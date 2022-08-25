</iframe</noscript> <div class="layout" style="background-color:#FBFBFB"> <div class="layout__mobile_advert"> </div> <header class="layout__header"> <nav id="services_navigation"> <ul class="services_nav"> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com">Betting.Betfair </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/podcasts/">Podcasts </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/">Betfair Sportsbook </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/how-to-use-betfair-exchange/">Exchange How-to </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/">Betfair Exchange </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://responsiblegambling.betfair.com/">Safer Gambling </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item" style="margin-left: Premier League Big Match Focus: How to back a 17/2 Man Utd win at Southampton
Tom Victor
25 August 2022
4:00 min read "https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/southampton-v-manchester-united-predictions-betting-tips-how-to-back-a-17-2-man-utd-win-250822-1015.html", "datePublished": "2022-08-25T17:52:00+01:00", "dateModified": "2022-08-25T17:51:00+01:00", "thumbnailURL": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/football/bruno-fernandes-man-utd.320x180.jpg", "articleBody": "In this week's Big Match Focus, Tom Victor previews Man Utd's trip to Southampton as both teams chase back-to-back wins... Saturday's early kick-off involves two teams who will hope victories last time out can kick-start their seasons. The wins arrived in a very different fashion. Southampton had to fight back for their win at Leicester, with Ché Adams' double helping them come from behind, while United got ahead early and counter-attacked well to claim an unlikely victory over a Liverpool side who hadn't lost in the league in 2022. The winning team on Saturday will climb into the top half, at least temporarily, and will have every chance of still being there at the end of the weekend. That's if there is a winner - both games between these sides last season ended one apiece, with the home side going ahead in the first half and being pegged back in the second, and a repeat wouldn't be great for either team's hopes of picking up momentum. The stats While Southampton shared the spoils with United twice last season, you have to go back to 2016 for the last time they beat the Red Devils. Not a single member of that Saints team is still at the club, but two of the substitutes are - including James Ward-Prowse, who laid on Charlie Austin's winner at Old Trafford more than six years ago. To save you counting, that's 12 games in total. Seven draws and five defeats for Southampton, including two of which were painful for different reason. A 9-0 hammering at Old Trafford in February 2021, when the visitors went a man down inside five minutes, and a 3-2 loss at home a few months earlier when Ralph Hasenhüttl's team led 2-0 at the break. [matchPredictionsHeadToHead url="https://betting.betfair.com/predictions/match/southampton-vs-manchester-united/954134/"] If we look at games at St Mary's only, the visitors are unbeaten at the ground since Southampton won promotion back to the Premier League in 2012. James Beattie is the only Southampton player to score a Premier League winner against United at the stadium, which hosted its first game back in 2001. The