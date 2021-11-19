Inter v Napoli: Serie A betting tips and predictions with Infogol

Goals in Bergamo

Atalanta v Spezia

Saturday November 20, 14:00

Returning to action in fourth place, Atalanta will be hoping to pick up three points and there is reason to believe this will be a high-scoring encounter. There have been over 2.5 goals scored in Spezia's last seven away games, while Atalanta have seen that total in seven of their last eight league outings.

BTTS? Yes

Over/Under 2.5? Over

Huge clash in Rome

Lazio v Juventus

Saturday November 20, 17:00

Live on BT Sport 1

This is a huge game for both sides, with Lazio in fifth and Juventus in eighth place, both desperate to keep pace with the teams at the top. The Biancocelesti have only managed two wins in their last 33 encounters with the Old Lady but are in great form at home, winning 17 of their last 19 matches at the Stadio Olimpico.

BTTS? Yes

Over/Under 2.5? Over

Fireworks at the Franchi

Fiorentina v AC Milan

Saturday November 20, 19:45

Live on BT Sport 1

Fiorentina's last home win over Milan was back in August 2015, the Rossoneri managing to earn two wins and three draws in their five visits since then. In fact, Milan have only lost two of their last 11 Serie A meetings with La Viola, but it must be noted that Vincenzo Italiano has improved Fiorentina drastically since arriving in the summer.

BTTS? No

Over/Under 2.5? Under

Neroverdi too strong

Sassuolo v Cagliari

Sunday November 21, 11:30

Live on BT Sport 1

Sassuolo put their impressive home record on the line against the side who start rock bottom in Serie A. The Neroverdi have trailed at home for just 24 minutes in total this season, while Cagliari have failed to win a single point in their five away matches thus far, scoring three goals while conceding a shocking total of 13. There have been over 2.5 goals scored in Sassuolo's last six games, while that poor record means Cagliari have conceded at least two goals in 10 of their last 12 matches.

BTTS? No

Over/Under 2.5? Under

Tough test for Bologna

Bologna v Venezia

Sunday November 21, 14:00

Live on BT Sport 1

With 18 points from their first 12 games, this is Bologna's best start to a season since 2002/03, and they have won each of their last two games. However, Venezia beat Roma in their last outing, and they will hope to take advantage of the wild inconsistency shown by Bologna so far this term. Sinisa Mihajlovic will have his side ready, and it must be noted that they have only lost one of their six home games so far this term, notching some impressive results at the Dall'Ara.

BTTS? Yes

Over/Under 2.5? Over

Struggling sides clash

Salernitana v Sampdoria

Sunday November 21, 14:00

Live on BT Sport 3

This match sees two of Serie A's bottom three go head to head. Salernitana have failed to score in six of their 12 games so far, while Samp have failed to net in four, the two highest marks in the league this term. 'Doria have lost each of their last three games, their worst run since 2016, and have seen over 2.5 goals scored in each of their last 10 games, mean there is value in that market given both teams have struggled to find the back of the net.

BTTS? No

Over/Under 2.5? Under

Huge clash at San Siro

Inter v Napoli

Sunday November 7, 17:00

Live on BT Sport 1

Inter are unbeaten in their last four meetings with Napoli, but all of those came with Antonio Conte in charge of the Nerazzurri. The Partenopei have also failed to score in their last four away games against Sunday's opponents, yet have been in sensational form recently, going unbeaten in their last 21 Serie A matches while keeping a clean sheet in five of their last seven away games. It should also be noted that this match puts the league's best attack (Inter with 29 goals scored) against its best defence as Napoli have conceded just four times this term.

BTTS? No

Over/Under 2.5? Under

Roma to bounce back

Genoa v AS Roma

Sunday November 21, 19:45

Live on BT Sport 1

The last few weeks have been tough for AS Roma, winning just one of their last five league games and suffering a humiliating defeat in Europe to Bodoe/Glimt. That has seen the pressure heaped on Jose Mourinho, but a meeting with struggling Genoa could be just the boost he needs. The Grifone have failed to win any of their last nine games and boast an even worse record against Roma, with their last victory coming way back in May 2014, the Giallorossi recording 11 wins and three draws since then.

BTTS? No

Over/Under 2.5? Under

Empoli to surprise?

Hellas Verona v Empoli

Monday November 22, 17:30

Live on BT Sport 1

There is no doubt that Hellas Verona - who have won each of their last four home games - have been one of Serie A's most impressive sides, notching victories over Roma, Lazio and Juventus while holding Napoli to a draw. Yet Empoli sit level on points with them, having recorded memorable victories over Juve and Sassuolo and recording four wins and a draw in their five away games this season. With that in mind, the Infogol model suggests that the best value in this game comes in the double chance market, where Empoli or draw is the best option.

BTTS? No

Over/Under 2.5? Under

Toro to come out on top

Torino v Udinese

Monday November 22, 19:45

Live on BT Sport 1

Torino might have struggled of late, but their defence has remained excellent, allowing the fewest shots (103) and shots on target (31) of any team in Serie A. They also have eight more points than at this stage last season, and after some poor results, a visit from an Udinese side who have lost each of their last three away games is just the ticket to help Ivan Juric get them back on track.

BTTS? No

Over/Under 2.5? Under