Southampton v Manchester United: South coast showdown will entertain



Southampton 4.57/2 v Man Utd 1.845/6, the Draw 4.216/5

12:30 on Friday

Live on BT Sport 1

Kevin Hatchard says: "United haven't lost any of their last 12 Premier League matches against Southampton, a run that stretches back to January 2016, but I still can't back them in the Match Odds market here at 1.834/5. This is the same team that lost to Brighton and Brentford, teams with smart coaches who press intelligently.

"However, I do think there'll be goals, so I'll use the Sportsbook's Bet Builder to back BTTS, Over 2.5 Goals and Che Adams to have a shot on target at 2.466/4. Adams is in terrific form, and United are giving up an average of five shots on target per game in the PL this season.

"Although United's pocket rocket Lisandro Martinez played superbly against Liverpool, the centre-back did so by playing with intensity and being as physical as possible. He only committed two fouls in the 2-1 win, but if he's going to keep playing like that, I suspect he'll pick up a few yellow cards here and there. He seems overpriced to me to be shown a card on the Sportsbook at 4.216/5."

Patrice Evra's MD4 Predictions: 'Big Six' sides show their class

Chelsea 1.4740/85 v Leicester 8.07/1, the Draw 5.14/1

15:00

Patrice says: "Chelsea's last match was a shock. I said recently that Mendy is the best goalkeeper in the world but those mistakes cost you a lot, he knows, he's a world class player. Leicester are struggling, I don't know what's going on. I see Chelsea winning because they will want to fix that humiliation."

Patrice's Score Prediction: 2-0 to Chelsea

Rotherham v Birmingham: Millers to edge past struggling Blues

Rotherham 2.111/10 v Birmingham 4.1, the Draw 3.412/5

15:00

Jack Critchley says: "Despite picking up just a single victory so far, the Millers remain unbeaten and have produced some impressive xGA numbers. They barely gave Reading a sniff earlier this month and will look to take a similar approach on Saturday. Brooke Norton-Cuffy is a decent addition and will help ease the Millers' injury crisis at full-back.

"Birmingham are yet to score on the road this season and having produced a combined xG of 0.7 across their first two away games, they may struggle to break down Rotherham's stubborn resistance. John Eustace's side are likely to pick up the majority of their points in the West Midlands this season and are likely to leave south Yorkshire empty handed."

Ipswich v Barnsley: Tractor Boys can cover the handicap

Ipswich 1.674/6 v Barnsley 6.05/1, the Draw 3.953/1

15:00

Alan Dudman says: "Ipswich have enjoyed an excellent August and have rocketed up to the summit of the League One table with 13 point from their opening five games - with the only points dropped so far coming in the opening 1-1 draw with Bolton. They also have the joint-best goal difference in the division alongside the "goal kings" Peterborough on +8...

"Michael Duff's Barnsley have already lost three this term although their inconsistencies were spread over a week with a 3-0 win to Bristol Rovers followed by a 3-0 loss against Wycombe."

AFC Wimbledon v Barrow: Jackson's men look strong at home

AFC Wimbledon 2.526/4 v Barrow 3.185/40, the Draw 3.1511/5

15:00

Ian Lamont says: "Conceding five goals at Mansfield last midweek seems an aberration for AFC Wimbledon. They have three clean sheets otherwise, plus a 2-2 draw at home. They are unbeaten at Plough Lane and here is a chance to continue.

"The question is, can they keep Barrow out? Pete Wild's men lie third after a great start themselves. Opta point out they have won four from five this season, which is as many as in their previous 22 matches."

Arsenal v Fulham: Gunners backed to extend winning streak

Arsenal 1.364/11 v Fulham 10.09/1, the Draw 6.05/1

17:30

Live on Sky Sports Main Event

Mark O'Haire says: "The hosts have never been beaten by the Cottagers on home soil, a 30-game run of results across all competitions (W24-D6-L0).

"Only four times in Arsenal's rich history have the Gunners opened their league season with four straight wins and the North Londoners come into this contest unbeaten in 33 Premier League ties against promoted sides at The Emirates (W28-D5-L0). Indeed, since 2018/19, Arsenal have posted a W33-D9-L5 return when odds-on favourites at home.

"Fulham have performed above expectations to record W1-D2-L0 across their first three matchdays.

"The Cottagers have attempted more shots, landed more on-target efforts and fired in more attempts from inside the penalty box than both Wolves and Brentford, whilst the Whites received plenty of plaudits for their aggressive efforts against Liverpool."

Bayern Munich v Borussia Monchengladbach: Mane to strike in classic

Bayern Munich 1.222/9 v Borussia Monchengladbach 14.5, the Draw 8.615/2

17:30

Live on Sky Sports and Betfair Live Video

Kevin Hatchard says: "Sadio Mane has been outstanding since joining Bayern Munich from Liverpool - he has already racked up three league goals, and he found the net in the 5-3 Supercup win at RB Leipzig. The fans have taken the Senegal international to their hearts already, and he's a popular and effective member of the squad.

"Borussia Mönchengladbach have made an unbeaten start to the season under new boss Daniel Farke, and the Foals have had some great results against the Bavarians in recent years. Last term they hammered them 5-0 in the DFB Cup, and then won 2-1 at the Allianz Arena in the league, and that was a side that struggled all campaign under Farke's predecessor Adi Hütter.

"Bayern may well win this, but I'm drawn to the Bet Builder, because we can back Both Teams To Score and Mane to score at a combined price of 2.3611/8."

AC Milan v Bologna: Champions will be too strong

AC Milan 1.374/11 v Bologna 9.617/2, the Draw 5.79/2

19:45

Live on BT Sport 1

Chloe Beresford says: "On paper, this clash looks like a complete mismatch, with Milan undefeated in their last 18 matches in Serie A, which is currently the longest unbeaten streak in Europe's top five leagues.

"They have also lost just one of their last 25 encounters with Bologna, a side who have struggled badly over recent months, managing to win just one of their last 11 away matches in the league.

"With all that in mind, the tip here is to back AC Milan to win to nil."