Johnson can steer Saddlers to three points

Barrow 2.767/4 v Walsall 3.211/5; the draw 3.412/5

Barrow started the season well in League Two, rattling in six goals in the first two games with four different scorers.

Peter Wild has certainly stirred something in the Bluebirds after a difficult couple of years back in League Two. Winger Ben Whitfield has certainly made his mark, scoring twice after a free transfer from Stockport. Maybe he has a point to provide.

Billy Waters just wants to prove he is worthy of a regular starting place after stop start Football League experience. Josh Gordon might want to prove a point to some at Walsall, having spent three seasons with the Saddlers.

Michael Flynn's visitors didn't concede in their first two League Two matches, winning both, nor in the League Cup win at home to Swindon.

They might only have won at his former club Newport by an own goal, but there is no doubt that the manager has improved his squad and lifted his side - just like his opposite number - and they have slipped into second place.

Former Leyton Orient striker Danny Johnson, on loan from Mansfield, could prove to be a bit of a find if he can continue in the vein of his first-day hat-trick.

Another goal against Stevenage on Saturday suggests he has the bit between his teeth. Peter Clarke, at the back, is not prone to the type of error that led to Owen Evans being beaten very deep into injury time in the weekend's draw. The visitors can sneak full points.

Stevenage seem to be on a roll

Stevenage 2.26/5 v Rochdale 4.03/1; the draw 3.412/5



Danny Rose's late goal to net a point at Barrow comes down to best use of five substitutes to keep changing a game, says the Stevange forward. The match becomes more of a squad effort. He also scored late in the League Cup against Reading and produced an assist against Stockport, late on.

Boss Steve Evans is now wondering whether he should start with the experienced 28-year-old.

Skipper Carl Piergianni, says Rose, is thinking the squad is on the cusp of producing great memories.

There's no better chance to emphasise that ambition than at home against Rochdale, bottom of the fledgling league table. The layers think Boro have every chance. If the hosts continue in this vein they will be odds-on at home very soon.

Rochdale will count themselves unlucky to lose in the 90th minute at home to Grimsby at the weekend, with Leicester City loanee Ben Nelson lasting 51 minutes at centre-back. Reports suggest they deserved their League Cup win over Burton, when they themselves netted twice late on, through James Ball's penalty and Devante Rodney's injury time strike. Robbie Stockdale will be quite frustrated at Dale's start, but this trip to Broadhall Way is unlikely to improve his mood.

Dons determined to not let leads slip

Mansfield 1.9420/21 v AFC Wimbledon 4.77/2; the draw 3.613/5



Wimbledon boss Johnnie Jackson was asked after Doncaster drew with two late goals whether he was worried his side had a deep-seated mindset about conceding near the end of games? They did this a lot during their 27-game winless streak last season. The manager was slightly evasive. However, he did admit the Dons needed to "work on" keeping the ball away from goal when leading. At least they have stopped the rot of continually not winning.

Loanee Nathan Young-Coombes will have been frustrated to score twice in the final quarter of the game and not go on to win. Fellow striker Josh Davison will want to get on the scoring act, now.

That will not be easy against the Stags, who suffered just one defeat in 11 home games at the end of last season and have beaten Tranmere at Field Mill this season.

Nigel Clough said the only thing missing from his side's performance on Saturday was scoring.

Stephen McLaughlin missed a penalty. Rhys Oates, last season's top scorer, missed three of the four one-on-ones Clough counted. However, his team lacks something else apart from scorers: some of their best players through injury - just like the start of last season.

Hiram Boateng adds to the hamstring injury list that involves Oli Hawkins while veteran James Perch also still requires treatment. He and Kieran Wallace are working back to fitness. This could be a draw, which is still a regular result in League Two with 12 from 36 games so far.

Low-scoring game should end level

Grimsby 2.35/4; Carlisle 3.613/5; the draw 3.55/2



The other match to chase a draw, at this tentative stage, is at Blundell Park. Certainly, it should be a low scoring game, given the clubs' respective records.

Paul Hurst's hosts ticked the box of a first win this season with Luke Waterfall's late winner to defeat Rochdale, for whom the Mariners' boss felt sorry.

Last Tuesday, Grimsby ran riot in the League Cup, defeating Crewe 4-0, with Kieran Green and Stephen Wearne being the more attacking players to score. Jordan Maguire-Grew, netting to draw with Northampton on the second Saturday of the season, is the only striker to score. He and Aribim Pepple, on loan from Luton, will be keen to put that right.

All three Grimsby league games have featured under 2.5 goals, as have Carlisle's, the difference being Paul Simpson's team are unbeaten. An opening win over Crawley, a 1-1 draw at Colchester and Saturday's level pegging with Swindon all featured goals by Kristian Dennis. Omari Patrick must be furious with himself not to join him on the scoresheet, having blazed over from six yards.

Dennis even scored in the 3-2 League Cup defeat to Shrewsbury, meaning he has netted in every game.

For fans of a Bet Builder, it could well pay to combine Dennis to score at any time with under 2.5 goals - paying 10.34 on Sportsbook.