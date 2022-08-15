</iframe</noscript> <div class="layout" style="background-color:#FBFBFB"> <div class="layout__mobile_advert"> </div> <header class="layout__header"> <nav id="services_navigation"> <ul class="services_nav"> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com">Betting.Betfair </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/podcasts/">Podcasts </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/">Betfair Sportsbook </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/how-to-use-betfair-exchange/">Exchange How-to </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/">Betfair Exchange </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://responsiblegambling.betfair.com/">Safer Gambling </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item" style="margin-left: QPR v Blackpool: Back both sides to oblige
Mark O'Haire
15 August 2022
3:00 min read Mark O'Haire previews the encounter.", "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/football/championship/qpr-v-blackpool-tips-back-both-sides-to-oblige-150822-766.html", "mainEntityOfPage": "https://betting.betfair.com/football/championship/qpr-v-blackpool-tips-back-both-sides-to-oblige-150822-766.html", "datePublished": "2022-08-15T10:00:00+01:00", "dateModified": "2022-08-15T10:09:00+01:00", "thumbnailURL": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/football/Beale QPR.320x180.jpeg", "articleBody": "QPR welcome Blackpool to Loftus Road for Tuesday night's televised Championship action. Mark O'Haire previews the encounter. Seny secures unlikely QPR point QPR goalkeeper Seny Dieng scored an incredible injury-time equaliser to snatch an unlikely point for Rangers at Sunderland on Saturday. The under-strength R's outfit produced an abject first-half performance to trail 2-0 at the interval. However, with three minutes remaining Ilias Chair netted a sublime free-kick before Dieng silenced the Stadium of Light. The half-time introduction of Tyler Roberts made a positive difference and QPR chief Mick Beale praised his impact, but bemoaned his side's dreadful first-half display, admitting, "We had some honest words at half-time - it wasn't good enough and we're dropping too deep in defence. But we came out second half on the front foot and credit to the lads." Rangers are hoping to have new loan signing Ethan Laird available for a home debut in midweek. The full-back is close to completing a loan move from Manchester United, whilst Beale also expects to have Chris Willock and Kenneth Paal back for the Blackpool game, but Luke Amos and Jake-Clarke Salter will not return until next month at the earliest. Blackpool suffer late loss Blackpool boss Michael Appleton felt his side were hard done by in their cruel late 0-1 defeat at home against Swansea on Saturday. The Seasiders slumped to their second consecutive loss in the Championship courtesy of an 87th-minute breakaway winner. After a poor first-half, the Tangerines came on strong in the second period before squandering a great chance to take the lead through Jerry Yates, who saw a penalty saved. Nevertheless, Pool were the side attacking in the final stages only to be undone late on. Appleton said, "It feels like not much more can go against us at this moment in time. Looking back, we probably showed them a little bit too much respect in the first half. We weren't brave enough and aggressive enough and I thought when we turned the ball over, we weren't clinical enough and were a little bit messy. "I thought we were fantastic in the second half. I think we could have been two or three up, given the chances we created, so to come away with nothing and lose the match in the way we did was a killer blow." Rangers favoured on home soil QPR boast a solid record against Blackpool this century. Rangers have returned W9-D6-L1 in 16 head-to-head league meetings and the Hoops have only ever suffered a solitary reverse when welcoming the Seasiders to Loftus Road (W9-D3-L0). The R's triumphed 2-1 here in the duos most recent Championship clash back in February. QPR [2.12] have picked up four points from their first three fixtures, suffering a 1-0 defeat at Blackburn before beating Middlesbrough here 3-2 and holding Sunderland to a 2-2 draw. Since the start of last season, Rangers have proven handy operators on home soil, managing W11-D6-L5 when welcoming second-tier opposition, excluding Fulham and Bournemouth. Blackpool [3.70] started the season with a 1-0 success at home to Reading before suffering back-to-back defeats to Stoke (0-2) and Swansea (0-1). The Tangerines are towards the top of the division for non-penalty Expected Goals (npxG) against, shots conceded, and attempts allowed from inside the penalty area, and enjoyed only five away victories in 2021/22. [matchPredictions url="https://betting.betfair.com/predictions/match/queens-park-rangers-vs-blackpool/955894"] Both sides can oblige Goals could be on the agenda at Loftus Road on Tuesday evening with neither team appearing particularly proficient from a defensive standpoint in the early embers of the campaign. The duo have managed a sole shutout between them thus far, and come into this contest looking far from secure at the back, yet with game-changers in forward areas. The expected return of Chris Willock will give QPR a major boost in the final-third, although Rangers remain vulnerable in full-back areas. Meanwhile, Blackpool can provide plenty of problems through Josh Bowler's influence and Jerry Yates' ability to create and convert. However, the visitors have managed just three away clean sheets since the start of 2021/22. With that in mind, the [1.82] on Both Teams To Score appeals. Potential Bet Builder Why not try further boosting your odds with Betfair's Bet Builder. You can back Ilias Chair to assist, BTTS &amp; a goal in each half. Back BTTS, Ilias Chair to assist &amp; a goal in each half @ 7.6 ", "image": { "@type": "ImageObject", "url": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/football/Beale%20QPR.jpeg", "height": 537, "width": 956 }, "publisher": { "@type": "Organization", "name": "Betting.Betfair", "logo": { "@type": "ImageObject", "url": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/_v2/img/betfairlogoblack.png" }, "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/" }, "author": "Mark O'Haire" } </script> </header> <div class="two_column_layout"> <main class="entry_main"> <div