Hard to split Addicks and Greens at the Valley

Charlton Athletic v Plymouth Argyle

Tuesday 16th August, kick-off 19:45

Two winners and a push on the Draw No Bet was the result for Saturday's column, but how Accrington didn't win despite scoring four at home is a mystery. Accy are most certainly the team for goals at the Wham. We move on to Tuesday and the first round of midweek fixtures in the third tier, and there's a good one to look forward to in south London.

A statement win from Plymouth at the weekend with a 2-0 home success against Peterborough has made a ripple on the ante-post market, as the Greens are now 21.020/1 for the League One Title, with the Posh moving back out to 10.09/1.

It's now six points from three games with the only loss being at Fleetwood, and if Plymouth are to be considered promotion contenders, they need to pick up points away from Home Park.

An obvious thing to say, but they drew seven and lost seven on the road last term - and they need to get those numbers up slightly.

Steve Schumacher might have pulled off a fine piece of business with Finn Azaz - the 21-year-old midfielder on loan from Aston Villa. Remember, Jack Grealish and his loan spell at Notts County? Not many do, and Azaz is certainly in the right team to make a name for himself.

Their brand of attacking football outshone the Posh, which is never easy against the "Goal Kings" of the division, and 17 shots against Peterborough's four showed them in a fine attacking light.

the Azaz goal was a combination of some lovely moves from Danny Mayor, Joe Edwards and Ryan Hardie, although Posh were abysmal in the first 45 minutes.

Hardie has two for the season with Azaz and they have the players to open up most teams.

I laid down my marker with Charlton early on, as I am not convinced about Ben Garner at the Valley. However, so far I have been proved wrong as the Addicks have beaten Derby 1-0 this term (at the Valley) and narrowly lost to Sheffield Wednesday on Saturday 1-0.

I can see this being a low-scoring game with the Under 2.5 Goals slight favourites against Over at 1.875/6. And with the market fairly tight between the two, using the Betbuilder on the Sportsbook to play the double with the Draw outright pays 3.711/4.

Charlton's four games including the EFL Cup have seen three hit the Under 2.5 target.

Green look solid enough with the entertainers in town

Forest Green Rovers v Accrington Stanley

Tuesday 16th August, kick-off 19:45

Start as you mean to go on goes the old saying, and Accrington's Over 2.5 Goals groove has been well and truly found with three of their four hitting the marker with 2-2, 2-2 and 4-4 so far. They did manage a dull 0-1 win at Shrewsbury though, and I reckon John Coleman will take that any day over some of the madness.

It was a truly bizarre affair at the Wham on Saturday, as Burton, a side previously without a goal in the league, had raced into a 0-3 advantage. Stanley barely had a shot in anger as they were pinned in their own area and half for much of the opening 45 minutes.

Not for the first time, they scored in 90 minutes - already three for the season. You do get some in-running value with Accrington.

Forest Green earned a 1-1 at Lincoln on Saturday, to maintain their record of scoring in every League One match so far.

Connor Wickham scored his first for the club, and Ian Burchnall's switch to two up front in the second-half saw them get into the game. But the sweltering conditions ruined the high tempo as both struggled in the heat.

Not many teams will open up Forest Green easily, and while there was very little liquidity in the early markets for Monday morning, there was a big difference in the Under 2.5 price at 1.42/5 to Over at 3.211/5. The BTTS at 1.845/6 offers a bit more value, as both like to counter-attack.

Rovers were disciplined in their narrow 1-2 at home to Ipswich recently, and they made the Tractor Boys work hard. I don't mind the price of the hosts for this one at around 2.35/4 as Accrington lost 14 times on the road last term, and their defence has to be a worry.

Forest Green's striker Jamille Matt (pictured) didn't start on Saturday, and with a rest (already?!) ahead of a Tuesday fixture, I like him to score at anytime - which is priced at 7/5 on the Sportsbook. Playing him and a double on the Betbuilder with a home win pays 3.55.

Fleetwood's revival can continue at the expense of Robins

Fleetwood Town v Cheltenham Town

Tuesday 16th August, kick-off 19:45

Despite suffering an opening day loss at Port Vale, Fleetwood have chiselled out four points in League One so far, and they look an okay price at 2.206/5 for Tuesday.

They high-pressed for their lives against the Pilgrims, and showed a bit of the Scott Brown mentality to comeback from a goal down against Plymouth, and they certainly have a good midfield with an old fashioned No10 Dan Batty playing with Josh Vela - usually in a midfield three.

Brown is also going with two centre-backs rather than a three - which puts a lot of faith in young Josh Earls who is a left-footer, and the defence dealt well with Plymouth's balls into the box.

They again showed a good attitude on Saturday in the 1-1 with Morecambe, although they made some sloppy mistakes despite controlling much of the game. Their press was indeed too much in that game, as they almost utilised a front five - something Brown is not keen on doing.

Cheltenham have failed to pick up a point so far under new manager Wade Elliott, and despite scoring twice in the opening game of the season against Peterborough (a game they fell apart in to lose 2-3), they haven't scored a goal since.

Zero points from three games could be from four, and at odds-against, Brown should collect his second win of the season.

