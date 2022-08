Norwich v Huddersfield

After Saturday's 2-1 defeat against Hull, Dean Smith said that his team were dominating games but not getting their just rewards, and he might have a point.

After a very disappointing start when losing at Cardiff, the Canaries having been comfortably the better team for large portions of their games against Wigan and Hull but have just one point to show for it.

There is renewed optimism at Huddersfield after picking up their first win in the post Carlos Corberan era, but a trip to Carrow Road, with Dean Smith aware how much a win is needed to preserve his job security, it feels only a matter of time until Norwich's fortune turns and they are able to turn chances into goals.

We need to see more evidence that Huddersfield's blip was just teething problems, rather than anything more severe, so backing Norwich to cover the -1 handicap at 2.89/5 looks the way to play this one.

Exeter v Wycombe

Exeter look the likelier of the two to win this game despite there being little between them in the betting. Matt Taylor's men come into this one off the back of a 2-1 defeat at Cambridge, in a game where they lead and could feel aggrieved at having to return to Devon without at least the point they deserved.

This misfortune was mirrored by Wycombe, although their lead was squandered at home to a Shrewsbury side who hadn't started the season particularly well.

The market hasn't woken up to Exeter's strength, especially at home, and it's easy to see Wycombe continue to struggle until they replace David Stockdale, their influential goalkeeper from last season, who moved on to Sheffield Wednesday in the summer. Back Exeter to get all three points at 2.6413/8

Stevenage v Rochdale

Steve Evans' Stevenage have already shown a knack for leaving it late this season, and it was an injury time goal that saw them come away with a deserved point at Walsall on Saturday. Walsall hadn't even conceded a goal until Danny Rose's header in the 10th minute of injury time.

This looks a much easier assignment, with Dale rooted to the foot of the League Two table having not yet picked up a solitary point, despite facing three sides who haven't started the season well, apart from their wins against Rochdale.

If this was one of the of promotion favourites as the hosts they would be odds-on, but the evidence we have thus far suggests Stevenage deserve to be in that company so the 2.1211/10 on a home win should be mopped up.

Betfair's Bet Builder

We can boost Steve Evans' men in a Bet Builder by adding Stevenage -1 on the handicap and 'BTTS No' @ 5.59/2.