season so far Going beyond the longer-term history of the fixture, things don't look especially pretty for either side. Indeed, the recent wins might only be papering over the cracks unless they can be followed up. United were unbeaten on the road for the entire 2020-21 season, but defeat at Leicester last autumn prompted the wheels to start coming off. They lost seven further away games last term, including six in a row under Ralf Rangnick, and that became seven on the spin when Brentford put four goals past Erik ten Hag's United side in their first road game of the current campaign. In Southampton's case, it was five home defeats from six at the end of last season, with a 1-0 victory over Arsenal the only exception. Away wins haven't been much easier to come by, though, with last weekend's victory their first on the road since February. February was also the month in which Hasenhüttl's side last won two in succession in the league. That came during an impressive eight-game unbeaten run in all competitions, but the 16 league and cup games since have brought 11 reverses. Southampton v Man Utd prediction [matchPredictions url="https://betting.betfair.com/predictions/match/southampton-vs-manchester-united/954134/"] Saturday's game could be a good opportunity for two men looking to recover from some frustrating runs in 2022. And, with the World Cup just around the corner with places to be played for, both Marcus Rashford and James Ward-Prowse know time is of the essence. Rashford's goal against Liverpool on Monday was his first since back in January, when he delivered a late winner against West Ham United. The homegrown forward hasn't looked quite the same since returning from an operation after Euro 2020, but will hope Monday's effort can be the start of a turnaround. Back Man Utd to win, both teams to score and Marcus Rashford to score or assist @ 4.45 4.45 Ward-Prowse has continued to create freely, but last season's Southampton top scorer has seen his output dry up a little as far as goals in front of the home fans are concerned. He has just one of those in 2022, in the FA Cup, but did at least net away at Tottenham on the opening weekend of the season. Still, for two teams whose players have struggled in front of goal, we're looking at two worrying defensive records. If you fancy the Bet Builder above, we're offering a completely FREE £2 Bet Builder on the Premier League this weekend! What will you use yours on? Southampton have just one clean sheet in their last 15, while for the visitors it's one in 14. With that in mind, backing both teams to score (or, if you want to look at it a little differently, both to concede) could be the way forward. - that's certainly what Opta guru Alex Boyes thinks will happen - check out his Opta related Bets ahead of MD4 here. Beyond that it may depend on which version of each team we see, but United will have reason to believe their result last time out is something they can build on. Before the weekend, make sure you read former Manchester United captain Patrice Evra's thoughts following their win over Liverpool, whilst he has his own thoughts on their trip to Southampton - read that here.", "image": { "@type": "ImageObject", "url": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/football/bruno-fernandes-man-utd.jpg", "height": 720, "width": 1280 }, "publisher": { "@type": "Organization", "name": "Betting.Betfair", "logo": { "@type": "ImageObject", "url": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/_v2/img/betfairlogoblack.png" }, "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/" }, "author": "Tom Victor" } </script> </header> <div class="two_column_layout"> <main class="entry_main"> <div class="entry_img"> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/bruno-fernandes-man-utd.728x410.jpg" srcset="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/bruno-fernandes-man-utd.450x253.jpg 450w, //betting.cdnppb.net/football/bruno-fernandes-man-utd.600x338.jpg 600w, //betting.cdnppb.net/football/bruno-fernandes-man-utd.728x410.jpg 728w" alt="Bruno Fernandes Man Utd"> <figcaption class="entry_img__caption">Bruno Fernandes could captain Man Utd again at St Mary's</figcaption> </div> <div class="entry_actions"> <div> <a class="button button--dark" href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=ACQZBGC01B10G30A">Join</a> </div> <div> <a class="button btn--market" data-market_full="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.202098122" data-contextual_info='{"blog_name":"Football Betting Tips","category_label":"English Premier League","market_id":"https:\/\/www.betfair.com\/exchange\/plus\/football\/market\/1.202098122","entry_title":"Premier League Big Match Focus: How to back a 17\/2 Man Utd win at Southampton"}' href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.202098122">View market</a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--twitter"> <a href="https://twitter.com/intent/tweet/?text=Premier%20League%20Big%20Match%20Focus%3A%20How%20to%20back%20a%2017%2F2%20Man%20Utd%20win%20at%20Southampton&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fpremier-league%2Fsouthampton-v-manchester-united-predictions-betting-tips-how-to-back-a-17-2-man-utd-win-250822-1015.html" target="_blank" title="Twitter"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--twitter">Twitter</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--facebook"> <a href="https://www.facebook.com/sharer/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fpremier-league%2Fsouthampton-v-manchester-united-predictions-betting-tips-how-to-back-a-17-2-man-utd-win-250822-1015.html" target="_blank" title="Facebook"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--facebook">Facebook</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--reddit"> <a href="https://www.reddit.com/submit/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fpremier-league%2Fsouthampton-v-manchester-united-predictions-betting-tips-how-to-back-a-17-2-man-utd-win-250822-1015.html" target="_blank" title="Reddit"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--reddit">Reddit</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--whatsapp"> <a href="https://api.whatsapp.com/send?text=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fpremier-league%2Fsouthampton-v-manchester-united-predictions-betting-tips-how-to-back-a-17-2-man-utd-win-250822-1015.html" target="_blank" title="WhatsApp"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--whatsapp">WhatsApp</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--telegram"> <a href="https://t.me/share/url?