class="entry_img"> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/Beale QPR.728x409.jpeg" srcset="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/Beale QPR.450x253.jpeg 450w, //betting.cdnppb.net/football/Beale QPR.600x337.jpeg 600w, //betting.cdnppb.net/football/Beale QPR.728x409.jpeg 728w" alt="Mick Beale - QPR"> <figcaption class="entry_img__caption">Beale is demanding more from his QPR players </figcaption> </div> <div id="fixture_meta"> <ul class="fixture_meta"> <li class="fixture_meta__name"> Queens Park Rangers vs Blackpool </li> <li class="fixture_meta__date">Tue 16 Aug, 20:00</li> </ul> </div> <script type="application/ld+json"> { "@context": "http://schema.org", "@type": "SportsEvent", "name": "Queens Park Rangers vs Blackpool", "description" : "Queens Park Rangers vs Blackpool prediction and betting tips. Preview the English Football League - Championship Season 2022/2023 match on 16 August 2022: ✓Head to Head Results ✓Queens Park Rangers vs Blackpool ✓Line Ups & Stats", "startDate": "2022-08-16 20:00", "endDate": "2022-08-16 20:00", "url":"https://betting.betfair.com/football/championship/qpr-v-blackpool-tips-back-both-sides-to-oblige-150822-766.html", "location": { "@type": "Place", "name" : "Loftus Road", "address" : "Loftus Road" }, "homeTeam": { "@type": "SportsTeam", "sport": "Football", "name": "Queens Park Rangers", "memberOf": { "@type": "SportsOrganization", "name": "English Football League - Championship Season 2022/2023" } }, "awayTeam": { "@type": "SportsTeam", "sport": "Football", "name": "Blackpool", "memberOf": { "@type": "SportsOrganization", "name": "English Football League - Championship Season 2022/2023" } } } </script> <div class="entry_actions"> <div> <a class="button button--dark" href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=ACQZBGC01B10G30A">Join</a> </div> <div> <a class="button btn--market" data-market_full="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.201877776" data-contextual_info='{"blog_name":"Football Betting Tips","category_label":"EFL Championship","market_id":"https:\/\/www.betfair.com\/exchange\/plus\/football\/market\/1.201877776","entry_title":"QPR v Blackpool: Back both sides to oblige"}' href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.201877776">View market</a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--twitter"> <a href="https://twitter.com/intent/tweet/?text=QPR%20v%20Blackpool%3A%20Back%20both%20sides%20to%20oblige&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fchampionship%2Fqpr-v-blackpool-tips-back-both-sides-to-oblige-150822-766.html" target="_blank" title="Twitter"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--twitter">Twitter</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--facebook"> <a href="https://www.facebook.com/sharer/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fchampionship%2Fqpr-v-blackpool-tips-back-both-sides-to-oblige-150822-766.html" target="_blank" title="Facebook"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--facebook">Facebook</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--reddit"> <a href="https://www.reddit.com/submit/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fchampionship%2Fqpr-v-blackpool-tips-back-both-sides-to-oblige-150822-766.html" target="_blank" title="Reddit"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--reddit">Reddit</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--whatsapp"> <a href="https://api.whatsapp.com/send?text=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fchampionship%2Fqpr-v-blackpool-tips-back-both-sides-to-oblige-150822-766.html" target="_blank" title="WhatsApp"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--whatsapp">WhatsApp</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--telegram"> <a href="https://t.me/share/url?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fchampionship%2Fqpr-v-blackpool-tips-back-both-sides-to-oblige-150822-766.html&text=QPR%20v%20Blackpool%3A%20Back%20both%20sides%20to%20oblige" target="_blank" title="Telegram"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--telegram">Telegram</span></a> </div> <div> <a class="button button--dark" href="#betslip">View the Betslip</a> </div> </div> <div class="entry_body has-odds"> <div class="entry_body__intro"><p>QPR welcome Blackpool to Loftus Road for Tuesday night's televised Championship action. Mark O'Haire previews the encounter.</p></div> <div class="entry_body__content"> <div class="editor"> <p><h2>Seny secures unlikely QPR point</h2><p></p><p><strong>QPR</strong> goalkeeper <strong>Seny Dieng</strong> scored an incredible injury-time equaliser to snatch an unlikely point for Rangers at Sunderland on Saturday. The under-strength R's outfit produced an abject first-half performance to trail 2-0 at the interval. However, with three minutes remaining <strong>Ilias Chair</strong> netted a sublime free-kick before Dieng silenced the Stadium of Light.</p><blockquote> <p>The half-time introduction of <strong>Tyler Roberts </strong>made a positive difference and QPR chief <strong>Mick Beale </strong>praised his impact, but bemoaned his side's dreadful first-half display, admitting, "We had some honest words at half-time - it wasn't good enough and we're dropping too deep in defence. But we came out second half on the front foot and credit to the lads."</p> </blockquote><p>Rangers are hoping to have new loan signing <strong>Ethan Laird</strong> available for a home debut in midweek. The full-back is close to completing a loan move from Manchester United, whilst Beale also expects to have <strong>Chris Willock</strong> and <strong>Kenneth Paal </strong>back for the Blackpool game, but Luke Amos and Jake-Clarke Salter will not return until next month at the earliest.</p><p></p><h2>Blackpool suffer late loss</h2><p></p><p><strong>Blackpool</strong> boss <strong>Michael Appleton</strong> felt his side were hard done by in their cruel late 0-1 defeat at home against Swansea on Saturday. The Seasiders slumped to their second consecutive loss in the Championship courtesy of an 87th-minute breakaway winner.</p><p>After a poor first-half, the Tangerines came on strong in the second period before squandering a great chance to take the lead through <strong>Jerry Yates</strong>, who saw a penalty saved. Nevertheless, Pool were the side attacking in the final stages only to be undone late on.