2l0.1-2.3 l-1,2.1l-11.2,23.1l-36.9-18l34.2-70.2l0,0l0-0.1l41-17.7l0.1,0l0.1-0.1l5.1-6H140.1 M140.3,7.8H89.8c-0.1,0-0.1,0-0.2,0.1 l-5.1,6.1l-41,17.8c-0.1,0-0.1,0.1-0.1,0.1c0,0,0,0,0,0L8.8,102.4c-0.1,0.1,0,0.3,0.1,0.3l37.3,18.2c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0 c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0c0.1,0,0.1-0.1,0.1-0.1L58,97.5L54.2,222c0,0.1,0,0.1,0.1,0.2c0,0,0.1,0.1,0.2,0.1h121.1c0.1,0,0.1,0,0.2-0.1 c0,0,0.1-0.1,0.1-0.2L172,97.5l11.4,23.3c0,0.1,0.1,0.1,0.1,0.1c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0l37.3-18.2 c0.1-0.1,0.2-0.2,0.1-0.3l-34.4-70.6c0-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.1l-41-17.8l-5.1-6.1C140.4,7.8,140.3,7.8,140.3,7.8L140.3,7.8z"></path> </g> <g> <path d="M221.2,102.4l-34.4-70.6c0-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.1l-30.3-13.1v0.5L186.1,32c-1.5,1.4-8.8,8.5-12.1,13.1 c-9.8,13.8-2.6,50.6-2.5,51.3l3.8,125.3H54.7l3.8-125.3c0.1-0.7,7.4-37.4-2.5-51.3C52.8,40.6,45.4,33.4,43.9,32l27.6-12v-0.5 L43.4,31.7c-0.1,0-0.1,0.1-0.1,0.1c0,0,0,0,0,0L8.8,102.4c-0.1,0.1,0,0.3,0.1,0.3l37.3,18.2c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0 c0.1,0,0.1-0.1,0.1-0.1L58,97.5L54.2,222c0,0.1,0,0.1,0.1,0.2c0,0,0.1,0.1,0.2,0.1h121.1c0.1,0,0.1,0,0.2-0.1c0,0,0.1-0.1,0.1-0.2 L172,97.5l11.4,23.3c0,0.1,0.1,0.1,0.1,0.1c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0l37.3-18.2C221.2,102.7,221.2,102.5,221.2,102.4z M46.3,120.4l-36.9-18l34.2-70c1.4,1.4,8.8,8.5,12.1,13C65.3,59,58.3,95,58,96.3L46.3,120.4z M183.7,120.4L172,96.3 c-0.2-1.3-7.2-37.3,2.4-50.9c3.2-4.5,10.6-11.7,12.1-13.1l34.2,70L183.7,120.4z"></path> </g> <path id="Darker_Shadow" style="fill-opacity:0.3;" d="M88.4,12C86.6,23.1,103,41.1,115,41.1c12,0,33.1-23.8,23.4-29.1H88.4z"></path> <path style="fill:#009341;" d="M145.6,13.9l-5.1-6.1c0-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.2-0.1H89.8c-0.1,0-0.1,0-0.2,0.1l-5.2,6.1l0,0.4 c0.4,2.9,1.1,5.9,2.2,8.8c2.6,7.1,21.8,20.1,21.8,20.1h6.6h6.6c0,0,19.2-13,21.8-20.1c1.1-3,1.8-6.1,2.2-9L145.6,13.9z M138.2,18.6 c-3.5,8.7-23.2,20.2-23.2,20.2v0l0,0l0,0v0c0,0-19.7-11.5-23.2-20.2C90,14.2,90,14.2,90,14.2h50C140,14.2,140,14.2,138.2,18.6z"></path> <g> <g> <path style="fill:#FCD200;" d="M138.4,22.5c-3,4.6-16.4,14.1-23.4,18.9c-7.1-4.8-20.4-14.2-23.4-18.9c-2.4-3.7-3.1-9-3.3-12.8 L86,12.5c0.4,3.7,1.3,8.1,3.5,11.4c3.2,4.8,15.9,14,23.3,19c-0.2,0.1-0.3,0.2-0.5,0.3h5.4c-0.1-0.1-0.3-0.2-0.5-0.3 c7.4-5,20.1-14.2,23.3-19c2.2-3.3,3.1-7.7,3.5-11.4l-2.3-2.8C141.5,13.5,140.8,18.9,138.4,22.5z"></path> </g> </g> <polyline style="fill:#009341;" points="117.8,42.5 116.7,43.3 118.2,43.3 117.8,42.5 "></polyline> <polygon style="fill:#009341;" points="115,41.4 112.3,43.2 110.6,42.5 114.9,39.5 "></polygon> <path style="fill:none;stroke:#000000;stroke-width:0.5;stroke-miterlimit:10;" d="M145.6,13.9l-5.1-6.1c0-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.2-0.1H89.8 c-0.1,0-0.1,0-0.2,0.1l-5.2,6.1l0,0.4c0.4,2.9,1.1,5.9,2.2,8.8c2.6,7.1,21.8,20.1,21.8,20.1h6.6h6.6c0,0,19.2-13,21.8-20.1 c1.1-3,1.8-6.1,2.2-9L145.6,13.9z M138.2,18.6c-3.5,8.7-23.2,20.2-23.2,20.2v0l0,0l0,0v0c0,0-19.7-11.5-23.2-20.2 C90,14.2,90,14.2,90,14.2h50C140,14.2,140,14.2,138.2,18.6z"></path> <polygon id="Delete_-_Full_Outline_Mask" style="fill:none;" points="115,222 54.4,222 58.3,96.4 46.4,120.7 9.1,102.5 43.5,31.9 84.6,14.2 89.8,8 115,8 140.2,8 145.4,14.2 186.5,31.9 220.9,102.5 183.6,120.7 171.7,96.4 175.6,222 "></polygon> <path id="Delete_-_Right_Sleeve_Mask___x28_26Deg_x29_" style="fill:none;" d="M171.7,96.4c0,0-7.5-37.1,2.4-51.1 c3.6-5.1,12.3-13.3,12.3-13.3l34.4,70.6l-37.3,18.2L171.7,96.4z"></path> <g id="Delete_-_Shoulders_3_x2F_4"> <polyline id="Delete_-_Full_Mask_4_" style="fill:none;" points="145.4,14.2 186.5,31.9 207.1,74.2 "></polyline> <polyline id="Delete_-_Full_Mask_6_" style="fill:none;" points="84.6,14.2 43.5,31.9 22.9,74.2 "></polyline> </g> </svg> <h3>Norwich City</h3> <ul> <li class="loss">L</li> <li class="draw">D</li> <li class="draw">D</li> <li class="loss">L</li> <li class="loss">L</li> <li class="draw">D</li> </ul> </div> <div class="football_predictions_widget__versus"> <span>vs</span> </div> <div class="football_predictions_widget__team football_predictions_widget__team--away"> <svg version="1.1" id="Sleeves_-_Hoops__x28_3_x29_" xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg" xmlns:xlink="http://www.w3.org/1999/xlink" x="0px" y="0px" viewbox="0 0 230 230" style="enable-background:new 0 0 230 230;" xml:space="preserve"> <polygon id="Shirt_Colour_4_" style="fill:#FFFFFF;" points="221.1,102.3 186.5,31.9 145.4,14.2 140.3,8 115,8 89.8,8 84.6,14.2 43.5,31.9 8.9,102.3 46.5,120.6 58.2,96.5 54.4,222 84.2,222 145.8,222 175.6,222 171.8,96.5 183.5,120.6 "></polygon> <g id="Sleeves_Colour_1_"> <g> <path id="Right_Sleeve_00000166677899499829559280000009218478143655231408_" style="fill:#0077C7;" d="M171.7,96.4 c0,0-7.5-37.1,2.4-51.1c3.6-5.1,12.3-13.3,12.3-13.3l34.4,70.6l-37.3,18.2L171.7,96.4z"></path> <path id="Left_Sleeve_00000159439395401880270750000008414572560180578957_" style="fill:#0077C7;" d="M58.3,96.4 c0,0,7.5-37.1-2.4-51.1c-3.6-5.1-12.3-13.3-12.3-13.3L9.1,102.5l37.3,18.2L58.3,96.4z"></path> </g> </g> <path id="Collar_Colour_1_" style="fill:#FFFFFF;" d="M140.3,8H115H89.8l-5.3,6.3c0,13.3,13.7,24,30.5,24c16.8,0,30.5-10.7,30.5-24 L140.3,8z M115,32c-12,0-22.1-7.6-25-17.8h50C137.1,24.4,127,32,115,32z"></path> <path style="fill:#E90224;" d="M123.9,30.5c-2.6,0.9-5.3,1.4-8.2,1.4c-0.4,0-0.6,0-0.7,0c0,0,0,0,0,0c0,0,0,0,0,0c0,0-0.2,0-0.7,0 c-2.9-0.1-5.6-0.6-8.2-1.4l0.6,6.8c0.2,0,0.4,0.1,0.6,0.1l7.7,0.8h0h0l8.2-0.9L123.9,30.5z"></path> <g id="Colour_Group_80_"> <path id="_x37__36_" style="fill:#0077C7;" d="M186.5,32L186.5,32c-0.3-0.1-4.9-2.2-11-4.8v16.4C179.5,38.6,186.3,32.1,186.5,32z"></path> <path id="_x36__39_" style="fill:#0077C7;" d="M164.5,222V22.4c-3.9-1.7-7.8-3.4-11-4.8V222H164.5z"></path> <path id="_x35__42_" style="fill:#0077C7;" d="M142.5,222V24.6c-2.5,4-6.3,7.4-11,9.8V222H142.5z"></path> <path id="_x34__45_" style="fill:#0077C7;" d="M115,222h5.5V37.9c-1.8,0.3-3.6,0.4-5.5,0.4s-3.7-0.1-5.5-0.4V222H115z"></path> <path id="_x33__48_" style="fill:#0077C7;" d="M98.5,222V34.4c-4.7-2.4-8.5-5.8-11-9.8V222H98.5z"></path> <path id="_x32__51_" style="fill:#0077C7;" d="M76.5,222V17.7c-3.2,1.4-7.1,3.1-11,4.8V222H76.5z"></path> <path