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fpremier-league%2Fsouthampton-v-manchester-united-predictions-betting-tips-how-to-back-a-17-2-man-utd-win-250822-1015.html&text=Premier%20League%20Big%20Match%20Focus%3A%20How%20to%20back%20a%2017%2F2%20Man%20Utd%20win%20at%20Southampton" target="_blank" title="Telegram"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--telegram">Telegram</span></a> </div> <div> <a class="button button--dark" href="#betslip">View the Betslip</a> </div> </div> <div class="entry_body has-odds"> <div class="entry_body__intro"><p>In this week's Big Match Focus, Tom Victor previews Man Utd's trip to Southampton as both teams chase back-to-back wins...</p></div> <div class="entry_body__content"> <div class="editor"> <p class="p1"><p class="p1">Saturday's early kick-off involves two teams who will hope victories last time out can kick-start their seasons.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1">The wins arrived in a very different fashion. Southampton <strong>had to fight back</strong> for their win at Leicester, with Ché Adams' double helping them come from behind, while United got ahead early and counter-attacked well to claim an unlikely victory over a Liverpool side who <strong>hadn't lost in the league in 2022</strong>.</p><p class="p1">The winning team on Saturday <strong>will climb into the top half</strong>, at least temporarily, and will have every chance of still being there at the end of the weekend.</p><blockquote> <p class="p1"><strong>That's if there is a winner - both games between these sides last season ended one apiece, with the home side going ahead in the first half and being pegged back in the second, and a repeat wouldn't be great for either team's hopes of picking up momentum.</strong></p> </blockquote><p class="p2"></p><h2 class="p1"><b>The stats</b><b></b></h2><p><b></b></p><p class="p1">While Southampton shared the spoils with United twice last season, <strong>you have to go back to 2016</strong> for the last time they beat the Red Devils.</p><p class="p1">Not a single member of that Saints team is still at the club, but two of the substitutes are - including James Ward-Prowse, who laid on Charlie Austin's winner at Old Trafford more than six years ago.</p><p class="p1">To save you counting, that's 12 games in total. <strong>Seven draws and five defeats</strong> for Southampton, including two of which were painful for different reason.</p><p class="p1">A 9-0 hammering at Old Trafford in February 2021, when the visitors went a man down inside five minutes, and a 3-2 loss at home a few months earlier when Ralph Hasenhüttl's team led 2-0 at the break.</p><p class="p1"> </p><div class="football_predictions_widget"> <div class="football_predictions__head_to_head"> <h3>Head to Head History</h3> <div class="comparison_chart"> <div class="comparison_chart__label">2</div> <div style="background-color: #b4262f;" class="comparison_chart__bar"> <span style="background-color: #ca161d; width: 18.181818181818%; "></span> </div> <div class="comparison_chart__label">9</div> </div> <h4>Wins</h4> <div class="comparison_chart"> <div class="comparison_chart__label">9</div> <div style="background-color: #b4262f;" class="comparison_chart__bar"> <span style="background-color: #ca161d; width:50%;"></span> </div> <div class="comparison_chart__label">9</div> </div> <h4>Draws</h4> <div class="comparison_chart"> <div class="comparison_chart__label">21</div> <div style="background-color: #b4262f;" class="comparison_chart__bar"> <span style="background-color: #ca161d; width: 36.206896551724%; "></span> </div> <div class="comparison_chart__label">37</div> </div> <h4>Goals</h4> </div> <div class="football_predictions_widget__meta"> <p><strong>Southampton vs Manchester United</strong> Saturday 27 August, 12:30</p> <a class="button button--outline-dark" href="https://betting.betfair.com/predictions/match/southampton-vs-manchester-united/954134/">Full stats</a> </div> </div><p class="p1">If we look at games at St Mary's only, the visitors are <strong>unbeaten at the ground since Southampton won promotion</strong> back to the Premier League in 2012.