</p><blockquote> <p>Appleton said, "It feels like not much more can go against us at this moment in time. Looking back, we probably showed them a little bit too much respect in the first half. We weren't brave enough and aggressive enough and I thought when we turned the ball over, we weren't clinical enough and were a little bit messy.</p> </blockquote><p>"I thought we were fantastic in the second half. I think we could have been two or three up, given the chances we created, so to come away with nothing and lose the match in the way we did was a killer blow."</p><p></p><h2><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.201877777">Rangers favoured on home soil</a></h2><p></p><p>QPR boast a solid record against Blackpool this century. Rangers have returned W9-D6-L1 in 16 head-to-head league meetings and the Hoops have only ever suffered a solitary reverse when welcoming the Seasiders to Loftus Road (W9-D3-L0). The R's triumphed 2-1 here in the duos most recent Championship clash back in February.</p><p><strong>QPR</strong> <b class="inline_odds" title="11/10"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">2.12</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">11/10</span></b> have picked up four points from their first three fixtures, suffering a 1-0 defeat at Blackburn before beating Middlesbrough here 3-2 and holding Sunderland to a 2-2 draw. Since the start of last season, Rangers have proven handy operators on home soil, managing W11-D6-L5 when welcoming second-tier opposition, excluding Fulham and Bournemouth.</p><p><strong>Blackpool</strong> <b class="inline_odds" title="11/4"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">3.70</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">11/4</span></b> started the season with a 1-0 success at home to Reading before suffering back-to-back defeats to Stoke (0-2) and Swansea (0-1). The Tangerines are towards the top of the division for non-penalty Expected Goals (npxG) against, shots conceded, and attempts allowed from inside the penalty area, and enjoyed only five away victories in 2021/22.</p><p> </p><div class="football_predictions_widget"> <div class="football_predictions_widget__team football_predictions_widget__team--home"> <svg version="1.1" id="Sleeves_-_Hoops__x28_6_x29_" xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg" xmlns:xlink="http://www.w3.org/1999/xlink" x="0px" y="0px" viewbox="0 0 230 230" style="enable-background:new 0 0 230 230;" xml:space="preserve"> <polygon id="Shirt_Colour_4_" style="fill:#FFFFFF;" points="221.1,102.3 186.5,31.9 145.4,14.2 140.3,8 115,8 89.8,8 84.6,14.2 43.5,31.9 8.9,102.3 46.5,120.6 58.2,96.5 54.4,222 84.2,222 145.8,222 175.6,222 171.8,96.5 183.5,120.6 "></polygon> <polygon style="fill:#2265C6;" points="54.4,222 84.2,222 145.8,222 175.6,222 175,202.2 55,202.2 "></polygon> <polygon style="fill:#2265C6;" points="173.4,150.6 56.6,150.6 55.8,178.4 174.2,178.4 "></polygon> <g> <polygon style="fill:#2265C6;" points="174.6,102.3 174.6,99.1 173,99.1 "></polygon> <polygon style="fill:#2265C6;" points="57,99.1 55.4,99.1 55.4,102.3 "></polygon> <polygon style="fill:#2265C6;" points="171.8,99.1 58.2,99.1 57.3,126.9 172.7,126.9 "></polygon> </g> <rect x="55.4" y="47.5" style="fill:#2265C6;" width="119.2" height="27.8"></rect> <g id="Sleeves_Colour_1_"> <path id="Right_Sleeve" style="fill:#FFFFFF;" d="M171.7,96.4c0,0-7.5-37.1,2.4-51.1c3.6-5.1,12.3-13.3,12.3-13.3l34.4,70.6 l-37.3,18.2L171.7,96.4z"></path> <path id="Left_Sleeve" style="fill:#FFFFFF;" d="M58.3,96.4c0,0,7.5-37.1-2.4-51.1c-3.6-5.1-12.3-13.3-12.3-13.3L9.1,102.5 l37.3,18.2L58.3,96.4z"></path> </g> <path id="Collar_Colour_1_" style="fill:#FFFFFF;" d="M140.3,8H115H89.8l-5.2,6.2c0,13.3,13.7,24,30.5,24c16.8,0,30.5-10.7,30.5-24 L140.3,8z M115,32c-12,0-22.1-7.6-25-17.8h50C137.1,24.4,127,32,115,32z"></path> <g id="Colour_Group_27_"> <rect id="Right_6_8_" x="179.9" y="104.7" transform="matrix(0.8988 -0.4384 0.4384 0.8988 -27.1572 98.936)" style="fill:#2265C6;" width="41.5" height="7.1"></rect> <rect id="Left_6_8_" x="25.8" y="87.5" transform="matrix(0.4384 -0.8988 0.8988 0.4384 -80.8635 87.158)" style="fill:#2265C6;" width="7.1" height="41.5"></rect> </g> <g id="Colour_Group_121_"> <path id="Right_5_" style="fill:#2265C6;" d="M208.4,108.7l-32.1-65.9c-24.6-10.7-32.7-14.2-35.5-15.4l0.4-0.9 c2.8,1.2,10.9,4.7,35.7,15.4l0.2,0.1l32.3,66.2L208.4,108.7z"></path> <polygon id="Left_5_" style="fill:#2265C6;" points="21.6,108.7 20.7,108.2 53.1,42 53.2,41.9 88.9,26.5 89.3,27.4 53.8,42.7 "></polygon> </g> <g> <path style="fill:#2265C6;" d="M140.3,8H115H89.8l-5.3,6.3c0,4.6,1.7,9,4.6,12.7l6.8-2.7c-2.8-2.8-4.8-6.2-5.9-10h50 c-1.1,3.8-3.2,7.3-6,10.1l6.6,2.6v0.3c3.1-3.7,4.9-8.2,4.9-13L140.3,8z"></path> </g> <path id="Back_Shirt_Colour" style="display:none;fill:#FFFFFF;" d="M90,14.2C92.9,24.4,103,32,115,32c12,0,22.1-7.6,25-17.8H90z"></path> <path id="Lighter_Shadow" style="display:none;fill:#FFFFFF;fill-opacity:0.3;" d="M90,14.2C92.9,24.4,103,32,115,32 c12,0,22.1-7.6,25-17.8H90z"></path> <path id="Darker_Shadow" style="fill-opacity:0.3;" d="M90,14.2C92.9,24.4,103,32,115,32c12,0,22.1-7.6,25-17.8H90z"></path> <path id="Shirt_Outline" d="M221.2,102.4l-34.4-70.6c0-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.1l-41-17.8l-5.1-6.1c0-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.2-0.1H89.8 c-0.1,0-0.1,0-0.2,0.1l-5.1,6.1l-41,17.8c-0.1,0-0.1,0.1-0.1,0.1c0,0,0,0,0,0L8.8,102.4c-0.1,0.1,0,0.3,0.1,0.3l37.3,18.2 c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0c0.1,0,0.1-0.1,0.1-0.1L58,97.5L54.2,222c0,0.1,0,0.1,0.1,0.2c0,0,0.1,0.1,0.2,0.1h121.1 c0.1,0,0.1,0,0.2-0.1c0,0,0.1-0.1,0.1-0.2L172,97.5l11.4,23.3c0,0.1,0.1,0.1,0.1,0.1c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0l37.3-18.2 C221.2,102.7,221.2,102.5,221.2,102.4z M140.1,8.2l5.1,6.1C145.2,27.4,131.6,38,115,38S84.8,27.4,84.8,14.3l0,0l0,0l5.1-6.1H140.1z M46.3,120.4l-36.9-18l34.2-70c1.4,1.4,8.8,8.5,12.1,13C65.3,59,58.3,95,58,96.3L46.3,120.4z M175.3,221.8H54.7l3.8-125.3 c0.1-0.7,7.4-37.4-2.5-51.3C52.8,40.6,45.4,33.4,43.9,32l40.3-17.5c0.2,13.2,13.9,23.9,30.7,23.9c16.8,0,30.5-10.7,30.7-23.9 L186.1,32c-1.5,1.4-8.8,8.5-12.1,13.1c-9.8,13.8-2.6,50.6-2.5,51.3L175.3,221.8z M183.7,120.4L172,96.3c-0.2-1.3-7.2-37.3,2.4-50.9 c3.2-4.5,10.6-11.7,12.1-13.1l34.2,70L183.7,120.4z M115,32.2c11.8,0,22.2-7.4,25.3-18c0-0.1,0-0.2,0-0.2c0-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.2-0.1H90 c-0.1,0-0.2,0-0.2,0.1c0,0.1-0.1,0.1,0,0.2C92.8,24.8,103.2,32.2,115,32.2z M139.7,14.4c-3.1,10.2-13.2,17.3-24.7,17.3 s-21.6-7.1-24.7-17.3H139.7z"></path> <polygon id="Delete_-_Full_Outline_Mask" style="fill:none;" points="115,222 54.4,222 58.3,96.4 