La Liga Tips: Xavi to make winning Barcelona start in Gameweek 14

Levante to continue struggles

Levante v Athletic Bilbao

Friday, 20:00

While Levante's performances suggest they deserve to be higher in the table, a failure to win any of the first 13 games of the campaign will worry anyone. Infogol's model gives them a chance against an Athletic side over performing its defensive numbers on the road, but still expects Marcelino's side to gain the win they need to prolong an unbeaten away start to the season.

Villarreal to earn third straight win

Celta Vigo v Villarreal

Saturday, 13:00

Celta's comeback against Barcelona before the international break was no less than they deserved, but they face a challenge to claim another point or better at home to Villarreal. The visitors have won their last two in all competitions, including a defensive shutout against Getafe in the league, and Infogol backs Unai Emery's side to end their season-long wait for a win on the road.

Sevilla v Alavés

Saturday, 15:15

Five wins from five home games have kept Sevilla in touch at the top of the table, and they can lay down a marker for their rivals by making it six from six against Alavés. The visitors are out of immediate danger, but an away average of 0.94 xGF per game would be concerning even without the prospect of going up against one of La Liga's most difficult defences to break down.

Atléti to earn a comfortable home win

Atlético Madrid v Osasuna

Saturday, 17:30

Atlético's away form will be a concern, with an average of 2.66 xGA across their last three in the league and in Europe, but it's a different story at the Wanda Metropolitano. Diego Simeone's side host an Osasuna outfit without a league win in their last four, but they'll need to be careful after almost being caught out in this fixture last season despite dominating for the most part.

Xavi to make winning start at Barcelona

Barcelona v Espanyol

Saturday, 20:00

Barcelona finally have a new man in the dugout, and club legend Xavi will be under huge pressure for his first game. A derby is rarely straightforward, but Infogol's model backs the hosts to take advantage of their solid home form - where their 2.33 xGF average remains the best in the league - and get the better of their neighbours to give the new manager a perfect start.

Getafe to claim rare win

Getafe v Cádiz

Sunday, 13:00

Getafe have an opportunity to climb off the bottom of the table for the first time since September, and Infogol backs Quique Sánchez Flores' side to produce the goods despite the recent memory of losing at home to Cádiz in April. The visitors could drop into the bottom three themselves if results go against them, and a season-long average of 1.72 xGA could end up being their undoing at Coliseum Alfonso Pérez.

Real Madrid to keep things ticking over

Granada v Real Madrid

Sunday, 15:15

While Real Madrid's last three wins have come by narrow scorelines, they continue to linger ominously just off top spot. The leaky defence of Granada - with a league-worst 1.83 xGA average - is not expected to contain Carlo Ancelotti's side despite home advantage, with Infogol backing the away team to once again knock down a team who they beat 4-1 in the corresponding fixture last term.

Betis to end losing streak with win at Elche

Elche v Real Betis

Sunday, 17:30

The wheels have threatened to come off for Real Betis lately, with successive defeats against Atlético Madrid and Sevilla knocking them back after a strong start to the season. Manuel Pellegrini will be concerned by his team's chance creation in those fixtures, as well as their defensive fragility, so he'll welcome the prospect of facing an Elche side averaging just 0.82 xGF and Infogol backs the visitors to deliver.

Real Sociedad to cling onto top spot

Real Sociedad v Valencia

Sunday, 20:00

Real Sociedad made sure they went into the international break as league leaders with a win at Osasuna last time out, and they'll have seen their rivals' results before kicking off on Sunday night. Opponents Valencia won at Anoeta at the start of last season, but Infogol backs Imanol Alguacil's side to take the points this time and preserve an unbeaten home record.

Rayo to keep up strong home record

Rayo Vallecano v Mallorca

Monday, 20:00

Rayo lost their 100% home record at the start of the month, but Andoni Iraola's side will fancy themselves against a Mallorca side with just one away win so far this season. While Infogol's model backs a home win which would provide some revenge after last season's 3-1 loss in the second tier, the visitors are expected to make Rayo work hard for a win which would keep them in the hunt for Europe.