id="_x31__55_" style="fill:#0077C7;" d="M54.5,43.6V27.2c-6.1,2.6-10.7,4.6-11,4.8v0C43.7,32.1,50.5,38.6,54.5,43.6z"></path> </g> <g id="Colour_Group_24_"> <rect id="Right_3_22_" x="178" y="96.6" transform="matrix(0.8988 -0.4384 0.4384 0.8988 -25.6723 97.7003)" style="fill:#FFFFFF;" width="41.5" height="15.6"></rect> <rect id="Left_3_22_" x="23.4" y="83.7" transform="matrix(0.4384 -0.8988 0.8988 0.4384 -76.3318 86.7431)" style="fill:#FFFFFF;" width="15.6" height="41.5"></rect> </g> <g id="Colour_Group_104_"> <path id="Right_22_" style="fill:#0077C7;" d="M169.6,59.4c0.7-5.5,2.1-10.6,4.6-14.1c3.6-5.1,12.3-13.3,12.3-13.3 s-41.1-17.8-41.1-17.8l0.1,0.1c0,3.3-0.9,6.5-2.4,9.4c0,0,0,0,0,0C149.6,24.7,168.8,37,169.6,59.4z"></path> <path id="Left_22_" style="fill:#0077C7;" d="M86.9,23.6c-1.6-2.9-2.4-6.1-2.4-9.4l0.1-0.1c0,0-41.1,17.8-41.1,17.8 s8.7,8.2,12.3,13.3c2.5,3.5,3.9,8.6,4.6,14.1C61.2,37,80.4,24.7,86.9,23.6z"></path> </g> <path id="Back_Shirt_Colour" style="display:none;fill:#FFFFFF;" d="M90,14.2C92.9,24.4,103,32,115,32c12,0,22.1-7.6,25-17.8H90z"></path> <path id="Lighter_Shadow" style="display:none;fill:#FFFFFF;fill-opacity:0.3;" d="M90,14.2C92.9,24.4,103,32,115,32 c12,0,22.1-7.6,25-17.8H90z"></path> <path id="Darker_Shadow" style="fill-opacity:0.3;" d="M90,14.2C92.9,24.4,103,32,115,32c12,0,22.1-7.6,25-17.8H90z"></path> <path id="Shirt_Outline" d="M221.2,102.4l-34.4-70.6c0-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.1l-41-17.8l-5.1-6.1c0-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.2-0.1H89.8 c-0.1,0-0.1,0-0.2,0.1l-5.1,6.1l-41,17.8c-0.1,0-0.1,0.1-0.1,0.1c0,0,0,0,0,0L8.8,102.4c-0.1,0.1,0,0.3,0.1,0.3l37.3,18.2 c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0c0.1,0,0.1-0.1,0.1-0.1L58,97.5L54.2,222c0,0.1,0,0.1,0.1,0.2c0,0,0.1,0.1,0.2,0.1h121.1 c0.1,0,0.1,0,0.2-0.1c0,0,0.1-0.1,0.1-0.2L172,97.5l11.4,23.3c0,0.1,0.1,0.1,0.1,0.1c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0l37.3-18.2 C221.2,102.7,221.2,102.5,221.2,102.4z M140.1,8.3l5.1,6.1C145.2,27.4,131.6,38,115,38S84.8,27.4,84.8,14.3l0,0l0,0l5.1-6.1H140.1z M46.3,120.4l-36.9-18l34.2-70c1.4,1.4,8.8,8.5,12.1,13C65.3,59,58.3,95,58,96.3L46.3,120.4z M175.3,221.8H54.7l3.8-125.3 c0.1-0.7,7.4-37.4-2.5-51.3C52.8,40.6,45.4,33.4,43.9,32l40.3-17.5c0.2,13.2,13.9,23.9,30.7,23.9c16.8,0,30.5-10.7,30.7-23.9 L186.1,32c-1.5,1.4-8.8,8.5-12.1,13.1c-9.8,13.8-2.6,50.6-2.5,51.3L175.3,221.8z M183.7,120.4L172,96.3c-0.2-1.3-7.2-37.3,2.4-50.9 c3.2-4.5,10.6-11.7,12.1-13.1l34.2,70L183.7,120.4z M115,32.3c11.8,0,22.2-7.4,25.3-18c0-0.1,0-0.2,0-0.2c0-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.2-0.1H90 c-0.1,0-0.2,0-0.2,0.1c0,0.1-0.1,0.1,0,0.2C92.8,24.8,103.2,32.3,115,32.3z M139.7,14.4c-3.1,10.2-13.2,17.3-24.7,17.3 s-21.6-7.1-24.7-17.3H139.7z"></path> <polygon id="Delete_-_Full_Outline_Mask" style="fill:none;" points="115,222 54.4,222 58.3,96.4 46.4,120.7 9.1,102.5 43.5,31.9 84.6,14.2 89.8,8 115,8 140.2,8 145.4,14.2 186.5,31.9 220.9,102.5 183.6,120.7 171.7,96.4 175.6,222 "></polygon> <g id="Delete_-_Full_Mask"> <path style="fill:none;" d="M220.9,102.5l-34.4-70.6l-41.1-17.8l0.1,0.1c0,13.3-13.7,24-30.5,24c-16.8,0-30.5-10.7-30.5-24l0.1-0.1 c0,0-41.1,17.8-41.1,17.8L9.1,102.5l37.3,18.2l11.9-24.3L54.4,222H115h60.6l-3.8-125.6l11.9,24.3L220.9,102.5z"></path> </g> <g id="Delete_-_Shirt_Outline_Mask"> <path style="fill:none;" d="M186.5,31.9l-41.1-17.8L140.2,8H115H89.8l-5.2,6.2L43.5,31.9c0,0,8.7,8.2,12.3,13.3 c9.9,14,2.4,51.1,2.4,51.1L54.4,222H115h60.6l-3.8-125.6c0,0-7.5-37.1,2.4-51.1C177.8,40.2,186.5,31.9,186.5,31.9z"></path> </g> <g id="Delete_-_Shirt_Mask"> <path style="fill:none;" d="M186.5,31.9c0,0-41.1-17.8-41.1-17.8l0.1,0.1c0,13.3-13.7,24-30.5,24c-16.8,0-30.5-10.7-30.5-24 l0.1-0.1c0,0-41.1,17.8-41.1,17.8s8.7,8.2,12.3,13.3c9.9,14,2.4,51.1,2.4,51.1L54.4,222H115h60.6l-3.8-125.6c0,0-7.5-37.1,2.4-51.1 C177.8,40.2,186.5,31.9,186.5,31.9z"></path> </g> <path id="Delete_-_Collar_Outline_Mask_2_" style="fill:none;" d="M140.3,8H115H89.8l-5.3,6.3c0,13.3,13.7,24,30.5,24 c16.8,0,30.5-10.7,30.5-24L140.3,8z"></path> <path id="Delete_-_Collar_Mask_2_" style="fill:none;" d="M140.3,8H115H89.8l-5.3,6.3c0,13.3,13.7,24,30.5,24 c16.8,0,30.5-10.7,30.5-24L140.3,8z M115,32c-12,0-22.1-7.6-25-17.8h50C137.1,24.4,127,32,115,32z"></path> <path id="Delete_-_Right_Sleeve_Mask___x28_26Deg_x29_" style="fill:none;" d="M171.7,96.4c0,0-7.5-37.1,2.4-51.1 c3.6-5.1,12.3-13.3,12.3-13.3l34.4,70.6l-37.3,18.2L171.7,96.4z"></path> <path id="Delete_-_Left_Sleeve_Mask__x28_26Deg_x29_" style="fill:none;" d="M58.3,96.4c0,0,7.5-37.1-2.4-51.1 c-3.6-5.1-12.3-13.3-12.3-13.3L9.1,102.5l37.3,18.2L58.3,96.4z"></path> <g id="Delete_-_Shoulders_3_x2F_4"> <polyline id="Delete_-_Full_Mask_4_" style="fill:none;" points="145.4,14.2 186.5,31.9 207.1,74.2 "></polyline> <polyline id="Delete_-_Full_Mask_6_" style="fill:none;" points="84.6,14.2 43.5,31.9 22.9,74.2 "></polyline> </g> <g id="Delete_-_Shoulders_Full_1_"> <polyline id="Right_7_" style="fill:none;" points="145.4,14.2 186.5,31.9 207.1,74.2 220.9,102.5 "></polyline> <polyline id="Left_7_" style="fill:none;" points="84.6,14.2 43.5,31.9 22.9,74.2 9.1,102.5 "></polyline> </g> </svg> <h3>Huddersfield Town</h3> <ul> <li class="win">W</li> <li class="loss">L</li> <li class="loss">L</li> <li class="loss">L</li> <li class="loss">L</li> <li class="win">W</li> </ul> </div> <div class="football_predictions_widget__fixture_detail football_predictions_widget__fixture_detail--home"> <div class="close"><span>Close</span></div> <ul> <li><span class="team">Hull City</span> <span class="score">2</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="team">Norwich City</span></li> <li><span class="team">Norwich City</span> <span class="score">2</span> <span class="score">2</span> <span class="team">Birmingham City</span></li> <li><span class="team">Norwich City</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="team">Wigan Athletic</span></li> <li><span class="team">Cardiff City</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="team">Norwich City</span></li> <li><span class="team">Norwich City</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="score">5</span> <span class="team">Tottenham Hotspur</span></li> <li><span class="team">Wolverhampton Wanderers</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="team">Norwich City</span></li> </ul> </div> <div class="football_predictions_widget__fixture_detail