46.4,120.7 9.1,102.5 43.5,31.9 84.6,14.2 89.8,8 115,8 140.2,8 145.4,14.2 186.5,31.9 220.9,102.5 183.6,120.7 171.7,96.4 175.6,222 "></polygon> <g id="Delete_-_Full_Mask"> <path style="fill:none;" d="M220.9,102.5l-34.4-70.6l-41.1-17.8l0.1,0.1c0,13.3-13.7,24-30.5,24c-16.8,0-30.5-10.7-30.5-24l0.1-0.1 c0,0-41.1,17.8-41.1,17.8L9.1,102.5l37.3,18.2l11.9-24.3L54.4,222H115h60.6l-3.8-125.6l11.9,24.3L220.9,102.5z"></path> </g> <g id="Delete_-_Shirt_Outline_Mask"> <path style="fill:none;" d="M186.5,31.9l-41.1-17.8L140.2,8H115H89.8l-5.2,6.2L43.5,31.9c0,0,8.7,8.2,12.3,13.3 c9.9,14,2.4,51.1,2.4,51.1L54.4,222H115h60.6l-3.8-125.6c0,0-7.5-37.1,2.4-51.1C177.8,40.2,186.5,31.9,186.5,31.9z"></path> </g> <g id="Delete_-_Shirt_Mask"> <path style="fill:none;" d="M186.5,31.9c0,0-41.1-17.8-41.1-17.8l0.1,0.1c0,13.3-13.7,24-30.5,24c-16.8,0-30.5-10.7-30.5-24 l0.1-0.1c0,0-41.1,17.8-41.1,17.8s8.7,8.2,12.3,13.3c9.9,14,2.4,51.1,2.4,51.1L54.4,222H115h60.6l-3.8-125.6c0,0-7.5-37.1,2.4-51.1 C177.8,40.2,186.5,31.9,186.5,31.9z"></path> </g> <path id="Delete_-_Collar_Outline_Mask_2_" style="fill:none;" d="M140.3,8H115H89.8l-5.2,6.2c0,13.3,13.7,24,30.5,24 c16.8,0,30.5-10.7,30.5-24L140.3,8z"></path> <path id="Delete_-_Collar_Mask_2_" style="fill:none;" d="M140.3,8H115H89.8l-5.2,6.2c0,13.3,13.7,24,30.5,24 c16.8,0,30.5-10.7,30.5-24L140.3,8z M115,32c-12,0-22.1-7.6-25-17.8h50C137.1,24.4,127,32,115,32z"></path> <path id="Delete_-_Right_Sleeve_Mask___x28_26Deg_x29_" style="fill:none;" d="M171.7,96.4c0,0-7.5-37.1,2.4-51.1 c3.6-5.1,12.3-13.3,12.3-13.3l34.4,70.6l-37.3,18.2L171.7,96.4z"></path> <path id="Delete_-_Left_Sleeve_Mask__x28_26Deg_x29_" style="fill:none;" d="M58.3,96.4c0,0,7.5-37.1-2.4-51.1 c-3.6-5.1-12.3-13.3-12.3-13.3L9.1,102.5l37.3,18.2L58.3,96.4z"></path> <g id="Delete_-_Shoulders_3_x2F_4"> <polyline id="Delete_-_Full_Mask_4_" style="fill:none;" points="145.4,14.2 186.5,31.9 207.1,74.2 "></polyline> <polyline id="Delete_-_Full_Mask_6_" style="fill:none;" points="84.6,14.2 43.5,31.9 22.9,74.2 "></polyline> </g> <g id="Delete_-_Shoulders_Full_1_"> <polyline id="Right_7_" style="fill:none;" points="145.4,14.2 186.5,31.9 207.1,74.2 220.9,102.5 "></polyline> <polyline id="Left_7_" style="fill:none;" points="84.6,14.2 43.5,31.9 22.9,74.2 9.1,102.5 "></polyline> </g> </svg> <h3>Queens Park Rangers</h3> <ul> <li class="draw">D</li> <li class="draw">D</li> <li class="win">W</li> <li class="loss">L</li> <li class="win">W</li> <li class="loss">L</li> </ul> </div> <div class="football_predictions_widget__versus"> <span>vs</span> </div> <div class="football_predictions_widget__team football_predictions_widget__team--away"> <svg version="1.1" id="COLOURS_1_" xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg" xmlns:xlink="http://www.w3.org/1999/xlink" x="0px" y="0px" viewbox="0 0 230 230" style="enable-background:new 0 0 230 230;" xml:space="preserve"> <polygon id="Shirt_Colour_4_" style="fill:#ED7231;" points="221.1,102.3 186.5,31.9 145.4,14.2 140.3,8 115,8 89.8,8 84.6,14.2 43.5,31.9 8.9,102.3 46.5,120.6 58.2,96.5 54.4,222 84.2,222 145.8,222 175.6,222 171.8,96.5 183.5,120.6 "></polygon> <g> <rect x="62.9" y="46.6" transform="matrix(0.7071 -0.7071 0.7071 0.7071 -16.9458 63.9987)" style="fill:#EB5829;" width="11.7" height="11.7"></rect> <rect x="62.9" y="69.1" transform="matrix(0.7071 -0.7071 0.7071 0.7071 -32.8428 70.5835)" style="fill:#EB5829;" width="11.7" height="11.7"></rect> <polygon style="fill:#EB5829;" points="50.3,38.2 58.6,30 55.4,26.8 43.8,31.8 "></polygon> <rect x="62.9" y="24.1" transform="matrix(0.7071 -0.7071 0.7071 0.7071 -1.0488 57.414)" style="fill:#EB5829;" width="11.7" height="11.7"></rect> <rect x="62.9" y="114" transform="matrix(0.7071 -0.7071 0.7071 0.7071 -64.6368 83.753)" style="fill:#EB5829;" width="11.7" height="11.7"></rect> <rect x="62.9" y="204" transform="matrix(0.7071 -0.7071 0.7071 0.7071 -128.2248 110.092)" style="fill:#EB5829;" width="11.7" height="11.7"></rect> <rect x="62.9" y="91.6" transform="matrix(0.7071 -0.7071 0.7071 0.7071 -48.7398 77.1682)" style="fill:#EB5829;" width="11.7" height="11.7"></rect> <rect x="62.9" y="159" transform="matrix(0.7071 -0.7071 0.7071 0.7071 -96.4308 96.9225)" style="fill:#EB5829;" width="11.7" height="11.7"></rect> <polygon style="fill:#EB5829;" points="55.6,184.4 55.4,190.5 58.6,187.3 "></polygon> <rect x="62.9" y="136.5" transform="matrix(0.7071 -0.7071 0.7071 0.7071 -80.5338 90.3377)" style="fill:#EB5829;" width="11.7" height="11.7"></rect> <polygon style="fill:#EB5829;" points="57,98.9 58,96.9 50.3,89.1 42,97.4 50.3,105.7 "></polygon> <polygon style="fill:#EB5829;" points="50.7,112 50.3,111.6 43,118.9 46.5,120.6 "></polygon> <polygon style="fill:#EB5829;" points="54.9,206.2 54.7,213.7 58.6,209.8 "></polygon> <rect x="44.4" y="46.6" transform="matrix(0.7071 -0.7071 0.7071 0.7071 -22.3607 50.9258)" style="fill:#EB5829;" width="11.7" height="11.7"></rect> <polygon style="fill:#EB5829;" points="57.6,118.9 57.5,121 58.6,119.9 "></polygon> <rect x="81.4" y="204" transform="matrix(0.7071 -0.7071 0.7071 0.7071 -122.8098 123.1649)" style="fill:#EB5829;" width="11.7" height="11.7"></rect> <polygon style="fill:#EB5829;" points="56.2,162.5 56.1,167.3 58.6,164.9 "></polygon> <polygon style="fill:#EB5829;" points="56.9,140.7 56.8,144.2 58.6,142.4 "></polygon> <polygon style="fill:#EB5829;" points="58.2,97.1 58.2,97.8 58.6,97.4 "></polygon> <rect x="44.4" y="69.1" transform="matrix(0.7071 -0.7071 0.7071 0.7071 -38.2577 57.5106)" style="fill:#EB5829;" width="11.7" height="11.7"></rect> <rect x="99.9" y="69.1" transform="matrix(0.7071 -0.7071 0.7071 0.7071 -22.0129 96.7288)" style="fill:#EB5829;" width="11.7" height="11.7"></rect> <rect x="99.9" y="91.6" transform="matrix(0.7071 -0.7071 0.7071 0.7071 -37.9099 103.3135)" style="fill:#EB5829;" width="11.7" height="11.7"></rect> <rect x="99.9" y="46.6" transform="matrix(0.7071 -0.7071 0.7071 0.7071 -6.116 90.1441)" style="fill:#EB5829;" width="11.7" height="11.7"></rect> <rect x="99.9" y="114" transform="matrix(0.7071 -0.7071 0.7071 0.7071 -53.8068 109.8981)" style="fill:#EB5829;" width="11.7" height="11.7"></rect> <rect x="99.9" y="181.5" transform="matrix(0.7071 -0.7071 0.7071 0.7071 -101.4976 129.6522)" style="fill:#EB5829;" width="11.7" height="11.7"></rect> <rect x="62.9" y="181.5" transform="matrix(0.7071 -0.7071 0.7071 0.7071 -112.3278 103.5072)" style="fill:#EB5829;" width="11.7" height="11.7"></rect> <rect x="99.9" y="159" transform="matrix(0.7071 -0.7071 0.7071 0.7071 -85.6007 123.0675)" style="fill:#EB5829;" width="11.7" height="11.7"></rect> <rect