</p><p class="p1">James Beattie is the only Southampton player to score a <strong>Premier League winner </strong>against United at the stadium, which hosted its first game back in 2001.</p><p class="p2"></p><h2 class="p1"><b>The season so far</b><b></b></h2><p><b></b></p><p class="p1">Going beyond the longer-term history of the fixture, things don't look especially pretty for <strong>either side</strong>. Indeed, the recent wins might only be papering over the cracks unless they can be followed up.</p><p class="p1"><img alt="stuart-armstrong-southampton.jpg" src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/stuart-armstrong-southampton.600x338.jpg" width="1280" height="720" class="mt-image-center" style="text-align: center; display: block; margin: 0 auto 20px;" loading="lazy"></p><p class="p1">United were <strong>unbeaten on the road for the entire 2020-21 season</strong>, but defeat at Leicester last autumn prompted the wheels to start coming off.</p><p class="p1">They lost seven further away games last term, including six in a row under Ralf Rangnick, and that became <strong>seven on the spin</strong> when Brentford put four goals past Erik ten Hag's United side in their first road game of the current campaign.</p><blockquote> <p class="p1">In Southampton's case, it was <strong>five home defeats from six</strong> at the end of last season, with a 1-0 victory over Arsenal the only exception.</p> </blockquote><p class="p1">Away wins haven't been much easier to come by, though, with last weekend's victory their first on the road since February.</p><p class="p1">February was also the month in which Hasenhüttl's side last won two in succession in the league.</p><p class="p1">That came during an impressive <strong>eight-game unbeaten run</strong> in all competitions, but the 16 league and cup games since have brought 11 reverses.</p><p class="p2"></p><h2 class="p1"><b>Southampton v Man Utd prediction</b><b></b></h2><p class="p1"> </p><div class="football_predictions_widget"> <div class="football_predictions_widget__team football_predictions_widget__team--home"> <svg version="1.1" id="Masks" xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg" xmlns:xlink="http://www.w3.org/1999/xlink" x="0px" y="0px" viewbox="0 0 230 230" style="enable-background:new 0 0 230 230;" xml:space="preserve"> <polygon id="Shirt_Colour_4_" style="fill:#FFFFFF;" points="221.1,102.3 186.5,31.9 145.4,14.2 140.3,8 115,8 89.8,8 84.6,14.2 43.5,31.9 8.9,102.3 46.5,120.6 58.2,96.5 54.4,222 84.2,222 145.8,222 175.6,222 171.8,96.5 183.5,120.6 "></polygon> <g id="Sleeves_Colour_1_"> <path id="Right_Sleeve" style="fill:#FFFFFF;" d="M171.7,96.4c0,0-7.5-37.1,2.4-51.1c3.6-5.1,12.3-13.3,12.3-13.3l34.4,70.6 l-37.3,18.2L171.7,96.4z"></path> <path id="Left_Sleeve" style="fill:#FFFFFF;" d="M58.3,96.4c0,0,7.5-37.1-2.4-51.1c-3.6-5.1-12.3-13.3-12.3-13.3L9.1,102.5 l37.3,18.2L58.3,96.4z"></path> </g> <path id="Collar_Colour_1_" d="M140.3,8H115H89.8l-5.3,6.3c0,13.3,13.7,24,30.5,24c16.8,0,30.5-10.7,30.5-24L140.3,8z M115,32 c-12,0-22.1-7.6-25-17.8h50C137.1,24.4,127,32,115,32z"></path> <path