football_predictions_widget__fixture_detail--away"> <div class="close"><span>Close</span></div> <ul> <li><span class="team">Huddersfield Town</span> <span class="score">3</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="team">Stoke City</span></li> <li><span class="team">Huddersfield Town</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="score">4</span> <span class="team">Preston North End</span></li> <li><span class="team">Birmingham City</span> <span class="score">2</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="team">Huddersfield Town</span></li> <li><span class="team">Huddersfield Town</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="team">Burnley</span></li> <li><span class="team">Huddersfield Town</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="team">Nottingham Forest</span></li> <li><span class="team">Huddersfield Town</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="team">Luton Town</span></li> </ul> </div> <div class="football_predictions_widget__meta"> <p><strong>Norwich City vs Huddersfield Town</strong> Tuesday 16 August, 19:45</p> <a class="button button--outline-dark" href="https://betting.betfair.com/predictions/match/norwich-city-vs-huddersfield-town/955892/">Full stats</a> </div> </div><blockquote><strong>George's bet</strong>: <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/en/football/english-championship/norwich-v-huddersfield-betting-31647666">Back Norwich -1 @ <b class="inline_odds" title="9/5"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">2.8</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">9/5</span></b></a></blockquote><p><strong><h2><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/english-football-league/efl-midweek-league-one-betting-scotts-fleetwood-look-a-great-bet-against-cheltenham-150822-134.html">Fleetwood Town v Cheltenham Town: Hosts' revival can continue</a></h2></strong></p><p><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.201876988">Fleetwood <b class="inline_odds" title="6/5"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">2.18</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">6/5</span></b> v Cheltenham <b class="inline_odds" title="11/4"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">3.7</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">11/4</span></b>, the Draw 3.55</a><br> 19:45</strong></p><p><strong>Alan Dudman says</strong>: "Fleetwood have chiselled out four points in League One so far, and they look an okay price at <b class="inline_odds" title="6/5"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">2.20</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">6/5</span></b> for Tuesday. They high-pressed for their lives against the Pilgrims, and showed a bit of the Scott Brown (pictured) mentality to comeback from a goal down against Plymouth, and they certainly have a good midfield with an old fashioned No10 Dan Batty playing with Josh Vela - usually in a midfield three.</p><p><img alt="Scott Brown press 1280.jpg" src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/Scott%20Brown%20press%201280.600x338.jpg" width="1280" height="720" class="mt-image-center" style="text-align: center; display: block; margin: 0 auto 20px;" loading="lazy"></p><p>"Cheltenham have failed to pick up a point so far under new manager <strong>Wade Elliott</strong>, and despite scoring twice in the opening game of the season against Peterborough (a game they fell apart in to lose 2-3), they haven't scored a goal since.</p><p>"Zero points from three games could be from four, and at odds-against, <strong>Brown should collect his second win</strong> of the season."</p><blockquote><strong>Alan's bet</strong>: <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/en/soccer/english-league-1/fleetwood-town-v-cheltenham-betting-31647902">Back Fleetwood @ <b class="inline_odds" title="6/5"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">2.2</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">6/5</span></b></a></blockquote><p><strong><h2><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/english-football-league/league-two-tips-back-walsall-to-keep-winning-140822-268.html">Barrow v Walsall: Johnson can steer Saddlers to three points</a></h2></strong></p><p><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.201952478">Barrow <b class="inline_odds" title="8/5"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">2.58</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">8/5</span></b> v Walsall <b class="inline_odds" title="2/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">3.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">2/1</span></b>, the Draw <b class="inline_odds" title="2/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">3.05</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">2/1</span></b></a><br> 19:45</strong></p><p><strong>Ian Lamont says</strong>: "Barrow started the season well in League Two, rattling in six goals in the first two games with four different scorers.</p><p>"Peter Wild has certainly stirred something in the Bluebirds after a difficult couple of years back in League Two. Winger Ben Whitfield has certainly made his mark, scoring twice after a free transfer from Stockport. Maybe he has a point to prove...</p><p>"Michael Flynn's visitors didn't concede in their first two League Two matches, winning both, nor in the League Cup win at home to Swindon. They might only have won at his former club Newport by an own goal, but there is no doubt that <strong>the manager has improved his squad and lifted his side</strong> - just like his opposite number - and they have slipped into second place."