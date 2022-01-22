African Nations Cup Last 16 Tips: Super Eagles ready to soar once again

Underrated Gabon the smart selection

Burkina Faso vs Gabon

Sun, 16:00 GMT

Live on Sky Sports

Burkina Faso and Gabon kick-off the Last 16 stage of the tournament on Sunday and the group game performances of these two sides suggests it will be a close encounter.

Burkina Faso picked up four points from their three group games but were arguably a little better than their points tally suggested.

In their opening game they lost 2-1 to hosts Cameroon. They then beat Cape Verde 1-0, and drew 1-1 in their final game against Ethiopia, easing off the longer the game went on as they were happy to pick up a point.

Burkina Faso are a well-organised side and difficult to play against. Significantly, all three goals they conceded came from the penalty spot.

In open play, they have been difficult to break down, and boast a good goalkeeper in Herve Koffi.

Gabon played a more open and entertaining brand of football across their three group games.

After an opening 1-0 win over Comoros, they then drew 1-1 versus Ghana, and 2-2 to round off their group in a thrilling game against Morocco.

Winger Jim Allevinah has been the star man for Gabon. The 26-year-old, who plays for Clermont in France's Ligue 1, has two goals so far. His pace and energy in wide attacking areas will make him a real threat here.

So the game may be a clash of styles, but there's little difference in quality between the two sides. For that reason, we prefer to side with the underdogs.

Burkina Faso are 2.68/5 to win, with Gabon 3.39/4 and The Draw 3.02/1. At those odds, Gabon and The Draw are worth considering.

Alternatively, look at Gabon in the Draw No Bet market. With this selection, you'll win if Gabon win in 90 minutes, and get your stakes back if the game ends in a draw after 90 minutes.

Our pick is Gabon with a small Asian Handicap start. With this selection, you'll make a profit if Gabon win or the game ends in a draw. For a full guide to Asian Handicap betting, click here.

Depleted Tunisia set to suffer

Nigeria vs Tunisia

Sun, 19:00 GMT

Live on Sky Sports

In what promises to be an absorbing contest, Nigeria's chances of winning appear strong after a covid-19 outbreak in the Tunisia camp.

The Super Eagles flew through the first round, winning all three of their group games while playing some excellent football.

They deservedly beat fellow heavyweights Egypt 1-0, then defeated Sudan 3-1 and rounded things off with a 2-0 win over Guinea Bissau.

In all three games they impressed, with the pace and quality of their attacking play in the final third at times showing they'll pose a serious threat to Tunisia.

Underdogs Tunisia's main problem ahead of this game is a covid outbreak in the camp that means they are expected to field a depleted side.

As many as 12 players - including star performer Wahbi Khazri, who scored twice in their 4-0 win over Mauritania - have tested positive in recent days.

There's uncertainty over how many of the affected players will be available. What's clear, however, is that their training and preparations for this game have been severely disrupted.

Given that Nigeria go into this game with serious momentum from the opening round, while Tunisia have already suffered two defeats and will be either below-strength or ill-prepared or both, supporting the Super Eagles is the smart way to play.

PREM WATCH

Aston Villa's Bertrand Traore has yet to get off the mark for goals at the finals. He will be a key man as Burkina Faso take on Gabon and is 5.04/1 to find the net in the Anytime Goalscorer market.

Leicester City's Kelechi Iheanacho has already scored once for Nigeria. He's 2.68/5 in the Anytime Goalscorer market against Tunisia.

Watford's William Troost-Ekong has impressed at the finals and scored in Nigeria's 2-0 win over Guinea Bissau. Despite already getting on the scoresheet, the Super Eagles captain is a massive 36.035/1 to find the net this time.