id="_x34_" style="fill:#EA1F33;" d="M125,36.9V222h10V32.4C132.1,34.3,128.7,35.9,125,36.9z"></path> <path id="_x33__1_" style="fill:#EA1F33;" d="M115,38.3L115,38.3l0,183.8h10V36.9C121.9,37.8,118.5,38.3,115,38.3z"></path> <path id="_x32__2_" style="fill:#EA1F33;" d="M105,36.9V222h10V38.3C111.5,38.3,108.1,37.8,105,36.9z"></path> <path id="_x31__2_" style="fill:#EA1F33;" d="M95,32.4V222h10V36.9C101.3,35.9,97.9,34.3,95,32.4z"></path> <rect x="91.7" y="27.5" width="3.3" height="194.7"></rect> <rect x="134.7" y="27.5" width="3.3" height="194.7"></rect> <path id="Back_Shirt_Colour" style="display:none;fill:#FFFFFF;" d="M90,14.2C92.9,24.4,103,32,115,32c12,0,22.1-7.6,25-17.8H90z"></path> <path id="Lighter_Shadow" style="display:none;fill:#FFFFFF;fill-opacity:0.3;" d="M90,14.2C92.9,24.4,103,32,115,32 c12,0,22.1-7.6,25-17.8H90z"></path> <path id="Darker_Shadow" style="fill-opacity:0.3;" d="M90,14.2C92.9,24.4,103,32,115,32c12,0,22.1-7.6,25-17.8H90z"></path> <path id="Shirt_Outline" d="M221.2,102.4l-34.4-70.6c0-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.1l-41-17.8l-5.1-6.1c0-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.2-0.1H89.8 c-0.1,0-0.1,0-0.2,0.1l-5.1,6.1l-41,17.8c-0.1,0-0.1,0.1-0.1,0.1c0,0,0,0,0,0L8.8,102.4c-0.1,0.1,0,0.3,0.1,0.3l37.3,18.2 c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0c0.1,0,0.1-0.1,0.1-0.1L58,97.5L54.2,222c0,0.1,0,0.1,0.1,0.2c0,0,0.1,0.1,0.2,0.1h121.1 c0.1,0,0.1,0,0.2-0.1c0,0,0.1-0.1,0.1-0.2L172,97.5l11.4,23.3c0,0.1,0.1,0.1,0.1,0.1c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0l37.3-18.2 C221.2,102.7,221.2,102.5,221.2,102.4z M140.1,8.3l5.1,6.1C145.2,27.4,131.6,38,115,38S84.8,27.4,84.8,14.3l0,0l0,0l5.1-6.1H140.1z M46.3,120.4l-36.9-18l34.2-70c1.4,1.4,8.8,8.5,12.1,13C65.3,59,58.3,95,58,96.3L46.3,120.4z M175.3,221.8H54.7l3.8-125.3 c0.1-0.7,7.4-37.4-2.5-51.3C52.8,40.6,45.4,33.4,43.9,32l40.3-17.5c0.2,13.2,13.9,23.9,30.7,23.9c16.8,0,30.5-10.7,30.7-23.9 L186.1,32c-1.5,1.4-8.8,8.5-12.1,13.1c-9.8,13.8-2.6,50.6-2.5,51.3L175.3,221.8z M183.7,120.4L172,96.3c-0.2-1.3-7.2-37.3,2.4-50.9 c3.2-4.5,10.6-11.7,12.1-13.1l34.2,70L183.7,120.4z M115,32.3c11.8,0,22.2-7.4,25.3-18c0-0.1,0-0.2,0-0.2c0-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.2-0.1H90 c-0.1,0-0.2,0-0.2,0.1c0,0.1-0.1,0.1,0,0.2C92.8,24.8,103.2,32.3,115,32.3z M139.7,14.4c-3.1,10.2-13.2,17.3-24.7,17.3 s-21.6-7.1-24.7-17.3H139.7z"></path> <polygon id="Delete_-_Full_Outline_Mask" style="fill:none;" points="115,222 54.4,222 58.3,96.4 46.4,120.7 9.1,102.5 43.5,31.9 84.6,14.2 89.8,8 115,8 140.2,8 145.4,14.2 186.5,31.9 220.9,102.5 183.6,120.7 171.7,96.4 175.6,222 "></polygon> <g id="Delete_-_Full_Mask"> <path style="fill:none;" d="M220.9,102.5l-34.4-70.6l-41.1-17.8l0.1,0.1c0,13.3-13.7,24-30.5,24c-16.8,0-30.5-10.7-30.5-24l0.1-0.1 c0,0-41.1,17.8-41.1,17.8L9.1,102.5l37.3,18.2l11.9-24.3L54.4,222H115h60.6l-3.8-125.6l11.9,24.3L220.9,102.5z"></path> </g> <g id="Delete_-_Shirt_Outline_Mask"> <path style="fill:none;" d="M186.5,31.9l-41.1-17.8L140.2,8H115H89.8l-5.2,6.2L43.5,31.9c0,0,8.7,8.2,12.3,13.3 c9.9,14,2.4,51.1,2.4,51.1L54.4,222H115h60.6l-3.8-125.6c0,0-7.5-37.1,2.4-51.1C177.8,40.2,186.5,31.9,186.5,31.9z"></path> </g> <g id="Delete_-_Shirt_Mask"> <path style="fill:none;" d="M186.5,31.9c0,0-41.1-17.8-41.1-17.8l0.1,0.1c0,13.3-13.7,24-30.5,24c-16.8,0-30.5-10.7-30.5-24 l0.1-0.1c0,0-41.1,17.8-41.1,17.8s8.7,8.2,12.3,13.3c9.9,14,2.4,51.1,2.4,51.1L54.4,222H115h60.6l-3.8-125.6c0,0-7.5-37.1,2.4-51.1 C177.8,40.2,186.5,31.9,186.5,31.9z"></path> </g> <path