</p><blockquote><strong>Ian's bet</strong>: <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.201952478">Back Walsall @ <b class="inline_odds" title="11/5"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">3.2</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">11/5</span></b></a></blockquote><p><strong><h2><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/championship/qpr-v-blackpool-tips-back-both-sides-to-oblige-150822-766.html">QPR v Blackpool: Back both sides to oblige</a></h2></strong></p><p><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.201877777">QPR <b class="inline_odds" title="11/10"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">2.1</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">11/10</span></b> v Blackpool <b class="inline_odds" title="11/4"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">3.7</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">11/4</span></b>, the Draw 3.55</a><br> 20:00<br> Sky Sports Football</strong></p><p><strong>Mark O'Haire says</strong>: "<strong>QPR <b class="inline_odds" title="11/10"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">2.12</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">11/10</span></b> have picked up four points</strong> from their first three fixtures, suffering a 1-0 defeat at Blackburn before beating Middlesbrough here 3-2 and holding Sunderland to a 2-2 draw. Since the start of last season, Rangers have proven handy operators on home soil, managing W11-D6-L5 when welcoming second-tier opposition, excluding Fulham and Bournemouth.</p><p>"Blackpool <b class="inline_odds" title="11/4"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">3.70</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">11/4</span></b> started the season with a 1-0 success at home to Reading before suffering back-to-back defeats to Stoke (0-2) and Swansea (0-1). <strong>The Tangerines are towards the top of the division for non-penalty Expected Goals</strong> (npxG) against, shots conceded, and attempts allowed from inside the penalty area, and enjoyed only five away victories in 2021/22."</p><p> </p><div class="football_predictions_widget"> <div class="football_predictions_widget__team football_predictions_widget__team--home"> <svg version="1.1" id="Sleeves_-_Hoops__x28_6_x29_" xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg" xmlns:xlink="http://www.w3.org/1999/xlink" x="0px" y="0px" viewbox="0 0 230 230" style="enable-background:new 0 0 230 230;" xml:space="preserve"> <polygon id="Shirt_Colour_4_" style="fill:#FFFFFF;" points="221.1,102.3 186.5,31.9 145.4,14.2 140.3,8 115,8 89.8,8 84.6,14.2 43.5,31.9 8.9,102.3 46.5,120.6 58.2,96.5 54.4,222 84.2,222 145.8,222 175.6,222 171.8,96.5 183.5,120.6 "></polygon> <polygon style="fill:#2265C6;" points="54.4,222 84.2,222 145.8,222 175.6,222 175,202.2 55,202.2 "></polygon> <polygon style="fill:#2265C6;" points="173.4,150.6 56.6,150.6 55.8,178.4 174.2,178.4 "></polygon> <g> <polygon style="fill:#2265C6;" points="174.6,102.3 174.6,99.1 173,99.1 "></polygon> <polygon style="fill:#2265C6;" points="57,99.1 55.4,99.1 55.4,102.3 "></polygon> <polygon style="fill:#2265C6;" points="171.8,99.1 58.2,99.1 57.3,126.9 172.7,126.9 "></polygon> </g> <rect x="55.4" y="47.5" style="fill:#2265C6;" width="119.2" height="27.8"></rect> <g id="Sleeves_Colour_1_"> <path id="Right_Sleeve" style="fill:#FFFFFF;" d="M171.7,96.4c0,0-7.5-37.1,2.4-51.1c3.6-5.1,12.3-13.3,12.3-13.3l34.4,70.6 l-37.3,18.2L171.7,96.4z"></path> <path id="Left_Sleeve" style="fill:#FFFFFF;" d="M58.3,96.4c0,0,7.5-37.1-2.4-51.1c-3.6-5.1-12.3-13.3-12.3-13.3L9.1,102.5 l37.3,18.2L58.3,96.4z"></path> </g> <path id="Collar_Colour_1_" style="fill:#FFFFFF;" d="M140.3,8H115H89.8l-5.2,6.2c0,13.3,13.7,24,30.5,24c16.8,0,30.5-10.7,30.5-24 L140.3,8z M115,32c-12,0-22.1-7.6-25-17.8h50C137.1,24.4,127,32,115,32z"></path> <g id="Colour_Group_27_"> <rect id="Right_6_8_" x="179.9" y="104.7" transform="matrix(0.8988 -0.4384 0.4384 0.8988 -27.1572 98.936)" style="fill:#2265C6;" width="41.5" height="7.1"></rect> <rect id="Left_6_8_" x="25.8" y="87.5" transform="matrix(0.4384 -0.8988 0.8988 0.4384 -80.8635 87.158)" style="fill:#2265C6;" width="7.1" height="41.5"></rect> </g> <g id="Colour_Group_121_"> <path id="Right_5_" style="fill:#2265C6;" d="M208.4,108.7l-32.1-65.9c-24.6-10.7-32.7-14.2-35.5-15.4l0.4-0.9 c2.8,1.2,10.9,4.7,35.7,15.4l0.2,0.1l32.3,66.2L208.4,108.7z"></path> <polygon id="Left_5_" style="fill:#2265C6;" points="21.6,108.7 20.7,108.2 53.1,42 53.2,41.9 88.9,26.5 89.3,27.4 53.8,42.7 "></polygon> </g> <g> <path style="fill:#2265C6;" d="M140.3,8H115H89.8l-5.3,6.3c0,4.6,1.7,9,4.6,12.7l6.8-2.7c-2.8-2.8-4.8-6.2-5.9-10h50 c-1.1,3.8-3.2,7.3-6,10.1l6.6,2.6v0.3c3.1-3.7,4.9-8.2,4.9-13L140.3,8z"></path> </g> <path id="Back_Shirt_Colour" style="display:none;fill:#FFFFFF;" d="M90,14.2C92.9,24.4,103,32,115,32c12,0,22.1-7.6,25-17.8H90z"></path> <path id="Lighter_Shadow" style="display:none;fill:#FFFFFF;fill-opacity:0.3;" d="M90,14.2C92.9,24.4,103,32,115,32 c12,0,22.1-7.6,25-17.8H90z"></path> <path id="Darker_Shadow" style="fill-opacity:0.3;" d="M90,14.2C92.9,24.4,103,32,115,32c12,0,22.1-7.6,25-17.8H90z"></path> <path id="Shirt_Outline" d="M221.2,102.4l-34.4-70.6c0-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.1l-41-17.8l-5.1-6.1c0-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.2-0.1H89.8 c-0.1,0-0.1,0-0.2,0.1l-5.1,6.1l-41,17.8c-0.1,0-0.1,0.1-0.1,0.1c0,0,0,0,0,0L8.8,102.4c-0.1,0.1,0,0.3,0.1,0.3l37.3,18.2 c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0c0.1,0,0.1-0.1,0.1-0.1L58,97.5L54.2,222c0,0.1,0,0.1,0.1,0.2c0,0,0.1,0.1,0.2,0.1h121.1 c0.1,0,0.1,0,0.2-0.1c0,0,0.1-0.1,0.1-0.2L172,97.5l11.4,23.3c0,0.1,0.1,0.1,0.1,0.1c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0l37.3-18.2 C221.2,102.7,221.2,102.5,221.2,102.4z M140.1,8.2l5.1,6.1C145.2,27.4,131.6,38,115,38S84.8,27.4,84.8,14.3l0,0l0,0l5.1-6.1H140.1z M46.3,120.4l-36.9-18l34.2-70c1.4,1.4,8.8,8.5,12.1,13C65.3,59,58.3,95,58,96.3L46.3,120.4z M175.3,221.8H54.7l3.8-125.3 c0.1-0.7,7.4-37.4-2.5-51.3C52.8,40.6,45.4,33.4,43.9,32l40.3-17.5c0.2,13.2,13.9,23.9,30.7,23.9c16.8,0,30.5-10.7,30.7-23.9 L186.1,32c-1.5,1.4-8.8,8.5-12.1,13.1c-9.8,13.8-2.6,50.6-2.5,51.3L175.3,221.8z M183.7,120.4L172,96.3c-0.2-1.3-7.2-37.3,2.4-50.9 c3.2-4.5,10.6-11.7,12.1-13.1l34.2,70L183.7,120.4z M115,32.2c11.8,0,22.2-7.4,25.3-18c0-0.1,0-0.2,0-0.2c0-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.2-0.1H90 c-0.1,0-0.2,0-0.2,0.1c0,0.1-0.1,0.1,0,0.2C92.8,24.8,103.2,32.2,115,32.2z M139.7,14.4c-3.1,10.2-13.2,17.3-24.7,17.3 s-21.6-7.1-24.7-17.3H139.7z"></path> <polygon id="Delete_-_Full_Outline_Mask" style="fill:none;" points="115,222 54.4,222 58.3,96.4 46.4,120.7 9.1,102.5 43.5,31.9 84.6,14.2 89.8,8 115,8 140.2,8 145.4,14.2 186.5,31.9 220.9,102.5 183.6,120.7 171.7,96.4 175.6,222 "></polygon> <g id="Delete_-_Full_Mask"> <path style="fill:none;" d="M220.9,102.5l-34.4-70.6l-41.1-17.8l0.1,0.1c0,13.3-13.7,24-30.5,24c-16.8,0-30.5-10.7-30.5-24l0.1-0.1 