x="99.9" y="136.5" transform="matrix(0.7071 -0.7071 0.7071 0.7071 -69.7037 116.4828)" style="fill:#EB5829;" width="11.7" height="11.7"></rect> <rect x="99.9" y="204" transform="matrix(0.7071 -0.7071 0.7071 0.7071 -117.3951 136.2386)" style="fill:#EB5829;" width="11.7" height="11.7"></rect> <rect x="81.4" y="46.6" transform="matrix(0.7071 -0.7071 0.7071 0.7071 -11.5308 77.0716)" style="fill:#EB5829;" width="11.7" height="11.7"></rect> <rect x="81.4" y="69.1" transform="matrix(0.7071 -0.7071 0.7071 0.7071 -27.4278 83.6563)" style="fill:#EB5829;" width="11.7" height="11.7"></rect> <rect x="81.4" y="159" transform="matrix(0.7071 -0.7071 0.7071 0.7071 -91.0158 109.9954)" style="fill:#EB5829;" width="11.7" height="11.7"></rect> <rect x="81.4" y="91.6" transform="matrix(0.7071 -0.7071 0.7071 0.7071 -43.3248 90.2411)" style="fill:#EB5829;" width="11.7" height="11.7"></rect> <rect x="81.4" y="24.1" transform="matrix(0.7071 -0.7071 0.7071 0.7071 4.3662 70.4868)" style="fill:#EB5829;" width="11.7" height="11.7"></rect> <rect x="81.4" y="114" transform="matrix(0.7071 -0.7071 0.7071 0.7071 -59.2218 96.8259)" style="fill:#EB5829;" width="11.7" height="11.7"></rect> <rect x="81.4" y="181.5" transform="matrix(0.7071 -0.7071 0.7071 0.7071 -106.9128 116.5801)" style="fill:#EB5829;" width="11.7" height="11.7"></rect> <rect x="81.4" y="136.5" transform="matrix(0.7071 -0.7071 0.7071 0.7071 -75.1188 103.4106)" style="fill:#EB5829;" width="11.7" height="11.7"></rect> <rect x="136.9" y="69.1" transform="matrix(0.7071 -0.7071 0.7071 0.7071 -11.1829 122.875)" style="fill:#EB5829;" width="11.7" height="11.7"></rect> <rect x="118.4" y="159" transform="matrix(0.7071 -0.7071 0.7071 0.7071 -80.1859 136.1411)" style="fill:#EB5829;" width="11.7" height="11.7"></rect> <rect x="118.4" y="181.5" transform="matrix(0.7071 -0.7071 0.7071 0.7071 -96.0829 142.7259)" style="fill:#EB5829;" width="11.7" height="11.7"></rect> <rect x="136.9" y="24.1" transform="matrix(0.7071 -0.7071 0.7071 0.7071 20.6111 109.7055)" style="fill:#EB5829;" width="11.7" height="11.7"></rect> <rect x="118.4" y="136.5" transform="matrix(0.7071 -0.7071 0.7071 0.7071 -64.2889 129.5564)" style="fill:#EB5829;" width="11.7" height="11.7"></rect> <rect x="136.9" y="114" transform="matrix(0.7071 -0.7071 0.7071 0.7071 -42.9769 136.0445)" style="fill:#EB5829;" width="11.7" height="11.7"></rect> <rect x="118.4" y="114" transform="matrix(0.7071 -0.7071 0.7071 0.7071 -48.3919 122.9716)" style="fill:#EB5829;" width="11.7" height="11.7"></rect> <rect x="136.9" y="181.5" transform="matrix(0.7071 -0.7071 0.7071 0.7071 -90.6679 155.7987)" style="fill:#EB5829;" width="11.7" height="11.7"></rect> <rect x="136.9" y="91.6" transform="matrix(0.7071 -0.7071 0.7071 0.7071 -27.0799 129.4597)" style="fill:#EB5829;" width="11.7" height="11.7"></rect> <rect x="136.9" y="46.6" transform="matrix(0.7071 -0.7071 0.7071 0.7071 4.7141 116.2902)" style="fill:#EB5829;" width="11.7" height="11.7"></rect> <rect x="136.9" y="136.5" transform="matrix(0.7071 -0.7071 0.7071 0.7071 -58.8739 142.6292)" style="fill:#EB5829;" width="11.7" height="11.7"></rect> <polygon style="fill:#EB5829;" points="175.1,206.2 171.4,209.8 175.3,213.7 "></polygon> <rect x="118.4" y="204" transform="matrix(0.7071 -0.7071 0.7071 0.7071 -111.9801 149.3115)" style="fill:#EB5829;" width="11.7" height="11.7"></rect> <rect x="136.9" y="204" transform="matrix(0.7071 -0.7071 0.7071 0.7071 -106.5649 162.3835)" style="fill:#EB5829;" width="11.7" height="11.7"></rect> <polygon style="fill:#EB5829;" points="171.4,164.9 173.9,167.3 173.8,162.5 "></polygon> <rect x="118.4" y="91.6" transform="matrix(0.7071 -0.7071 0.7071 0.7071 -32.4949 116.3868)" style="fill:#EB5829;" width="11.7" height="11.7"></rect> <rect x="118.4" y="69.1" transform="matrix(0.7071 -0.7071 0.7071 0.7071 -16.5979 109.8021)" style="fill:#EB5829;" width="11.7" height="11.7"></rect> <rect x="118.4" y="46.6" transform="matrix(0.7071 -0.7071 0.7071 0.7071 -0.7009 103.2173)" style="fill:#EB5829;" width="11.7" height="11.7"></rect> <polygon style="fill:#EB5829;" points="179.7,111.6 179.3,112 183.5,120.6 187,118.9 "></polygon> <rect x="173.9" y="46.6" transform="matrix(0.7071 -0.7071 0.7071 0.7071 15.544 142.436)" style="fill:#EB5829;" width="11.7" height="11.7"></rect> <rect x="155.4" y="181.5" transform="matrix(0.7071 -0.7071 0.7071 0.7071 -85.2529 168.8716)" style="fill:#EB5829;" width="11.7" height="11.7"></rect> <rect x="173.9" y="69.1" transform="matrix(0.7071 -0.7071 0.7071 0.7071 -0.353 149.0207)" style="fill:#EB5829;" width="11.7" height="11.7"></rect> <polygon style="fill:#EB5829;" points="171.4,30 179.7,38.2 186.2,31.8 174.6,26.8 "></polygon> <polygon style="fill:#EB5829;" points="188,97.4 179.7,89.1 172,96.9 173,98.9 179.7,105.7 "></polygon> <polygon style="fill:#EB5829;" points="174.6,190.5 174.4,184.4 171.4,187.3 "></polygon> <rect x="136.9" y="159" transform="matrix(0.7071 -0.7071 0.7071 0.7071 -74.7709 149.214)" style="fill:#EB5829;" width="11.7" height="11.7"></rect> <polygon style="fill:#EB5829;" points="171.4,119.9 172.5,121 172.4,118.9 "></polygon> <polygon style="fill:#EB5829;" points="171.4,97.4 171.8,97.8 171.8,97.1 "></polygon> <polygon style="fill:#EB5829;" points="171.4,142.4 173.2,144.2 173.1,140.7 "></polygon> <rect x="155.4" y="69.1" transform="matrix(0.7071 -0.7071 0.7071 0.7071 -5.768 135.9479)" style="fill:#EB5829;" width="11.7" height="11.7"></rect> <rect x="155.4" y="46.6" transform="matrix(0.7071 -0.7071 0.7071 0.7071 10.129 129.3631)" style="fill:#EB5829;" width="11.7" height="11.7"></rect> <rect x="155.4" y="91.6" transform="matrix(0.7071 -0.7071 0.7071 0.7071 -21.6649 142.5326)" style="fill:#EB5829;" width="11.7" height="11.7"></rect> <rect x="155.4" y="24.1" transform="matrix(0.7071 -0.7071 0.7071 0.7071 26.026 122.7784)" style="fill:#EB5829;" width="11.7" height="11.7"></rect> <rect x="155.4" y="114" transform="matrix(0.7071 -0.7071 0.7071 0.7071 -37.5619 149.1174)" style="fill:#EB5829;" width="11.7" height="11.7"></rect> <rect x="155.4" y="159" transform="matrix(0.7071 -0.7071 0.7071 0.7071 -69.3559 162.2869)" style="fill:#EB5829;" width="11.7" height="11.7"></rect> <rect x="155.4" y="204" transform="matrix(0.7071 -0.7071 0.7071 0.7071 -101.1499 175.4564)" style="fill:#EB5829;" width="11.7" height="11.7"></rect> <rect x="155.4" y="136.5" transform="matrix(0.7071 -0.7071 0.7071 0.7071 -53.4589 155.7021)" style="fill:#EB5829;" width="11.7" height="11.7"></rect> </g> <g id="Sleeves_Colour_1_"> <path