id="Delete_-_Collar_Outline_Mask_2_" style="fill:none;" d="M140.3,8H115H89.8l-5.3,6.3c0,13.3,13.7,24,30.5,24 c16.8,0,30.5-10.7,30.5-24L140.3,8z"></path> <path id="Delete_-_Collar_Mask_2_" style="fill:none;" d="M140.3,8H115H89.8l-5.3,6.3c0,13.3,13.7,24,30.5,24 c16.8,0,30.5-10.7,30.5-24L140.3,8z M115,32c-12,0-22.1-7.6-25-17.8h50C137.1,24.4,127,32,115,32z"></path> <path id="Delete_-_Right_Sleeve_Mask___x28_26Deg_x29_" style="fill:none;" d="M171.7,96.4c0,0-7.5-37.1,2.4-51.1 c3.6-5.1,12.3-13.3,12.3-13.3l34.4,70.6l-37.3,18.2L171.7,96.4z"></path> <path id="Delete_-_Left_Sleeve_Mask__x28_26Deg_x29_" style="fill:none;" d="M58.3,96.4c0,0,7.5-37.1-2.4-51.1 c-3.6-5.1-12.3-13.3-12.3-13.3L9.1,102.5l37.3,18.2L58.3,96.4z"></path> <g id="Delete_-_Shoulders_3_x2F_4"> <polyline id="Delete_-_Full_Mask_4_" style="fill:none;" points="145.4,14.2 186.5,31.9 207.1,74.2 "></polyline> <polyline id="Delete_-_Full_Mask_6_" style="fill:none;" points="84.6,14.2 43.5,31.9 22.9,74.2 "></polyline> </g> <g id="Delete_-_Shoulders_Full_1_"> <polyline id="Right_7_" style="fill:none;" points="145.4,14.2 186.5,31.9 207.1,74.2 220.9,102.5 "></polyline> <polyline id="Left_7_" style="fill:none;" points="84.6,14.2 43.5,31.9 22.9,74.2 9.1,102.5 "></polyline> </g> </svg> <h3>Southampton</h3> <ul> <li class="win">W</li> <li class="win">W</li> <li class="draw">D</li> <li class="loss">L</li> <li class="loss">L</li> <li class="loss">L</li> </ul> </div> <div class="football_predictions_widget__versus"> <span>vs</span> </div> <div class="football_predictions_widget__team football_predictions_widget__team--away"> <svg version="1.1" id="Layer_1" xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg" xmlns:xlink="http://www.w3.org/1999/xlink" x="0px" y="0px" viewbox="0 0 230 230" style="enable-background:new 0 0 230 230;" xml:space="preserve"> <g id="COLOURS_1_"> <polygon id="Shirt_Colour_4_" style="fill:#AD2825;" points="221.1,102.3 186.5,31.9 145.4,14.2 140.3,8 115,8 89.8,8 84.6,14.2 43.5,31.9 8.9,102.3 46.5,120.6 58.2,96.5 54.4,222 84.2,222 145.8,222 175.6,222 171.8,96.5 183.5,120.6 "></polygon> <g id="Sleeves_Colour_1_"> <path id="Right_Sleeve" style="fill:#AD2825;" d="M171.7,96.4c0,0-7.5-37.1,2.4-51.1c3.6-5.1,12.3-13.3,12.3-13.3l34.4,70.6 l-37.3,18.2L171.7,96.4z"></path> <path id="Left_Sleeve" style="fill:#AD2825;" d="M58.3,96.4c0,0,7.5-37.1-2.4-51.1C52.3,40.2,43.6,32,43.6,32L9.1,102.5l37.3,18.2 L58.3,96.4z"></path> </g> </g> <g id="Layer_179"> </g> <g id="Layer_178"> </g> <g id="Layer_177"> </g> <g id="Sleeves_-_Thin_Edge_Hoops__x28_2_x29_"> </g> <g id="Shoulder_-_Rounded_Stripe__x28_Medium_x29_"> </g> <g id="Shoulder_-_Stripe__x28_Double_x29_"> <g id="Colour_Group_109_"> <path id="Right_2_3_" style="fill:#120F11;" d="M144.5,20.3c-0.3,0.9-0.7,1.9-1.1,2.8c3.2,1.4,12,5.2,36.3,15.7 c0.8-0.8,1.5-1.6,2.2-2.3C156.5,25.5,147.7,21.7,144.5,20.3z"></path> <path id="Right_1_3_" style="fill:#120F11;" d="M186.5,31.9l-41.1-17.8l0.1,0.1c0,1-0.1,2.1-0.3,3.1c2.6,1.1,11,4.8,39,16.9 C185.6,32.8,186.5,31.9,186.5,31.9z"></path> <path id="Left_2_3_" style="fill:#120F11;" d="M48.1,36.5c0.7,0.7,1.5,1.5,2.2,2.3c8.4-3.6,30.4-13.2,36.3-15.7 c-0.5-0.9-0.8-1.8-1.1-2.8C79.3,23,55.5,33.3,48.1,36.5z"></path> <path id="Left_1_3_" style="fill:#120F11;" d="M84.5,14.2L84.5,14.2c0.1-0.1-41,17.7-41,17.7s0.9,0.9,2.3,2.3 c5.9-2.6,33.3-14.4,39-16.9C84.6,16.3,84.5,15.3,84.5,14.2z"></path> </g> </g> <g id="Polo"> <path style="fill:none;stroke:#000000;stroke-width:0.5;stroke-miterlimit:10;" d="M126.5,39.7h-2.3h-4.7v24.8h-8.8V39.7h-6.9 