c0,0-41.1,17.8-41.1,17.8L9.1,102.5l37.3,18.2l11.9-24.3L54.4,222H115h60.6l-3.8-125.6l11.9,24.3L220.9,102.5z"></path> </g> <g id="Delete_-_Shirt_Outline_Mask"> <path style="fill:none;" d="M186.5,31.9l-41.1-17.8L140.2,8H115H89.8l-5.2,6.2L43.5,31.9c0,0,8.7,8.2,12.3,13.3 c9.9,14,2.4,51.1,2.4,51.1L54.4,222H115h60.6l-3.8-125.6c0,0-7.5-37.1,2.4-51.1C177.8,40.2,186.5,31.9,186.5,31.9z"></path> </g> <g id="Delete_-_Shirt_Mask"> <path style="fill:none;" d="M186.5,31.9c0,0-41.1-17.8-41.1-17.8l0.1,0.1c0,13.3-13.7,24-30.5,24c-16.8,0-30.5-10.7-30.5-24 l0.1-0.1c0,0-41.1,17.8-41.1,17.8s8.7,8.2,12.3,13.3c9.9,14,2.4,51.1,2.4,51.1L54.4,222H115h60.6l-3.8-125.6c0,0-7.5-37.1,2.4-51.1 C177.8,40.2,186.5,31.9,186.5,31.9z"></path> </g> <path id="Delete_-_Collar_Outline_Mask_2_" style="fill:none;" d="M140.3,8H115H89.8l-5.2,6.2c0,13.3,13.7,24,30.5,24 c16.8,0,30.5-10.7,30.5-24L140.3,8z"></path> <path id="Delete_-_Collar_Mask_2_" style="fill:none;" d="M140.3,8H115H89.8l-5.2,6.2c0,13.3,13.7,24,30.5,24 c16.8,0,30.5-10.7,30.5-24L140.3,8z M115,32c-12,0-22.1-7.6-25-17.8h50C137.1,24.4,127,32,115,32z"></path> <path id="Delete_-_Right_Sleeve_Mask___x28_26Deg_x29_" style="fill:none;" d="M171.7,96.4c0,0-7.5-37.1,2.4-51.1 c3.6-5.1,12.3-13.3,12.3-13.3l34.4,70.6l-37.3,18.2L171.7,96.4z"></path> <path id="Delete_-_Left_Sleeve_Mask__x28_26Deg_x29_" style="fill:none;" d="M58.3,96.4c0,0,7.5-37.1-2.4-51.1 c-3.6-5.1-12.3-13.3-12.3-13.3L9.1,102.5l37.3,18.2L58.3,96.4z"></path> <g id="Delete_-_Shoulders_3_x2F_4"> <polyline id="Delete_-_Full_Mask_4_" style="fill:none;" points="145.4,14.2 186.5,31.9 207.1,74.2 "></polyline> <polyline id="Delete_-_Full_Mask_6_" style="fill:none;" points="84.6,14.2 43.5,31.9 22.9,74.2 "></polyline> </g> <g id="Delete_-_Shoulders_Full_1_"> <polyline id="Right_7_" style="fill:none;" points="145.4,14.2 186.5,31.9 207.1,74.2 220.9,102.5 "></polyline> <polyline id="Left_7_" style="fill:none;" points="84.6,14.2 43.5,31.9 22.9,74.2 9.1,102.5 "></polyline> </g> </svg> <h3>Queens Park Rangers</h3> <ul> <li class="draw">D</li> <li class="draw">D</li> <li class="win">W</li> <li class="loss">L</li> <li class="win">W</li> <li class="loss">L</li> </ul> </div> <div class="football_predictions_widget__versus"> <span>vs</span> </div> <div class="football_predictions_widget__team football_predictions_widget__team--away"> <svg version="1.1" id="COLOURS_1_" xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg" xmlns:xlink="http://www.w3.org/1999/xlink" x="0px" y="0px" viewbox="0 0 230 230" style="enable-background:new 0 0 230 230;" xml:space="preserve"> <polygon id="Shirt_Colour_4_" style="fill:#ED7231;" points="221.1,102.3 186.5,31.9 145.4,14.2 140.3,8 115,8 89.8,8 84.6,14.2 43.5,31.9 8.9,102.3 46.5,120.6 58.2,96.5 54.4,222 84.2,222 145.8,222 175.6,222 171.8,96.5 183.5,120.6 "></polygon> <g> <rect x="62.9" y="46.6" transform="matrix(0.7071 -0.7071 0.7071 0.7071 -16.9458 63.9987)" style="fill:#EB5829;" width="11.7" height="11.7"></rect> <rect x="62.9" y="69.1" transform="matrix(0.7071 -0.7071 0.7071 0.7071 -32.8428 70.5835)" style="fill:#EB5829;" width="11.7" height="11.7"></rect> <polygon style="fill:#EB5829;" points="50.3,38.2 58.6,30 55.4,26.8 43.8,31.8 "></polygon> <rect x="62.9" y="24.1" transform="matrix(0.7071 -0.7071 0.7071 0.7071 -1.0488 57.414)" style="fill:#EB5829;" width="11.7" height="11.7"></rect> <rect x="62.9" y="114" transform="matrix(0.7071 -0.7071 0.7071 0.7071 -64.6368 83.753)" style="fill:#EB5829;" width="11.7" height="11.7"></rect> <rect x="62.9" y="204" transform="matrix(0.7071 -0.7071 0.7071 0.7071 -128.2248 110.092)" style="fill:#EB5829;" width="11.7" height="11.7"></rect> <rect x="62.9" y="91.6" transform="matrix(0.7071 -0.7071 0.7071 0.7071 -48.7398 77.1682)" style="fill:#EB5829;" width="11.7" height="11.7"></rect> <rect x="62.9" y="159" transform="matrix(0.7071 -0.7071 0.7071 0.7071 -96.4308 96.9225)" style="fill:#EB5829;" width="11.7" height="11.7"></rect> <polygon style="fill:#EB5829;" points="55.6,184.4 55.4,190.5 58.6,187.3 "></polygon> <rect x="62.9" y="136.5" transform="matrix(0.7071 -0.7071 0.7071 0.7071 -80.5338 90.3377)" style="fill:#EB5829;" width="11.7" height="11.7"></rect> <polygon style="fill:#EB5829;" points="57,98.9 58,96.9 50.3,89.1 42,97.4 50.3,105.7 "></polygon> <polygon style="fill:#EB5829;" points="50.7,112 50.3,111.6 43,118.9 46.5,120.6 "></polygon> <polygon style="fill:#EB5829;" points="54.9,206.2 54.7,213.7 58.6,209.8 "></polygon> <rect x="44.4" y="46.6" transform="matrix(0.7071 -0.7071 0.7071 0.7071 -22.3607 50.9258)" style="fill:#EB5829;" width="11.7" height="11.7"></rect> <polygon style="fill:#EB5829;" points="57.6,118.9 57.5,121 58.6,119.9 "></polygon> <rect x="81.4" y="204" transform="matrix(0.7071 -0.7071 0.7071 0.7071 -122.8098 123.1649)" style="fill:#EB5829;" width="11.7" height="11.7"></rect> <polygon style="fill:#EB5829;" points="56.2,162.5 56.1,167.3 58.6,164.9 "></polygon> <polygon style="fill:#EB5829;" points="56.9,140.7 56.8,144.2 58.6,142.4 "></polygon> <polygon style="fill:#EB5829;" points="58.2,97.1 58.2,97.8 58.6,97.4 "></polygon> <rect x="44.4" y="69.1" transform="matrix(0.7071 -0.7071 0.7071 0.7071 -38.2577 57.5106)" style="fill:#EB5829;" width="11.7" height="11.7"></rect> <rect x="99.9" y="69.1" transform="matrix(0.7071 -0.7071 0.7071 0.7071 -22.0129 96.7288)" style="fill:#EB5829;" width="11.7" height="11.7"></rect> <rect x="99.9" y="91.6" transform="matrix(0.7071 -0.7071 0.7071 0.7071 -37.9099 103.3135)" style="fill:#EB5829;" width="11.7" height="11.7"></rect> <rect x="99.9" y="46.6" transform="matrix(0.7071 -0.7071 0.7071 0.7071 -6.116 90.1441)" style="fill:#EB5829;" width="11.7" height="11.7"></rect> <rect x="99.9" y="114" transform="matrix(0.7071 -0.7071 0.7071 0.7071 -53.8068 109.8981)" style="fill:#EB5829;" width="11.7" height="11.7"></rect> <rect x="99.9" y="181.5" transform="matrix(0.7071 -0.7071 0.7071 0.7071 -101.4976 129.6522)" style="fill:#EB5829;" width="11.7" height="11.7"></rect> <rect x="62.9" y="181.5" transform="matrix(0.7071 -0.7071 0.7071 0.7071 -112.3278 103.5072)" style="fill:#EB5829;" width="11.7" height="11.7"></rect> <rect x="99.9" y="159" transform="matrix(0.7071 -0.7071 0.7071 0.7071 -85.6007 123.0675)" style="fill:#EB5829;" width="11.7" height="11.7"></rect> <rect x="99.9" y="136.5" transform="matrix(0.7071 -0.7071 0.7071 0.7071 -69.7037 