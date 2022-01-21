Ligue 1 Tips: Trio of favourites set to triumph against low-ranking hosts

Depleted Metz not strong enough

Metz vs Nice (16th vs 2nd)

Sun, 12:00 GMT

Live on BT Sport ESPN and Betfair Live Video

Metz have more players on duty at the Africa Cup of Nations than any other Ligue 1 club and their depleted ranks make opponents Nice a good bet this weekend.

Seven Metz players are playing for their countries in Cameroon, and four of them - defenders Dylan Bronn and Boubakar Kouyate, midfielder Habib Maiga and playmaker Farid Boulaya - would have started in Ligue 1 if available this weekend.

Even at full strength, Metz would be underdogs, so their weakened side plays into Nice's hands.

Visitors Nice are 14 places and 20 points above Metz in the league table. They also have the division's best away record (W7-D1-L2), and are an outstanding W4-D1-L0 from their last five away games

Given the form, quality and team news for these two sides, Nice are an excellent bet to win at 1.84/5.

Goal-shy Clermont to lose again

Clermont vs Rennes (17th vs 5th)

Sun, 14:00 GMT

Live on BT Sport ESPN and Betfair Live Video

Clermont are in awful form so it's hard to see how they prevent an excellent Rennes side from collecting all three points at Stade Gabriel Montpied on Sunday afternoon.

Clermont's 2-0 home defeat to Strasbourg in a rearranged game on Wednesday night was their third defeat in their last four games in all competitions (W0-D1-L3).

Clermont failed to score in any of those four games, with the absence of leading marksman Mohamed Bayo - on duty for Guinea at the Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon - hitting them very hard. The lack of a reliable understudy is a major concern.

Clermont's longer-term form is arguably an even greater worry: they've lost eight of their last 11 league games (W1-D2-L8).

In contrast, Rennes arrive on a high after thrashing Bordeaux 6-0 last weekend. Rennes' desire to add further goals when the points were already in the bag was impressive, and they'll be supremely confident of claiming another victory this weekend.

Rennes are 1.910/11 to win, and that looks an excellent selection.

In-form Strasbourg to claim the points

Bordeaux vs Strasbourg (18th vs 4th)

Sun, 14:00 GMT

Live on Betfair Live Video

Bordeaux have a litany of problems on and off the pitch so upbeat Strasbourg are a good bet to win this weekend.

Last week Bordeaux told six players - including club captain Laurent Koscielny - to find new employers by the end of the month, a move that prompted headlines in France.

The idea was to shock the other players into form and see if Bordeaux could start to move away from their perilous position near the foot of the table.

The opposite happened, however, as Bordeaux lost 6-0 at Rennes last weekend. It was their heaviest league defeat in 36 years and, without Koscielny, the defence was more shambolic than ever.

Confidence will be rock-bottom as Bordeaux head into this game and Strasbourg looked primed to take advantage.

The Alsatians are 14 places and 18 points above Bordeaux in the standings. They're on a run of five wins from their last six matches (W5-D0-L1), a run that includes a 5-2 win over Bordeaux when these two sides met at Stade de la Meinau last month.

Given the gulf in quality and form between the two sides, the price of around evens on Strasbourg is too good to ignore.