Sunday Football Cheat Sheet: All the best bets in one place

Metz v Nice: Depleted hosts not strong enough



Metz 5.24/1 v Nice 1.758/11, the Draw 3.953/1

12:00

Live on BT Sport ESPN and Betfair Live Video

Metz have more players on duty at the Africa Cup of Nations than any other Ligue 1 club and their depleted ranks make opponents Nice a good bet.

James Eastham says: "Even at full strength, Metz would be underdogs, so their weakened side plays into Nice's hands.

"Visitors Nice are 14 places and 20 points above Metz in the league table. They also have the division's best away record (W7-D1-L2), and are an outstanding W4-D1-L0 from their last five away games

"Given the form, quality and team news for these two sides, Nice are an excellent bet to win at 1.84/5."

Arsenal v Burnley: Gunners will enjoy Clarets clash

Arsenal 1.384/11 v Burnley 12.011/1, the Draw 5.24/1

14:00

Arsenal are chasing a top four spot while Burnley are in a relegation ahead of their trip to the Emirates on Sunday afternoon.

Kevin Hatchard says: "I think I've found a reasonable way of getting us to 2.111/10 by using the Sportsbook's Bet Builder. We can back the Arsenal win, Over 1.5 Goals, Over 6.5 Corners and Arsenal to have 5 or more shots on target.

"Let's deal with each bit. The Arsenal win is simple (Burnley have lost six of their last 10 PL away games, including the last three). Over 1.5 Goals is a bet that has landed in 13 of Arsenal's last 15 top-flight matches, and 11 of the last 15 at the Emirates.

"There has been an average of 10.8 corners in Burnley's PL matches this term, and 9.6 in Arsenal's. Both figures would see us home comfortably, and Burnley are giving up 6.4 corners per game on their own. Finally, Arsenal have managed 4.95 shots on target per 90 in the Premier League this season, and they have had at least five shots on target in 11 of their last 15 top-flight games."

Chelsea v Tottenham: No winners at the Bridge

Chelsea v Tottenham

Sunday, 16:30

Live on Sky Sports

The game of the weekend in the Premier League sees Chelsea host in-form Tottenham at Stamford Bridge, and Paul Higham can't split the two teams...

Paul says: "Chelsea are short enough as 1.758/11 home fancies, especially with Tuchel's honest comments about their current situation.

"Spurs look huge at 5.14/1 and although you'd never want to trust them at Stamford Bridge, given their respective results this week you'd say this was heir best chance in a while to get a result.

"Like their last game, though, I'll be happier backing the draw at 4.03/1 between these two.

"Spurs have had no luck scoring against Chelsea and even you do fancy a score draw, at 5.59/2 there's not quite enough juice in that to stray away from the stalemate. As 0-0 is in play."

African Nations Cup Last 16 Tips: Super Eagles ready to soar once again

Nigeria vs Tunisia

Sun, 19:00 GMT

Live on Sky Sports

The knockout phase kicks-off on Sunday and James Eastham takes a look at the best bets in the first of the Last 16 ties.

James says: "The Super Eagles flew through the first round, winning all three of their group games while playing some excellent football.

"They deservedly beat fellow heavyweights Egypt 1-0, then defeated Sudan 3-1 and rounded things off with a 2-0 win over Guinea Bissau.

"In all three games they impressed, with the pace and quality of their attacking play in the final third at times showing they'll pose a serious threat to Tunisia."

AC Milan v Juventus: Italian giants tough to split

AC Milan 2.789/5 v Juventus 2.915/8, the Draw 3.259/4

Sunday January 23, 19:45

Live on BT Sport 3

The weekend in Italy's top flight concludes with a clash of Serie A giants in Milan and our previewer cannot split them.

Chloe Beresford says: "After the 1-1 draw last September, Milan and Juventus could draw both meetings in a single Serie A campaign for the first time since 1991/92 if this match ends in a stalemate, but they haven't drawn any of their last nine meetings at San Siro.

"Following their loss to Spezia last week, Stefano Pioli will be aware he has not lost consecutive home games since taking over as boss of the Rossoneri, but also must know that he has never beaten Max Allegri in a head-to-head encounter in their 15 meetings to date.

"There have been under 2.5 goals scored in 10 of Juventus's last 11 games in Serie A, and the Bianconeri are undefeated in their last eight league matches."

Alaves v Barcelona: Xavi's men can edge thriller

Alaves 6.611/2 v Barcelona 1.594/7, the Draw 4.57/2

20:00

Live on LaLigaTV and Betfair Live Video

Barcelona need to pick themselves up for this league game, having suffered double cup disappointment recently.

Dan Fitch says: "In the Super Cup semi-final, Barca lost an El Clasico 3-2. In truth, it was actually an encouraging result and performance, with Madrid needing extra time to confirm the victory.

"A 3-2 defeat at Athletic Bilbao in the Copa del Rey on Thursday, was more disappointing. As was the case against Real Madrid, Xavi's team had to twice fight back from being behind to force the game into extra time, before eventually conceding a decisive goal. On the plus side, new signing Ferran Torres did score his first goal for the club.

"Struggling Alaves are 18th and without a league win in nine (D4 L5), but they have drawn their last three games at home, so should make this competitive."