116.4828)" style="fill:#EB5829;" width="11.7" height="11.7"></rect> <rect x="99.9" y="204" transform="matrix(0.7071 -0.7071 0.7071 0.7071 -117.3951 136.2386)" style="fill:#EB5829;" width="11.7" height="11.7"></rect> <rect x="81.4" y="46.6" transform="matrix(0.7071 -0.7071 0.7071 0.7071 -11.5308 77.0716)" style="fill:#EB5829;" width="11.7" height="11.7"></rect> <rect x="81.4" y="69.1" transform="matrix(0.7071 -0.7071 0.7071 0.7071 -27.4278 83.6563)" style="fill:#EB5829;" width="11.7" height="11.7"></rect> <rect x="81.4" y="159" transform="matrix(0.7071 -0.7071 0.7071 0.7071 -91.0158 109.9954)" style="fill:#EB5829;" width="11.7" height="11.7"></rect> <rect x="81.4" y="91.6" transform="matrix(0.7071 -0.7071 0.7071 0.7071 -43.3248 90.2411)" style="fill:#EB5829;" width="11.7" height="11.7"></rect> <rect x="81.4" y="24.1" transform="matrix(0.7071 -0.7071 0.7071 0.7071 4.3662 70.4868)" style="fill:#EB5829;" width="11.7" height="11.7"></rect> <rect x="81.4" y="114" transform="matrix(0.7071 -0.7071 0.7071 0.7071 -59.2218 96.8259)" style="fill:#EB5829;" width="11.7" height="11.7"></rect> <rect x="81.4" y="181.5" transform="matrix(0.7071 -0.7071 0.7071 0.7071 -106.9128 116.5801)" style="fill:#EB5829;" width="11.7" height="11.7"></rect> <rect x="81.4" y="136.5" transform="matrix(0.7071 -0.7071 0.7071 0.7071 -75.1188 103.4106)" style="fill:#EB5829;" width="11.7" height="11.7"></rect> <rect x="136.9" y="69.1" transform="matrix(0.7071 -0.7071 0.7071 0.7071 -11.1829 122.875)" style="fill:#EB5829;" width="11.7" height="11.7"></rect> <rect x="118.4" y="159" transform="matrix(0.7071 -0.7071 0.7071 0.7071 -80.1859 136.1411)" style="fill:#EB5829;" width="11.7" height="11.7"></rect> <rect x="118.4" y="181.5" transform="matrix(0.7071 -0.7071 0.7071 0.7071 -96.0829 142.7259)" style="fill:#EB5829;" width="11.7" height="11.7"></rect> <rect x="136.9" y="24.1" transform="matrix(0.7071 -0.7071 0.7071 0.7071 20.6111 109.7055)" style="fill:#EB5829;" width="11.7" height="11.7"></rect> <rect x="118.4" y="136.5" transform="matrix(0.7071 -0.7071 0.7071 0.7071 -64.2889 129.5564)" style="fill:#EB5829;" width="11.7" height="11.7"></rect> <rect x="136.9" y="114" transform="matrix(0.7071 -0.7071 0.7071 0.7071 -42.9769 136.0445)" style="fill:#EB5829;" width="11.7" height="11.7"></rect> <rect x="118.4" y="114" transform="matrix(0.7071 -0.7071 0.7071 0.7071 -48.3919 122.9716)" style="fill:#EB5829;" width="11.7" height="11.7"></rect> <rect x="136.9" y="181.5" transform="matrix(0.7071 -0.7071 0.7071 0.7071 -90.6679 155.7987)" style="fill:#EB5829;" width="11.7" height="11.7"></rect> <rect x="136.9" y="91.6" transform="matrix(0.7071 -0.7071 0.7071 0.7071 -27.0799 129.4597)" style="fill:#EB5829;" width="11.7" height="11.7"></rect> <rect x="136.9" y="46.6" transform="matrix(0.7071 -0.7071 0.7071 0.7071 4.7141 116.2902)" style="fill:#EB5829;" width="11.7" height="11.7"></rect> <rect x="136.9" y="136.5" transform="matrix(0.7071 -0.7071 0.7071 0.7071 -58.8739 142.6292)" style="fill:#EB5829;" width="11.7" height="11.7"></rect> <polygon style="fill:#EB5829;" points="175.1,206.2 171.4,209.8 175.3,213.7 "></polygon> <rect x="118.4" y="204" transform="matrix(0.7071 -0.7071 0.7071 0.7071 -111.9801 149.3115)" style="fill:#EB5829;" width="11.7" height="11.7"></rect> <rect x="136.9" y="204" transform="matrix(0.7071 -0.7071 0.7071 0.7071 -106.5649 162.3835)" style="fill:#EB5829;" width="11.7" height="11.7"></rect> <polygon style="fill:#EB5829;" points="171.4,164.9 173.9,167.3 173.8,162.5 "></polygon> <rect x="118.4" y="91.6" transform="matrix(0.7071 -0.7071 0.7071 0.7071 -32.4949 116.3868)" style="fill:#EB5829;" width="11.7" height="11.7"></rect> <rect x="118.4" y="69.1" transform="matrix(0.7071 -0.7071 0.7071 0.7071 -16.5979 109.8021)" style="fill:#EB5829;" width="11.7" height="11.7"></rect> <rect x="118.4" y="46.6" transform="matrix(0.7071 -0.7071 0.7071 0.7071 -0.7009 103.2173)" style="fill:#EB5829;" width="11.7" height="11.7"></rect> <polygon style="fill:#EB5829;" points="179.7,111.6 179.3,112 183.5,120.6 187,118.9 "></polygon> <rect x="173.9" y="46.6" transform="matrix(0.7071 -0.7071 0.7071 0.7071 15.544 142.436)" style="fill:#EB5829;" width="11.7" height="11.7"></rect> <rect x="155.4" y="181.5" transform="matrix(0.7071 -0.7071 0.7071 0.7071 -85.2529 168.8716)" style="fill:#EB5829;" width="11.7" height="11.7"></rect> <rect x="173.9" y="69.1" transform="matrix(0.7071 -0.7071 0.7071 0.7071 -0.353 149.0207)" style="fill:#EB5829;" width="11.7" height="11.7"></rect> <polygon style="fill:#EB5829;" points="171.4,30 179.7,38.2 186.2,31.8 174.6,26.8 "></polygon> <polygon style="fill:#EB5829;" points="188,97.4 179.7,89.1 172,96.9 173,98.9 179.7,105.7 "></polygon> <polygon style="fill:#EB5829;" points="174.6,190.5 174.4,184.4 171.4,187.3 "></polygon> <rect x="136.9" y="159" transform="matrix(0.7071 -0.7071 0.7071 0.7071 -74.7709 149.214)" style="fill:#EB5829;" width="11.7" height="11.7"></rect> <polygon style="fill:#EB5829;" points="171.4,119.9 172.5,121 172.4,118.9 "></polygon> <polygon style="fill:#EB5829;" points="171.4,97.4 171.8,97.8 171.8,97.1 "></polygon> <polygon style="fill:#EB5829;" points="171.4,142.4 173.2,144.2 173.1,140.7 "></polygon> <rect x="155.4" y="69.1" transform="matrix(0.7071 -0.7071 0.7071 0.7071 -5.768 135.9479)" style="fill:#EB5829;" width="11.7" height="11.7"></rect> <rect x="155.4" y="46.6" transform="matrix(0.7071 -0.7071 0.7071 0.7071 10.129 129.3631)" style="fill:#EB5829;" width="11.7" height="11.7"></rect> <rect x="155.4" y="91.6" transform="matrix(0.7071 -0.7071 0.7071 0.7071 -21.6649 142.5326)" style="fill:#EB5829;" width="11.7" height="11.7"></rect> <rect x="155.4" y="24.1" transform="matrix(0.7071 -0.7071 0.7071 0.7071 26.026 122.7784)" style="fill:#EB5829;" width="11.7" height="11.7"></rect> <rect x="155.4" y="114" transform="matrix(0.7071 -0.7071 0.7071 0.7071 -37.5619 149.1174)" style="fill:#EB5829;" width="11.7" height="11.7"></rect> <rect x="155.4" y="159" transform="matrix(0.7071 -0.7071 0.7071 0.7071 -69.3559 162.2869)" style="fill:#EB5829;" width="11.7" height="11.7"></rect> <rect x="155.4" y="204" transform="matrix(0.7071 -0.7071 0.7071 0.7071 -101.1499 175.4564)" style="fill:#EB5829;" width="11.7" height="11.7"></rect> <rect x="155.4" y="136.5" transform="matrix(0.7071 -0.7071 0.7071 0.7071 -53.4589 