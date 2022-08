Seny secures unlikely QPR point

QPR goalkeeper Seny Dieng scored an incredible injury-time equaliser to snatch an unlikely point for Rangers at Sunderland on Saturday. The under-strength R's outfit produced an abject first-half performance to trail 2-0 at the interval. However, with three minutes remaining Ilias Chair netted a sublime free-kick before Dieng silenced the Stadium of Light.

The half-time introduction of Tyler Roberts made a positive difference and QPR chief Mick Beale praised his impact, but bemoaned his side's dreadful first-half display, admitting, "We had some honest words at half-time - it wasn't good enough and we're dropping too deep in defence. But we came out second half on the front foot and credit to the lads."

Rangers are hoping to have new loan signing Ethan Laird available for a home debut in midweek. The full-back is close to completing a loan move from Manchester United, whilst Beale also expects to have Chris Willock and Kenneth Paal back for the Blackpool game, but Luke Amos and Jake-Clarke Salter will not return until next month at the earliest.

Blackpool suffer late loss

Blackpool boss Michael Appleton felt his side were hard done by in their cruel late 0-1 defeat at home against Swansea on Saturday. The Seasiders slumped to their second consecutive loss in the Championship courtesy of an 87th-minute breakaway winner.

After a poor first-half, the Tangerines came on strong in the second period before squandering a great chance to take the lead through Jerry Yates, who saw a penalty saved. Nevertheless, Pool were the side attacking in the final stages only to be undone late on.

Appleton said, "It feels like not much more can go against us at this moment in time. Looking back, we probably showed them a little bit too much respect in the first half. We weren't brave enough and aggressive enough and I thought when we turned the ball over, we weren't clinical enough and were a little bit messy.

"I thought we were fantastic in the second half. I think we could have been two or three up, given the chances we created, so to come away with nothing and lose the match in the way we did was a killer blow."

QPR boast a solid record against Blackpool this century. Rangers have returned W9-D6-L1 in 16 head-to-head league meetings and the Hoops have only ever suffered a solitary reverse when welcoming the Seasiders to Loftus Road (W9-D3-L0). The R's triumphed 2-1 here in the duos most recent Championship clash back in February.

QPR 2.1211/10 have picked up four points from their first three fixtures, suffering a 1-0 defeat at Blackburn before beating Middlesbrough here 3-2 and holding Sunderland to a 2-2 draw. Since the start of last season, Rangers have proven handy operators on home soil, managing W11-D6-L5 when welcoming second-tier opposition, excluding Fulham and Bournemouth.

Blackpool 3.7011/4 started the season with a 1-0 success at home to Reading before suffering back-to-back defeats to Stoke (0-2) and Swansea (0-1). The Tangerines are towards the top of the division for non-penalty Expected Goals (npxG) against, shots conceded, and attempts allowed from inside the penalty area, and enjoyed only five away victories in 2021/22.

Goals could be on the agenda at Loftus Road on Tuesday evening with neither team appearing particularly proficient from a defensive standpoint in the early embers of the campaign. The duo have managed a sole shutout between them thus far, and come into this contest looking far from secure at the back, yet with game-changers in forward areas.

The expected return of Chris Willock will give QPR a major boost in the final-third, although Rangers remain vulnerable in full-back areas. Meanwhile, Blackpool can provide plenty of problems through Josh Bowler's influence and Jerry Yates' ability to create and convert. However, the visitors have managed just three away clean sheets since the start of 2021/22.

With that in mind, the 1.824/5 on Both Teams To Score appeals.