id="Right_Sleeve" style="fill:#ED7231;" d="M171.7,96.4c0,0-7.5-37.1,2.4-51.1c3.6-5.1,12.3-13.3,12.3-13.3l34.4,70.6 l-37.3,18.2L171.7,96.4z"></path> <path id="Left_Sleeve" style="fill:#ED7231;" d="M58.3,96.4c0,0,7.5-37.1-2.4-51.1c-3.6-5.1-12.3-13.3-12.3-13.3L9.1,102.5 l37.3,18.2L58.3,96.4z"></path> </g> <g> <polygon style="fill:#EB5829;" points="44.5,49 33.6,53.4 33.4,52.9 40.3,38.8 "></polygon> <path style="fill:#EB5829;" d="M46.2,49.8l10-4.1c1.9,2.9,3.2,6.8,3.9,11l-9.5,3.9L46.2,49.8z"></path> <path style="fill:#EB5829;" d="M43.8,32.1l-0.3,0.1l0.2-0.3C43.6,31.9,43.7,32,43.8,32.1z"></path> <polygon style="fill:#EB5829;" points="56.6,94 57.9,97.4 52.6,108.2 50.1,109.2 45.7,98.4 "></polygon> <polygon style="fill:#EB5829;" points="19.9,80.7 22.5,79.6 26.9,90.4 16.1,94.8 14.7,91.3 "></polygon> <path style="fill:#EB5829;" d="M54.5,77.7l6.5-2.6c-0.2,4.9-0.7,9.5-1.2,13.1l-0.8,0.3L54.5,77.7z"></path> <polygon style="fill:#EB5829;" points="24,72.1 30.3,59.3 31.3,58.9 35.7,69.7 24.8,74.1 "></polygon> <rect x="39.2" y="67.9" transform="matrix(0.9268 -0.3755 0.3755 0.9268 -24.3781 22.3242)" style="fill:#EB5829;" width="11.7" height="11.7"></rect> <rect x="30.5" y="88.6" transform="matrix(0.9268 -0.3755 0.3755 0.9268 -32.7928 20.548)" style="fill:#EB5829;" width="11.7" height="11.7"></rect> </g> <g> <polygon style="fill:#EB5829;" points="185.7,49 196.6,53.4 196.8,52.9 189.9,38.8 "></polygon> <path style="fill:#EB5829;" d="M183.9,49.8l-10-4.1c-1.9,2.9-3.2,6.8-3.9,11l9.5,3.9L183.9,49.8z"></path> <path style="fill:#EB5829;" d="M186.3,32.1l0.3,0.1l-0.2-0.3C186.5,31.9,186.4,32,186.3,32.1z"></path> <polygon style="fill:#EB5829;" points="173.6,94 172.2,97.4 177.5,108.2 180,109.2 184.4,98.4 "></polygon> <polygon style="fill:#EB5829;" points="210.3,80.7 207.6,79.6 203.2,90.4 214.1,94.8 215.5,91.3 "></polygon> <path style="fill:#EB5829;" d="M175.7,77.7l-6.5-2.6c0.2,4.9,0.7,9.5,1.2,13.1l0.8,0.3L175.7,77.7z"></path> <polygon style="fill:#EB5829;" points="206.1,72.1 199.9,59.3 198.9,58.9 194.5,69.7 205.3,74.1 "></polygon> <rect x="179.2" y="67.9" transform="matrix(0.3755 -0.9268 0.9268 0.3755 47.2573 217.5585)" style="fill:#EB5829;" width="11.7" height="11.7"></rect> <rect x="188" y="88.6" transform="matrix(0.3755 -0.9268 0.9268 0.3755 33.5432 238.6115)" style="fill:#EB5829;" width="11.7" height="11.7"></rect> </g> <path id="Collar_Colour_1_" style="fill:#FFFFFF;" d="M140.3,8H115H89.8l-5.2,6.2c0,13.3,13.7,24,30.5,24c16.8,0,30.5-10.7,30.5-24 L140.3,8z M115,32c-12,0-22.1-7.6-25-17.8h50C137.1,24.4,127,32,115,32z"></path> <g id="Colour_Group_4_5_"> <rect id="Right_4_16_" x="178.4" y="104.3" transform="matrix(0.8988 -0.4384 0.4384 0.8988 -26.0118 97.9859)" style="fill:#FFFFFF;" width="41.5" height="2"></rect> <rect id="Left_4_16_" x="29.8" y="84.6" transform="matrix(0.4384 -0.8988 0.8988 0.4384 -77.373 86.8325)" style="fill:#FFFFFF;" width="2" height="41.5"></rect> </g> <g id="Colour_Group_3_6_"> <rect id="Right_3_20_" x="179.3" y="106.1" transform="matrix(0.8988 -0.4384 0.4384 0.8988 -26.711 98.5522)" style="fill:#FFFFFF;" width="41.5" height="2"></rect> <rect id="Left_3_20_" x="28.9" y="86.4" transform="matrix(0.4384 -0.8988 0.8988 0.4384 -79.4811 87.0541)" style="fill:#FFFFFF;" width="2" height="41.5"></rect> </g> <g id="Colour_Group_2_7_"> <rect id="Right_2_27_" x="180.2" y="107.9" transform="matrix(0.8988 -0.4384 0.4384 0.8988 -27.4103 99.1185)" width="41.5" height="2"></rect> <rect id="Left_2_27_" x="28" y="88.2" transform="matrix(0.4384 -0.8988 0.8988 0.4384 -81.5892 87.2757)" width="2" height="41.5"></rect> </g> <g id="Colour_Group_1_8_"> <rect id="Right_1_28_" x="181.1" y="109.7" transform="matrix(0.8988 -0.4384 0.4384 0.8988 -28.1096 99.6847)" style="fill:#FFFFFF;" width="41.5" height="2"></rect> <rect id="Left_1_28_" x="27.2" y="90" transform="matrix(0.4384 -0.8988 0.8988 0.4384 -83.6972 87.4972)" style="fill:#FFFFFF;" width="2" height="41.5"></rect> </g> <path id="Back_Shirt_Colour" style="display:none;fill:#FFFFFF;" d="M90,14.2C92.9,24.4,103,32,115,32c12,0,22.1-7.6,25-17.8H90z"></path> <path id="Lighter_Shadow" style="display:none;fill:#FFFFFF;fill-opacity:0.3;" d="M90,14.2C92.9,24.4,103,32,115,32 c12,0,22.1-7.6,25-17.8H90z"></path> <path id="Darker_Shadow" style="fill-opacity:0.3;" d="M90,14.2C92.9,24.4,103,32,115,32c12,0,22.1-7.6,25-17.8H90z"></path> <path id="Shirt_Outline" d="M221.2,102.4l-34.4-70.6c0-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.1l-41-17.8l-5.1-6.1c0-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.2-0.1H89.8 c-0.1,0-0.1,0-0.2,0.1l-5.1,6.1l-41,17.8c-0.1,0-0.1,0.1-0.1,0.1c0,0,0,0,0,0L8.8,102.4c-0.1,0.1,0,0.3,0.1,0.3l37.3,18.2 c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0c0.1,0,0.1-0.1,0.1-0.1L58,97.5L54.2,222c0,0.1,0,0.1,0.1,0.2c0,0,0.1,0.1,0.2,0.1h121.1 c0.1,0,0.1,0,0.2-0.1c0,0,0.1-0.1,0.1-0.2L172,97.5l11.4,23.3c0,0.1,0.1,0.1,0.1,0.1c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0l37.3-18.2 C221.2,102.7,221.2,102.5,221.2,102.4z M140.1,8.2l5.1,6.1C145.2,27.4,131.6,38,115,38S84.8,27.4,84.8,14.3l0,0l0,0l5.1-6.1H140.1z M46.3,120.4l-36.9-18l34.2-70c1.4,1.4,8.8,8.5,12.1,13C65.3,59,58.3,95,58,96.3L46.3,120.4z M175.3,221.8H54.7l3.8-125.3 c0.1-0.7,7.4-37.4-2.5-51.3C52.8,40.6,45.4,33.4,43.9,32l40.3-17.5c0.2,13.2,13.9,23.9,30.7,23.9c16.8,0,30.5-10.7,30.7-23.9 L186.1,32c-1.5,1.4-8.8,8.5-12.1,13.1c-9.8,13.8-2.6,50.6-2.5,51.3L175.3,221.8z M183.7,120.4L172,96.3c-0.2-1.3-7.2-37.3,2.4-50.9 c3.2-4.5,10.6-11.7,12.1-13.1l34.2,70L183.7,120.4z M115,32.2c11.8,0,22.2-7.4,25.3-18c0-0.1,0-0.2,0-0.2c0-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.2-0.1H90 c-0.1,0-0.2,0-0.2,0.1c0,0.1-0.1,0.1,0,0.2C92.8,24.8,103.2,32.2,115,32.2z M139.7,14.4c-3.1,10.2-13.2,17.3-24.7,17.3 s-21.6-7.1-24.7-17.3H139.7z"></path> <polygon id="Delete_-_Full_Outline_Mask" style="fill:none;" points="115,222 54.4,222 58.3,96.4 46.4,120.7 9.1,102.5 43.5,31.9 84.6,14.2 89.8,8 115,8 140.2,8 145.4,14.2 186.5,31.9 220.9,102.5 183.6,120.7 171.7,96.4 175.6,222 "></polygon> <g id="Delete_-_Full_Mask"> <path style="fill:none;" d="M220.9,102.5l-34.4-70.6l-41.1-17.8l0.1,0.1c0,13.3-13.7,24-30.5,24c-16.8,0-30.5-10.7-30.5-24l0.1-0.1 c0,0-41.1,17.8-41.1,17.8L9.1,102.5l37.3,18.2l11.9-24.3L54.4,222H115h60.6l-3.8-125.6l11.9,24.3L220.9,102.5z"></path> </g> <g id="Delete_-_Shirt_Outline_Mask"> <path style="fill:none;" d="M186.5,31.9l-41.1-17.8L140.2,8H115H89.8l-5.2,6.2L43.5,31.9c0,0,8.7,8.2,12.3,13.3 c9.9,14,2.4,51.1,2.4,51.1L54.4,222H115h60.6l-3.8-125.6c0,0-7.5-37.1,2.4-51.1C177.8,40.2,186.5,31.9,186.5,31.9z"></path> </g> <g id="Delete_-_Shirt_Mask"> <path