155.7021)" style="fill:#EB5829;" width="11.7" height="11.7"></rect> </g> <g id="Sleeves_Colour_1_"> <path id="Right_Sleeve" style="fill:#ED7231;" d="M171.7,96.4c0,0-7.5-37.1,2.4-51.1c3.6-5.1,12.3-13.3,12.3-13.3l34.4,70.6 l-37.3,18.2L171.7,96.4z"></path> <path id="Left_Sleeve" style="fill:#ED7231;" d="M58.3,96.4c0,0,7.5-37.1-2.4-51.1c-3.6-5.1-12.3-13.3-12.3-13.3L9.1,102.5 l37.3,18.2L58.3,96.4z"></path> </g> <g> <polygon style="fill:#EB5829;" points="44.5,49 33.6,53.4 33.4,52.9 40.3,38.8 "></polygon> <path style="fill:#EB5829;" d="M46.2,49.8l10-4.1c1.9,2.9,3.2,6.8,3.9,11l-9.5,3.9L46.2,49.8z"></path> <path style="fill:#EB5829;" d="M43.8,32.1l-0.3,0.1l0.2-0.3C43.6,31.9,43.7,32,43.8,32.1z"></path> <polygon style="fill:#EB5829;" points="56.6,94 57.9,97.4 52.6,108.2 50.1,109.2 45.7,98.4 "></polygon> <polygon style="fill:#EB5829;" points="19.9,80.7 22.5,79.6 26.9,90.4 16.1,94.8 14.7,91.3 "></polygon> <path style="fill:#EB5829;" d="M54.5,77.7l6.5-2.6c-0.2,4.9-0.7,9.5-1.2,13.1l-0.8,0.3L54.5,77.7z"></path> <polygon style="fill:#EB5829;" points="24,72.1 30.3,59.3 31.3,58.9 35.7,69.7 24.8,74.1 "></polygon> <rect x="39.2" y="67.9" transform="matrix(0.9268 -0.3755 0.3755 0.9268 -24.3781 22.3242)" style="fill:#EB5829;" width="11.7" height="11.7"></rect> <rect x="30.5" y="88.6" transform="matrix(0.9268 -0.3755 0.3755 0.9268 -32.7928 20.548)" style="fill:#EB5829;" width="11.7" height="11.7"></rect> </g> <g> <polygon style="fill:#EB5829;" points="185.7,49 196.6,53.4 196.8,52.9 189.9,38.8 "></polygon> <path style="fill:#EB5829;" d="M183.9,49.8l-10-4.1c-1.9,2.9-3.2,6.8-3.9,11l9.5,3.9L183.9,49.8z"></path> <path style="fill:#EB5829;" d="M186.3,32.1l0.3,0.1l-0.2-0.3C186.5,31.9,186.4,32,186.3,32.1z"></path> <polygon style="fill:#EB5829;" points="173.6,94 172.2,97.4 177.5,108.2 180,109.2 184.4,98.4 "></polygon> <polygon style="fill:#EB5829;" points="210.3,80.7 207.6,79.6 203.2,90.4 214.1,94.8 215.5,91.3 "></polygon> <path style="fill:#EB5829;" d="M175.7,77.7l-6.5-2.6c0.2,4.9,0.7,9.5,1.2,13.1l0.8,0.3L175.7,77.7z"></path> <polygon style="fill:#EB5829;" points="206.1,72.1 199.9,59.3 198.9,58.9 194.5,69.7 205.3,74.1 "></polygon> <rect x="179.2" y="67.9" transform="matrix(0.3755 -0.9268 0.9268 0.3755 47.2573 217.5585)" style="fill:#EB5829;" width="11.7" height="11.7"></rect> <rect x="188" y="88.6" transform="matrix(0.3755 -0.9268 0.9268 0.3755 33.5432 238.6115)" style="fill:#EB5829;" width="11.7" height="11.7"></rect> </g> <path id="Collar_Colour_1_" style="fill:#FFFFFF;" d="M140.3,8H115H89.8l-5.2,6.2c0,13.3,13.7,24,30.5,24c16.8,0,30.5-10.7,30.5-24 L140.3,8z M115,32c-12,0-22.1-7.6-25-17.8h50C137.1,24.4,127,32,115,32z"></path> <g id="Colour_Group_4_5_"> <rect id="Right_4_16_" x="178.4" y="104.3" transform="matrix(0.8988 -0.4384 0.4384 0.8988 -26.0118 97.9859)" style="fill:#FFFFFF;" width="41.5" height="2"></rect> <rect id="Left_4_16_" x="29.8" y="84.6" transform="matrix(0.4384 -0.8988 0.8988 0.4384 -77.373 86.8325)" style="fill:#FFFFFF;" width="2" height="41.5"></rect> </g> <g id="Colour_Group_3_6_"> <rect id="Right_3_20_" x="179.3" y="106.1" transform="matrix(0.8988 -0.4384 0.4384 0.8988 -26.711 98.5522)" style="fill:#FFFFFF;" width="41.5" height="2"></rect> <rect id="Left_3_20_" x="28.9" y="86.4" transform="matrix(0.4384 -0.8988 0.8988 0.4384 -79.4811 87.0541)" style="fill:#FFFFFF;" width="2" height="41.5"></rect> </g> <g id="Colour_Group_2_7_"> <rect id="Right_2_27_" x="180.2" y="107.9" transform="matrix(0.8988 -0.4384 0.4384 0.8988 -27.4103 99.1185)" width="41.5" height="2"></rect> <rect id="Left_2_27_" x="28" y="88.2" transform="matrix(0.4384 -0.8988 0.8988 0.4384 -81.5892 87.2757)" width="2" height="41.5"></rect> </g> <g id="Colour_Group_1_8_"> <rect id="Right_1_28_" x="181.1" y="109.7" transform="matrix(0.8988 -0.4384 0.4384 0.8988 -28.1096 99.6847)" style="fill:#FFFFFF;" width="41.5" height="2"></rect> <rect id="Left_1_28_" x="27.2" y="90" transform="matrix(0.4384 -0.8988 0.8988 0.4384 -83.6972 87.4972)" style="fill:#FFFFFF;" width="2" height="41.5"></rect> </g> <path id="Back_Shirt_Colour" style="display:none;fill:#FFFFFF;" d="M90,14.2C92.9,24.4,103,32,115,32c12,0,22.1-7.6,25-17.8H90z"></path> <path id="Lighter_Shadow" style="display:none;fill:#FFFFFF;fill-opacity:0.3;" d="M90,14.2C92.9,24.4,103,32,115,32 c12,0,22.1-7.6,25-17.8H90z"></path> <path id="Darker_Shadow" style="fill-opacity:0.3;" d="M90,14.2C92.9,24.4,103,32,115,32c12,0,22.1-7.6,25-17.8H90z"></path> <path id="Shirt_Outline" d="M221.2,102.4l-34.4-70.6c0-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.1l-41-17.8l-5.1-6.1c0-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.2-0.1H89.8 c-0.1,0-0.1,0-0.2,0.1l-5.1,6.1l-41,17.8c-0.1,0-0.1,0.1-0.1,0.1c0,0,0,0,0,0L8.8,102.4c-0.1,0.1,0,0.3,0.1,0.3l37.3,18.2 c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0c0.1,0,0.1-0.1,0.1-0.1L58,97.5L54.2,222c0,0.1,0,0.1,0.1,0.2c0,0,0.1,0.1,0.2,0.1h121.1 c0.1,0,0.1,0,0.2-0.1c0,0,0.1-0.1,0.1-0.2L172,97.5l11.4,23.3c0,0.1,0.1,0.1,0.1,0.1c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0l37.3-18.2 C221.2,102.7,221.2,102.5,221.2,102.4z M140.1,8.2l5.1,6.1C145.2,27.4,131.6,38,115,38S84.8,27.4,84.8,14.3l0,0l0,0l5.1-6.1H140.1z M46.3,120.4l-36.9-18l34.2-70c1.4,1.4,8.8,8.5,12.1,13C65.3,59,58.3,95,58,96.3L46.3,120.4z M175.3,221.8H54.7l3.8-125.3 c0.1-0.7,7.4-37.4-2.5-51.3C52.8,40.6,45.4,33.4,43.9,32l40.3-17.5c0.2,13.2,13.9,23.9,30.7,23.9c16.8,0,30.5-10.7,30.7-23.9 L186.1,32c-1.5,1.4-8.8,8.5-12.1,13.1c-9.8,13.8-2.6,50.6-2.5,51.3L175.3,221.8z M183.7,120.4L172,96.3c-0.2-1.3-7.2-37.3,2.4-50.9 c3.2-4.5,10.6-11.7,12.1-13.1l34.2,70L183.7,120.4z M115,32.2c11.8,0,22.2-7.4,25.3-18c0-0.1,0-0.2,0-0.2c0-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.2-0.1H90 c-0.1,0-0.2,0-0.2,0.1c0,0.1-0.1,0.1,0,0.2C92.8,24.8,103.2,32.2,115,32.2z M139.7,14.4c-3.1,10.2-13.2,17.3-24.7,17.3 s-21.6-7.1-24.7-17.3H139.7z"></path> <polygon id="Delete_-_Full_Outline_Mask" style="fill:none;" points="115,222 54.4,222 58.3,96.4 46.4,120.7 9.1,102.5 43.5,31.9 84.6,14.2 89.8,8 115,8 140.2,8 145.4,14.2 186.5,31.9 220.9,102.5 183.6,120.7 171.7,96.4 175.6,222 "></polygon> <g id="Delete_-_Full_Mask"> <path style="fill:none;" d="M220.9,102.5l-34.4-70.6l-41.1-17.8l0.1,0.1c0,13.3-13.7,24-30.5,24c-16.8,0-30.5-10.7-30.5-24l0.1-0.1 c0,0-41.1,17.8-41.1,17.8L9.1,102.5l37.3,18.2l11.9-24.3L54.4,222H115h60.6l-3.8-125.6l11.9,24.3L220.9,102.5z"></path> </g> <g