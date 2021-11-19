Saturday Football Cheat Sheet: All the best bets in one place

An exciting Saturday is in store in the Premier League - where three new managers are taking charge for the first time - and in Europe's big leagues.

Find out where our football experts are putting their money and remember:

Betfair are doubling their Daily Rewards so you can get a free £10 bet when you stake £20 on Multiples or Bet Builders until 25 November. Get full details at the foot of the page.

Leicester City v Chelsea: League leaders to win again

Leicester 5.04/1 v Chelsea 1.834/5, the Draw 3.9

12:30

Live on BT Sport 1

Chelsea are three points clear at the top of the Premier League but 4.216/5 to win the title, as they try to claim another three points at Leicester City.

Kevin Hatchard says: "Given that Leicester are missing important players and are well below their best, Chelsea seem attractively priced in the Match Odds market at 1.834/5.

"If you want to boost that price above evens, you could use the Sportsbook's Bet Builder to back Chelsea to win and Under 3.5 Goals at 2.265/4. Ten of Chelsea's last 12 Premier League victories have featured fewer than four goals. Chelsea have won 10 of their last 15 away games at this level, and only one of those victories featured more than three goals.

"It's worth considering backing Reece James to have a shot on target at 13/10. The England international is averaging 0.45 shots on target per 90 in the PL, and has already scored four top-flight goals this term."

Sheffield United v Coventry: Sky Blues capable of blunting Blades

Sheffield United 2.0621/20 v Coventry 4.03/1, the Draw 3.55

12:30

Live on Sky Sports Football

Inconsistent Sheffield United look to turn a corner when they take on fourth-placed Coventry in Saturday lunchtime's televised Championship action.

Mark O'Haire says: "League meetings between Sheffield United and Coventry have been close affairs going back to the beginning of the century. The Blades have enjoyed slight W12-D6-L10 supremacy since the duo's Premier League days, although this is the first match-up since 2017. Even so, United boast a W3-D1-L0 return in their last four home ties with the Sky Blues.

"Sheffield United 2.1011/10 were winless until September and looked to be turning a corner yet the Blades have been unable to string a consistent run of results together. Slavisa Jokanovic's outfit have posted W2-D1-L5 across their past seven outings, and have already been turned over in four of their eight Bramall Lane encounters this term (W3-D1-L4).

"Coventry 4.10 have been the Championship's surprise package thus far, yet the Sky Blues' high-flying campaign has been built upon the club's strong home form (W7-D1-L1). Mark Robins' troops have tabled only two triumphs in eight games as guests (W2-D2-L4), whilst scoring only six (24%) of their overall 25 league goals on their travels."

Aston Villa v Brighton: Gerrard to be denied a dream start

Aston Villa 2.546/4 v Brighton 3.1511/5, the Draw 3.412/5

15:00

All eyes will be on the home dugout when Aston Villa host high-flying Brighton in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon.

Paul Robinson says: "Improving Villa's defensive record has to be the first problem for Gerrard to solve, as with 20 goals conceded, only Newcastle and Norwich have conceded more.

"Despite Brighton's success, they have only scored 12 in 12 this season, which actually puts them in the bottom half when it comes to goals scored.

"When a new manager comes in, the atmosphere for their first home game is always pretty electric, but I don't see that being too much of a factor here, as the Villa fans hadn't really turned on Smith, and they have given the side good support all year.

"A draw really isn't the worst result in the world for either club. Brighton are away from home against a team with a big name manager making his debut, and they are without their first choice keeper."

Lazio v Juventus: Huge clash in Rome

Lazio 3.259/4 v Juventus 2.47/5, the Draw 3.55

Saturday November 20, 17:00

Live on BT Sport 1

There's a big match in the Italian capital late on Saturday afternoon as Max Allegri's Juventus travel to one of the teams above them.

Chloe Beresford says: "This is a huge game for both sides, with Lazio in fifth and Juventus in eighth place, both desperate to keep pace with the teams at the top. The Biancocelesti have only managed two wins in their last 33 encounters with the Old Lady but are in great form at home, winning 17 of their last 19 matches at the Stadio Olimpico."

BTTS? Yes

Over/Under 2.5? Over

Liverpool v Arsenal: Reds to shoot down Gunners

Liverpool 1.511/2 v Arsenal 7.06/1, the Draw 5.04/1

17:30

Live on Sky Sports Main Event

Arsenal are unbeaten in 10 matches across all competitions but a trip to Anfield will provide a true measure of how much they have progressed under Mikel Arteta.

Mark O'Haire says: "Arsenal are winless at Anfield since 2012 (W0-D2-L6) in the Premier League, shipping a minimum of three goals in seven of those eight visits, and multiple goals in every encounter. Indeed, Liverpool have dispatched the Gunners on Merseyside by a margin of two goals or more in each of the most recent five renewals and by an aggregate of 18-4.

"Liverpool 1.528/15 have slipped four points behind table-topping Chelsea after securing top honours just twice in their past six Premier League dates (W2-D3-L1). Jurgen Klopp's troops have conceded multiple goals in four of those fixtures, have returned W1-D3-L1 against top-seven outfits and picked up maximum points just twice at Anfield this term (W2-D3-L0).

"Arsenal 7.006/1 have recovered from their disastrous start (W0-D0-L3) to move from rock-bottom to fifth on the back of an impressive run (W6-D2-L0). The Gunners have silenced five of their most recent eight opponents, although four of their recent victories have arrived against the current bottom-five. Arsenal are W1-D2-L2 against the top-half this term."

Union Berlin v Hertha Berlin: Hosts to claim spoils in capital city derby

Union Berlin 2.0621/20 v Hertha Berlin 4.1, the Draw 3.55

Saturday, 17:30

Watch on Betfair Live Video

Upstarts Union sit two places above their more established Bundesliga local rivals Hertha ahead of the Berlin derby.

Tom Victor says: Union Berlin have had the bragging rights over neighbours Hertha in the standings both last season and this, and even a victory for the visitors wouldn't be enough to lift them above Urs Fischer's side. Hertha took four points from last season's meetings, but Infogol's model backs the hosts to claim only a second win over Pál Dárdai's men since coming up to the top-flight in 2019.

BTTS? Yes

Over/Under 2.5? Over

Barcelona v Espanyol: Xavi to make winning start

Barcelona 1.42/5 v Espanyol 9.417/2, the Draw 5.39/2

20:00

Watch on Betfair Live Video

Xavi begins his reign as manager of the club he captained to glory with a Saturday night derby against local rivals Espanyol.

Tom Victor says: "Barcelona finally have a new man in the dugout, and club legend Xavi will be under huge pressure for his first game. A derby is rarely straightforward, but Infogol's model backs the hosts to take advantage of their solid home form - where their 2.33 xGF average remains the best in the league - and get the better of their neighbours to give the new manager a perfect start.

BTTS? No

Over/Under 2.5? Over