style="fill:none;" d="M186.5,31.9c0,0-41.1-17.8-41.1-17.8l0.1,0.1c0,13.3-13.7,24-30.5,24c-16.8,0-30.5-10.7-30.5-24 l0.1-0.1c0,0-41.1,17.8-41.1,17.8s8.7,8.2,12.3,13.3c9.9,14,2.4,51.1,2.4,51.1L54.4,222H115h60.6l-3.8-125.6c0,0-7.5-37.1,2.4-51.1 C177.8,40.2,186.5,31.9,186.5,31.9z"></path> </g> <path id="Delete_-_Collar_Outline_Mask_2_" style="fill:none;" d="M140.3,8H115H89.8l-5.2,6.2c0,13.3,13.7,24,30.5,24 c16.8,0,30.5-10.7,30.5-24L140.3,8z"></path> <path id="Delete_-_Collar_Mask_2_" style="fill:none;" d="M140.3,8H115H89.8l-5.2,6.2c0,13.3,13.7,24,30.5,24 c16.8,0,30.5-10.7,30.5-24L140.3,8z M115,32c-12,0-22.1-7.6-25-17.8h50C137.1,24.4,127,32,115,32z"></path> <path id="Delete_-_Right_Sleeve_Mask___x28_26Deg_x29_" style="fill:none;" d="M171.7,96.4c0,0-7.5-37.1,2.4-51.1 c3.6-5.1,12.3-13.3,12.3-13.3l34.4,70.6l-37.3,18.2L171.7,96.4z"></path> <path id="Delete_-_Left_Sleeve_Mask__x28_26Deg_x29_" style="fill:none;" d="M58.3,96.4c0,0,7.5-37.1-2.4-51.1 c-3.6-5.1-12.3-13.3-12.3-13.3L9.1,102.5l37.3,18.2L58.3,96.4z"></path> <g id="Delete_-_Shoulders_3_x2F_4"> <polyline id="Delete_-_Full_Mask_4_" style="fill:none;" points="145.4,14.2 186.5,31.9 207.1,74.2 "></polyline> <polyline id="Delete_-_Full_Mask_6_" style="fill:none;" points="84.6,14.2 43.5,31.9 22.9,74.2 "></polyline> </g> <g id="Delete_-_Shoulders_Full_1_"> <polyline id="Right_7_" style="fill:none;" points="145.4,14.2 186.5,31.9 207.1,74.2 220.9,102.5 "></polyline> <polyline id="Left_7_" style="fill:none;" points="84.6,14.2 43.5,31.9 22.9,74.2 9.1,102.5 "></polyline> </g> <path d="M115.1,35.8c-27.3,0-29-23.5-29.1-23.7l0.9-0.5c0.1,0.9,1.7,23.3,28.1,23.3c11.1,0,19.2-3.9,24-11.5c3.6-5.7,4-11.6,4-11.6 l1,0.5C144,12.3,142.4,35.8,115.1,35.8z"></path> </svg> <h3>Blackpool</h3> <ul> <li class="loss">L</li> <li class="draw">D</li> <li class="loss">L</li> <li class="win">W</li> <li class="loss">L</li> <li class="loss">L</li> </ul> </div> <div class="football_predictions_widget__fixture_detail football_predictions_widget__fixture_detail--home"> <div class="close"><span>Close</span></div> <ul> <li><span class="team">Sunderland</span> <span class="score">2</span> <span class="score">2</span> <span class="team">Queens Park Rangers</span></li> <li><span class="team">Charlton Athletic</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="team">Queens Park Rangers</span></li> <li><span class="team">Queens Park Rangers</span> <span class="score">3</span> <span class="score">2</span> <span class="team">Middlesbrough</span></li> <li><span class="team">Blackburn Rovers</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="team">Queens Park Rangers</span></li> <li><span class="team">Swansea City</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="team">Queens Park Rangers</span></li> <li><span class="team">Queens Park Rangers</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="score">3</span> <span class="team">Sheffield United</span></li> </ul> </div> <div class="football_predictions_widget__fixture_detail football_predictions_widget__fixture_detail--away"> <div class="close"><span>Close</span></div> <ul> <li><span class="team">Blackpool</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="team">Swansea City</span></li> <li><span class="team">Blackpool</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="team">Barrow</span></li> <li><span class="team">Stoke City</span> <span class="score">2</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="team">Blackpool</span></li> <li><span class="team">Blackpool</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="team">Reading</span></li> <li><span class="team">Peterborough United</span> <span class="score">5</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="team">Blackpool</span></li> <li><span class="team">Blackpool</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="score">2</span> <span class="team">Derby County</span></li> </ul> </div> <div class="football_predictions_widget__meta"> <p><strong>Queens Park Rangers vs Blackpool</strong> Tuesday 16 August, 20:00</p> <a class="button button--outline-dark" href="https://betting.betfair.com/predictions/match/queens-park-rangers-vs-blackpool/955894">Full stats</a> </div> </div><p></p><h2><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.201877776">Both sides can oblige</a></h2><p></p><p>Goals could be on the agenda at Loftus Road on Tuesday evening with neither team appearing particularly proficient from a defensive standpoint in the early embers of the campaign. The duo have managed a sole shutout between them thus far, and come into this contest looking far from secure at the back, yet with game-changers in forward areas.</p><p>The expected return of Chris Willock will give QPR a major boost in the final-third, although Rangers remain vulnerable in full-back areas. Meanwhile, Blackpool can provide plenty of problems through Josh Bowler's influence and Jerry Yates' ability to create and convert. However, the visitors have managed just three away clean sheets since the start of 2021/22.</p><p>With that in mind, the <b class="inline_odds" title="4/5"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">1.82</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">4/5</span></b> on <strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.201877776">Both Teams To Score</a></strong> appeals.</p><p></p><h2>Potential Bet Builder</h2><p></p><p>Why not try further boosting your odds with Betfair's Bet Builder. You can back Ilias Chair to assist, BTTS & a goal in each half.</p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Back BTTS, Ilias Chair to assist & a goal in each half @</p> <a target="_blank" href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-championship/qpr-v-blackpool/31647702" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">7.6</a></div><p></p><p></p></p> </div> </div> <section class="betting_copy"> <div class="editor"> <h2>Mark's 2022/23 Profit/Loss</h2> <p>Staked: 7 pts<p>Returned: 3.75 pts</p><p>P/L: -3.25 pts</p></p> </div> </section> <section class="betting_copy"> <div class="editor"> <h2>Bet 5 Get 5 on Bet Builders</h2> <p><span>You can get a<strong> £5 Free Bet</strong> when you place a <strong>£5 Bet Builder</strong> on selected Football matches this season. Discover the latest articles src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/Dean Smith smiling 956.450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/football/Dean%20Smith%20smiling%20956.