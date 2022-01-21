La Liga Tips: Barcelona can edge latest thriller

Back Sevilla to claim vital home win

Sevilla 1.84/5 v Celta Vigo 5.39/2 ; The Draw 3.613/5

Saturday 22 January, 17:30

Live on LaLigaTV and Betfair Live Video

Sevilla can put the pressure on their title rivals Real Madrid when they host Celta Vigo on Tuesday.

With both teams having played 21 games, second placed Sevilla trail the La Liga leaders Real Madrid by four points. They had a chance to reduce the gap to two points when they played their game in hand against Valencia in midweek, but could only claim a 1-1 draw at the Mestalla.

With Real Madrid not in action until Sunday, Sevilla have the opportunity to at least temporarily reduce the distance to a single point. Taking into account their 2-1 Copa del Rey defeat to their local rivals Betis last weekend, Sevilla have now gone two games without a win, despite having been ahead in both matches.

We have to expect Sevilla to get back to winning ways against Celta Vigo. The visitors are in decent form, but Sevilla are unbeaten in ten home league games this season (W8 D2). Back Sevilla to win at 1.84/5.

Elche can push Madrid again

Real Madrid 1.192/11 v Elche 19.5; The Draw 8.415/2

Sunday 23 January, 15:15

Live on LaLigaTV and Betfair Live Video

Real Madrid have already secured their first piece of silverware of the season and are now honing in on more glory, as they look to defeat Elche for the second time in a week.

Last weekend, Madrid beat Athletic Bilbao 2-0 in the Spanish Super Cup final. They followed that win with a hard fought victory in the Copa del Rey at Elche on Thursday night. Carlo Ancelotti rotated a little and the players brought in could not make an impact, as the goalless game drifted into extra time. Elche took the lead in the added time, before a ten-man Madrid fought back with goals from Isco and Eden Hazard, to win the game 2-1.

Though it was tougher than expected, the game at least gave some fringe players the chance to build some fitness, while resting those tired from their Super League exploits. Madrid will certainly be at full-strength for this one, with Elche playing well and having already pushed the La Liga leaders this week.

The defeat ended a four match unbeaten run for Elche (W3 D1). This looks likely to be a narrow win for the hosts, with a Real Madrid victory and under 3.5 goals available at 2.111/10.

Barca can get much needed win

Alaves 6.25/1 v Barcelona 1.618/13; The Draw 4.3100/30

Sunday 23 January, 20:00

Live on LaLigaTV and Betfair Live Video

Barcelona need to pick themselves up for this league game, having suffered double cup disappointment over the couple of games.

In the Super Cup semi-final, Barca lost an El Clasico 3-2. In truth, it was actually an encouraging result and performance, with Madrid needing extra time to confirm the victory.

A 3-2 defeat at Athletic Bilbao in the Copa del Rey on Thursday, was more disappointing. As was the case against Real Madrid, Xavi's team had to twice fight back from being behind to force the game into extra time, before eventually conceding a decisive goal. On the plus side, new signing Ferran Torres did score his first goal for the club.

Struggling Alaves are 18th and without a league win in nine (D4 L5), but they have drawn their last three games at home, so should make this competitive. A Barcelona win and both teams to score is 3.412/5.