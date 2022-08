Burnley v Hull: Back Tigers to test Kompany's Clarets



Burnley 1.625/8 v Hull 7.26/1, the Draw 4.03/1

19:45

Jack Critchley says: "Burnley dominated 10-man Watford on Friday evening yet failed to breach the Hornet's backline whereas six days earlier, they dropped points against a stubborn Luton side.

"Although they do have plenty of individual quality, they remain a work-in-progress under their Belgian boss. This is unlikely to be an easy task and they could struggle to find a way past an in-form Matt Ingram on Tuesday night.

"Hull have made a good start under Shota Arveladze and having beaten Norwich at the weekend, they will provide a stern test for the recently relegated Clarets."

Norwich v Huddersfield: Canaries are Leg 1 in midweek treble

Norwich 1.625/8 v Huddersfield 7.06/1, the Draw 4.03/1

19:45

George Elek says: "After Saturday's 2-1 defeat against Hull, Dean Smith said that his team were dominating games but not getting their just rewards, and he might have a point.

"After a very disappointing start when losing at Cardiff, the Canaries having been comfortably the better team for large portions of their games against Wigan and Hull but have just one point to show for it.

"There is renewed optimism at Huddersfield after picking up their first win in the post Carlos Corberan era, but a trip to Carrow Road, with Dean Smith aware how much a win is needed to preserve his job security, it feels only a matter of time until Norwich's fortune turns and they are able to turn chances into goals."

Fleetwood Town v Cheltenham Town: Hosts' revival can continue

Fleetwood 2.186/5 v Cheltenham 3.711/4, the Draw 3.55

19:45

Alan Dudman says: "Fleetwood have chiselled out four points in League One so far, and they look an okay price at 2.206/5 for Tuesday. They high-pressed for their lives against the Pilgrims, and showed a bit of the Scott Brown (pictured) mentality to comeback from a goal down against Plymouth, and they certainly have a good midfield with an old fashioned No10 Dan Batty playing with Josh Vela - usually in a midfield three.

"Cheltenham have failed to pick up a point so far under new manager Wade Elliott, and despite scoring twice in the opening game of the season against Peterborough (a game they fell apart in to lose 2-3), they haven't scored a goal since.

"Zero points from three games could be from four, and at odds-against, Brown should collect his second win of the season."

Barrow v Walsall: Johnson can steer Saddlers to three points

Barrow 2.588/5 v Walsall 3.02/1, the Draw 3.052/1

19:45

Ian Lamont says: "Barrow started the season well in League Two, rattling in six goals in the first two games with four different scorers.

"Peter Wild has certainly stirred something in the Bluebirds after a difficult couple of years back in League Two. Winger Ben Whitfield has certainly made his mark, scoring twice after a free transfer from Stockport. Maybe he has a point to prove...

"Michael Flynn's visitors didn't concede in their first two League Two matches, winning both, nor in the League Cup win at home to Swindon. They might only have won at his former club Newport by an own goal, but there is no doubt that the manager has improved his squad and lifted his side - just like his opposite number - and they have slipped into second place."

QPR v Blackpool: Back both sides to oblige

QPR 2.111/10 v Blackpool 3.711/4, the Draw 3.55

20:00

Sky Sports Football

Mark O'Haire says: "QPR 2.1211/10 have picked up four points from their first three fixtures, suffering a 1-0 defeat at Blackburn before beating Middlesbrough here 3-2 and holding Sunderland to a 2-2 draw. Since the start of last season, Rangers have proven handy operators on home soil, managing W11-D6-L5 when welcoming second-tier opposition, excluding Fulham and Bournemouth.

"Blackpool 3.7011/4 started the season with a 1-0 success at home to Reading before suffering back-to-back defeats to Stoke (0-2) and Swansea (0-1). The Tangerines are towards the top of the division for non-penalty Expected Goals (npxG) against, shots conceded, and attempts allowed from inside the penalty area, and enjoyed only five away victories in 2021/22."

Rangers v PSV: Expect goals on another electric night in Govan

Rangers 2.6813/8 v PSV 2.8415/8, the Draw 3.45

20:00

BT Sport 1

Frank Monkhouse says: "We enjoyed some memorable nights in Govan last season, and the fans will be out in force to do their bit on Tuesday. They made the difference in the last round, and the 50,000 plus supporters wearing light blue are ready to do the same again. No atmosphere in football can match Ibrox on a European night under the lights, but will it be enough?

"A draw wouldn't be the worst result for either team. PSV have drawn two and won two games this month, scoring 13 goals, while Rangers have played four and scored nine goals. Sticking with the stats, these teams have met six times previously, with the Dutch club winning just once. Both teams to score is 1.738/11 or there's over 2.5 goals @ 1.9210/11."