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/championship/sunderland-v-coventry-tips-black-cats-capable-of-a-strong-start-260722-766.html">Sunderland v Coventry: Black Cats capable of a strong start</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/Alex Neil red pre season 1280 .450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/football/Alex%20Neil%20red%20pre%20season%201280%20.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> </ul> <h3 class="section_title">Read past articles</h3> <ul class="related_entries"> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/championship/midweek-championship-tips-back-tigers-to-test-kompany's-clarets-150822-904.html">Midweek Championship Tips: Back Tigers to test Kompany's Clarets</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/VincentKompanyBurnley1280.450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/football/VincentKompanyBurnley1280.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/football-tips/sunday-betfair-cheat-sheet-best-bets-for-premier-league-and-more-110822-204.html">Sunday Football Cheat Sheet: Best bets for Premier League and more</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/tuchel.450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/football/tuchel.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/daily-acca/the-daily-acca-goals-at-the-bridge-in-this-31-treble-140822-35.html">The Daily Acca: Goals at the Bridge in this 3/1 treble</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/1278352141aa0b87909236c9147093e724bb67a7.450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/football/1278352141aa0b87909236c9147093e724bb67a7.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> </ul> <div class="entry_category_link"> <a class="button" More EFL Championship ACCA </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/" class=" "> English Premier League </a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/team-guide/" class=" "> Team Guide </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/transfers/" class=" "> Transfers </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/bournemouth/" class=" "> AFC Bournemouth </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/arsenal/" class=" "> Arsenal </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/aston-villa/" class=" "> Aston Villa </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/brentford/" class=" "> Brentford </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/brighton/" class=" "> Brighton & Hove Albion </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/chelsea/" class=" "> Chelsea </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/crystal-palace/" class=" "> Crystal Palace </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/everton/" class=" "> Everton </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/fulham/" class=" "> Fulham </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/leeds-utd/" class=" "> Leeds United </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/leicester-city/" class=" "> Leicester City </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/liverpool/" class=" "> Liverpool </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/manchester-city/" class=" "> Manchester City </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/manchester-united/" class=" "> Manchester United </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/newcastle-united/" class=" "> Newcastle United </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/nottingham-forest/" class=" "> Nottingham Forest </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/southampton/" class=" "> Southampton </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/tottenham-hotspur/" class=" "> Tottenham Hotspur </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/west-ham-united/" class=" "> West Ham United </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/wolves/" class=" "> Wolverhampton Wanderers </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/fantasy-premier-league/" class=" "> Fantasy Premier League </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/premier-league-betting-previews/" class=" "> Premier League Betting Guides </a> </li> </ul> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item on sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/championship/" class="active "> EFL Championship </a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> </ul> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/english-football-league/" class=" "> EFL League One & League Two </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/fa-cup/" class=" "> English FA Cup </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/efl-cup/" class=" "> EFL Cup </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/champions-league/" class=" "> UEFA Champions League </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/europa-league/" class=" "> UEFA Europa League </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/europa-conference-league/" class=" "> UEFA Europa Conference League </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/spanish-football/" class=" "> Spanish LaLiga </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/italian-football/" class=" "> Italian Serie A </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/german-football/" class=" "> German Bundesliga </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/french-football/" class=" "> French Ligue 1 </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/big-winners/" class=" "> Big Winners </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/dimitar-berbatov/" class=" "> Dimitar Berbatov </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/rivaldo/" class=" "> Rivaldo </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/world-cup-2022/" class=" "> FIFA World Cup 2022 </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/manager-specials/" class=" "> Manager Specials </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/womens-euros-2022/" class=" "> Womens Euros 2022 </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/uefa-nations-league/" class=" "> UEFA Nations League </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/womens-football/" class=" "> Women's Football </a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/womens-football/womens-super-league/" class=" "> Women's Super League </a> </li> </ul> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/scottish-football/" class=" Home
Football
EFL Championship
QPR v Blackpool: Back both sides to oblige 