Bundesliga Tips: Union and Mainz to revive European push in Gameweek 12

Bayern to return with a win

Augsburg v Bayern Munich

Friday, 19:30

Few opponents have been able to stop Bayern this season, and Infogol doesn't expect Augsburg to change that. The hosts have their heads above water thanks to a convincing win over Stuttgart in their last home game, but Julian Nagelsmann's side have been a level above at both ends of the pitch and are unlikely to be troubled by hosts averaging 1.83 xGA per game in Markus Weinzierl's first full season back at the helm.

Wolfsburg to continue recovery under Kohfeldt

Arminia Bielefeld v Wolfsburg

Saturday, 14:30

New manager Florian Kohfeldt delivered three straight wins at the start of his tenure, and if his team hasn't had its momentum hit by the international break then it could soon become four. Hosts Arminia produced an important away win last time out, but were beaten 3-0 in the corresponding fixture last season and still boast the lowest xGF per game in the entire Bundesliga.

Leverkusen to recover from league slump

Bayer Leverkusen v Bochum

Saturday, 14:30

Bayer Leverkusen's European form has come at the expense of their domestic results, with Gerardo Seoane's side failing to win in their last four, but a strong start to the campaign means victory over Bochum can keep them in top four contention. The visitors have averaged a worrying 2.67 xGA per game on the road, with Infogol expecting the trend to continue, though they've done enough at home to stay out of danger for now.

Dortmund to recover after successive losses

Borussia Dortmund v Stuttgart

Saturday, 14:30

Dortmund were second-best in Leipzig before the international break, but they remain the closest challengers to Bayern Munich at the top. They're unlikely to have too many problems against a Stuttgart side coming off three straight defeats in all competitions, despite going down to a 5-1 hammering against the same opponents last term, and another loss for the visitors could force them to take relegation concerns even more seriously.

Leipzig to go six unbeaten

Hoffenheim v RB Leipzig

Saturday, 14:30

RB Leipzig have put their poor start behind them, finally finding some form at home and in Europe, and the performances against Dortmund and Paris Saint-Germain demonstrated their attacking capabilities. It might not be straightforward for Jesse Marsch's side at Hoffenheim, where they were narrow victors last season, but Infogol backs the team with the Bundesliga's second-best xGF return to claim the points.

Fürth to remain rooted to the bottom

Borussia Mönchengladbach v Greuther Fürth

Saturday, 14:30

Greuther Fürth's nightmare season continued last time out with a painful loss to Eintracht Frankfurt, with a late equaliser followed by an even later Rafael Santos Borré winner. Next up for the Bundesliga's bottom side is a trip to Borussia-Park, where their hosts' four goals against is one of the lower returns in the league and where Adi Hütter's men are still yet to taste defeat.

Union to claim spoils in capital city derby

Union Berlin v Hertha Berlin

Saturday, 17:30

Union Berlin have had the bragging rights over neighbours Hertha in the standings both last season and this, and even a victory for the visitors wouldn't be enough to lift them above Urs Fischer's side. Hertha took four points from last season's meetings, but Infogol's model backs the hosts to claim only a second win over Pál Dárdai's men since coming up to the top-flight in 2019.

Freiburg to return to winning ways

Freiburg v Eintracht Frankfurt

Sunday, 14:30

Freiburg's unbeaten start to the season ended against Bayern Munich last time out, but they have a chance to set things right upon their return to Europa-Park Stadion. Opponents Eintracht Frankfurt have been a little fortunate to take four points from their last two Bundesliga games, and this could end up being the week where they are punished for a 2.0 xGA average which suggests they are giving opponents too much to work with.

Mainz to stay in touch with top four

Mainz v Köln

Sunday, 16:30

Mainz have looked impressive at home this season, averaging just 0.88 xGA per game and looking particularly impressive in their recent demolition of Augsburg. Sunday's opponents Köln have been better at home than on the road, where they are yet to win in the league, and Infogol's model believes this points to victory for the hosts against a team which survived a sending-off to win at Mewa Arena last term.