id="Delete_-_Shirt_Outline_Mask"> <path style="fill:none;" d="M186.5,31.9l-41.1-17.8L140.2,8H115H89.8l-5.2,6.2L43.5,31.9c0,0,8.7,8.2,12.3,13.3 c9.9,14,2.4,51.1,2.4,51.1L54.4,222H115h60.6l-3.8-125.6c0,0-7.5-37.1,2.4-51.1C177.8,40.2,186.5,31.9,186.5,31.9z"></path> </g> <g id="Delete_-_Shirt_Mask"> <path style="fill:none;" d="M186.5,31.9c0,0-41.1-17.8-41.1-17.8l0.1,0.1c0,13.3-13.7,24-30.5,24c-16.8,0-30.5-10.7-30.5-24 l0.1-0.1c0,0-41.1,17.8-41.1,17.8s8.7,8.2,12.3,13.3c9.9,14,2.4,51.1,2.4,51.1L54.4,222H115h60.6l-3.8-125.6c0,0-7.5-37.1,2.4-51.1 C177.8,40.2,186.5,31.9,186.5,31.9z"></path> </g> <path id="Delete_-_Collar_Outline_Mask_2_" style="fill:none;" d="M140.3,8H115H89.8l-5.2,6.2c0,13.3,13.7,24,30.5,24 c16.8,0,30.5-10.7,30.5-24L140.3,8z"></path> <path id="Delete_-_Collar_Mask_2_" style="fill:none;" d="M140.3,8H115H89.8l-5.2,6.2c0,13.3,13.7,24,30.5,24 c16.8,0,30.5-10.7,30.5-24L140.3,8z M115,32c-12,0-22.1-7.6-25-17.8h50C137.1,24.4,127,32,115,32z"></path> <path id="Delete_-_Right_Sleeve_Mask___x28_26Deg_x29_" style="fill:none;" d="M171.7,96.4c0,0-7.5-37.1,2.4-51.1 c3.6-5.1,12.3-13.3,12.3-13.3l34.4,70.6l-37.3,18.2L171.7,96.4z"></path> <path id="Delete_-_Left_Sleeve_Mask__x28_26Deg_x29_" style="fill:none;" d="M58.3,96.4c0,0,7.5-37.1-2.4-51.1 c-3.6-5.1-12.3-13.3-12.3-13.3L9.1,102.5l37.3,18.2L58.3,96.4z"></path> <g id="Delete_-_Shoulders_3_x2F_4"> <polyline id="Delete_-_Full_Mask_4_" style="fill:none;" points="145.4,14.2 186.5,31.9 207.1,74.2 "></polyline> <polyline id="Delete_-_Full_Mask_6_" style="fill:none;" points="84.6,14.2 43.5,31.9 22.9,74.2 "></polyline> </g> <g id="Delete_-_Shoulders_Full_1_"> <polyline id="Right_7_" style="fill:none;" points="145.4,14.2 186.5,31.9 207.1,74.2 220.9,102.5 "></polyline> <polyline id="Left_7_" style="fill:none;" points="84.6,14.2 43.5,31.9 22.9,74.2 9.1,102.5 "></polyline> </g> <path d="M115.1,35.8c-27.3,0-29-23.5-29.1-23.7l0.9-0.5c0.1,0.9,1.7,23.3,28.1,23.3c11.1,0,19.2-3.9,24-11.5c3.6-5.7,4-11.6,4-11.6 l1,0.5C144,12.3,142.4,35.8,115.1,35.8z"></path> </svg> <h3>Blackpool</h3> <ul> <li class="loss">L</li> <li class="draw">D</li> <li class="loss">L</li> <li class="win">W</li> <li class="loss">L</li> <li class="loss">L</li> </ul> </div> <div class="football_predictions_widget__fixture_detail football_predictions_widget__fixture_detail--home"> <div class="close"><span>Close</span></div> <ul> <li><span class="team">Sunderland</span> <span class="score">2</span> <span class="score">2</span> <span class="team">Queens Park Rangers</span></li> <li><span class="team">Charlton Athletic</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="team">Queens Park Rangers</span></li> <li><span class="team">Queens Park Rangers</span> <span class="score">3</span> <span class="score">2</span> <span class="team">Middlesbrough</span></li> <li><span class="team">Blackburn Rovers</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="team">Queens Park Rangers</span></li> <li><span class="team">Swansea City</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="team">Queens Park Rangers</span></li> <li><span class="team">Queens Park Rangers</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="score">3</span> <span class="team">Sheffield United</span></li> </ul> </div> <div class="football_predictions_widget__fixture_detail football_predictions_widget__fixture_detail--away"> <div class="close"><span>Close</span></div> <ul> <li><span class="team">Blackpool</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="team">Swansea City</span></li> <li><span class="team">Blackpool</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="team">Barrow</span></li> <li><span class="team">Stoke City</span> <span class="score">2</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="team">Blackpool</span></li> <li><span class="team">Blackpool</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="team">Reading</span></li> <li><span class="team">Peterborough United</span> <span class="score">5</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="team">Blackpool</span></li> <li><span class="team">Blackpool</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="score">2</span> <span class="team">Derby County</span></li> </ul> </div> <div class="football_predictions_widget__meta"> <p><strong>Queens Park Rangers vs Blackpool</strong> Tuesday 16 August, 20:00</p> <a class="button button--outline-dark" href="https://betting.betfair.com/predictions/match/queens-park-rangers-vs-blackpool/955894">Full stats</a> </div> </div><blockquote><strong>Mark's bet</strong>: <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.201877776">Back Both Teams To Score @ <b class="inline_odds" title="4/5"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">1.82</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">4/5</span></b></a></blockquote><p><strong><h2><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/champions-league/rangers-v-psv-tips-expect-goals-on-another-electric-night-in-govan-140822-746.html">Rangers v PSV: Expect goals on another electric night in Govan</a></h2></strong></p><p><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.201944896">Rangers <b class="inline_odds" title="13/8"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">2.68</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">13/8</span></b> v PSV <b class="inline_odds" title="15/8"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">2.84</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">15/8</span></b>, the Draw 3.45</a><br> 20:00<br> BT Sport 1</strong></p><p><strong>Frank Monkhouse says</strong>: "We enjoyed some memorable nights in Govan last season, and the fans will be out in force to do their bit on Tuesday. They made the difference in the last round, and the 50,000 plus supporters wearing light blue are ready to do the same again. No atmosphere in football can match Ibrox on a European night under the lights, but will it be enough?</p><p>"A <strong>draw wouldn't be the worst result for either team</strong>. PSV have drawn two and won two games this month, scoring 13 goals, while Rangers have played four and scored nine goals. Sticking with the stats, these teams have met six times previously, with the Dutch club winning just once. Both teams to score is 8/11 or there's over 2.5 goals @ 10/11."

Frank's bet: Back Rangers @ 13/8 