l3.9-4c0,0,2.1,0.8,7.3,0.8s8.2-1.1,8.2-1.1L126.5,39.7z"></path> <path style="fill:#FFFFFF;" d="M146,18.6l-0.2-1.1c0-2.1-0.4-3.3-0.4-3.3s-0.1-0.1-0.2-0.2l-5-5.9H89.8l-5.1,6.1l0,0 c0,0-5,16.3,20,30l3.3-8.5c0,0-11.9-1.6-17.9-17.1c-0.1-0.2-0.1-0.3-0.2-0.4l0,0c0,0-1.3-3.6-1.2-6.2h53c0,0-1.1,5.8-1.7,7.5 c-6.1,14.6-17.5,16.2-17.5,16.2l3.3,8.5c16.9-9.3,20.1-19.7,20.3-25.5C146,18.6,146,18.6,146,18.6z"></path> <g> <path style="fill:#AD2825;" d="M104.9,42.9c-1.4-0.7-2.6-1.4-3.9-2.1c0.9-0.9,1.9-1.8,2.8-2.7C104,39.6,104.3,41.2,104.9,42.9z"></path> <path style="fill:#AD2825;" d="M101,40.7c-1.2-0.8-2.5-1.6-3.6-2.4c1-0.8,2-1.6,3-2.5C100.5,37.4,100.7,39.1,101,40.7z"></path> <path style="fill:#AD2825;" d="M97.4,38.3c-1.2-0.9-2.3-1.8-3.4-2.8c1.1-0.7,2.2-1.4,3.2-2.2C97.1,35,97.2,36.6,97.4,38.3z"></path> <path style="fill:#AD2825;" d="M94,33c-0.1,0.8-0.1,1.7-0.1,2.5c-1.1-1-2.2-2-3.1-3.2c1.2-0.6,2.3-1.1,3.4-1.8 C94.1,31.4,94.1,32.2,94,33z"></path> <path style="fill:#AD2825;" d="M91.2,29.9c-0.2,0.8-0.3,1.7-0.4,2.5c-0.5-0.5-1-1.2-1.4-1.8c-0.5-0.6-0.9-1.2-1.3-1.9 c1.3-0.3,2.5-0.7,3.7-1.2C91.5,28.3,91.4,29.1,91.2,29.9z"></path> <path style="fill:#AD2825;" d="M88.9,26.3c-0.2,0.4-0.3,0.8-0.5,1.2c-0.1,0.4-0.2,0.8-0.4,1.2c-0.4-0.6-0.8-1.3-1.1-2 c-0.4-0.7-0.6-1.4-0.9-2.2c1.3,0,2.6-0.2,3.8-0.3C89.6,24.9,89.3,25.6,88.9,26.3z"></path> <path style="fill:#AD2825;" d="M87.5,22.4c-0.2,0.3-0.5,0.7-0.7,1c-0.2,0.4-0.4,0.7-0.6,1.1c-0.3-0.7-0.4-1.5-0.6-2.2 s-0.3-1.5-0.4-2.2c1.3,0.2,2.6,0.4,3.9,0.5C88.5,21.1,88,21.7,87.5,22.4z"></path> <path style="fill:#AD2825;" d="M85.2,20c-0.1-0.8-0.1-1.5-0.2-2.3c0-0.7,0-1.5,0-2.2c1.2,0.4,2.5,0.8,3.7,1.1 C87.5,17.6,86.3,18.7,85.2,20z"></path> <path style="fill:#AD2825;" d="M88.8,12.6c-1.4,0.8-2.4,1.8-3.7,2.9c0-0.7,0.1-1.3,0.1-2l1.6-1.9C87.5,12,88,12.3,88.8,12.6z"></path> </g> <g> <path style="fill:#AD2825;" d="M125.2,42.9c1.4-0.7,2.6-1.4,3.9-2.1c-0.9-0.9-1.9-1.8-2.8-2.7C126.1,39.6,125.8,41.2,125.2,42.9z"></path> <path style="fill:#AD2825;" d="M129.1,40.7c1.2-0.8,2.5-1.6,3.6-2.4c-1-0.8-2-1.6-3-2.5C129.6,37.4,129.4,39.1,129.1,40.7z"></path> <path style="fill:#AD2825;" d="M132.7,38.3c1.2-0.9,2.3-1.8,3.4-2.8c-1.1-0.7-2.2-1.4-3.2-2.2C133,35,132.9,36.6,132.7,38.3z"></path> <path style="fill:#AD2825;" d="M136.1,33c0.1,0.8,0.1,1.7,0.1,2.5c1.1-1,2.2-2,3.1-3.2c-1.2-0.6-2.3-1.1-3.4-1.8 C136,31.4,136,32.2,136.1,33z"></path> <path style="fill:#AD2825;" d="M138.9,29.9c0.2,0.8,0.3,1.7,0.4,2.5c0.5-0.5,1-1.2,1.4-1.8c0.5-0.6,0.9-1.2,1.3-1.9 c-1.3-0.3-2.5-0.7-3.7-1.2C138.6,28.3,138.7,29.1,138.9,29.9z"></path> <path style="fill:#AD2825;" d="M141.2,26.3c0.2,0.4,0.3,0.8,0.5,1.2c0.1,0.4,0.2,0.8,0.4,1.2c0.4-0.6,0.8-1.3,1.1-2 c0.4-0.7,0.6-1.4,0.9-2.2c-1.3,0-2.6-0.2-3.8-0.3C140.5,24.9,140.8,25.6,141.2,26.3z"></path> <path style="fill:#AD2825;" d="M142.6,22.4c0.2,0.3,0.5,0.7,0.7,1c0.2,0.4,0.4,0.7,0.6,1.1c0.3-0.7,0.4-1.5,0.6-2.2 c0.2-0.7,0.3-1.5,0.4-2.2c-1.3,0.2-2.6,0.4-3.9,0.5C141.6,21.1,142.1,21.7,142.6,22.4z"></path> <path style="fill:#AD2825;" d="M144.9,20c0.1-0.8,0.1-1.5,0.2-2.3c0-0.7,0-1.5,0-2.2c-1.2,0.4-2.5,0.8-3.7,1.1 C142.6,17.6,143.8,18.7,144.9,20z"></path> <path style="fill:#AD2825;" d="M141.3,12.6c1.4,0.8,2.4,1.8,3.7,2.9c0-0.7-0.1-1.3-0.1-2l-1.6-1.9C142.5,12,142.1,12.3,141.3,12.6 z"></path> </g> <g> <path style="fill:none;stroke:#000000;stroke-width:0.5;stroke-miterlimit:10;" d="M84.6,14.2c0,0-5.8,16.3,20,30l3.3-8.5"></path> </g> <g> <path style="fill:none;stroke:#000000;stroke-width:0.5;stroke-miterlimit:10;" d="M145.5,14.2c0,0,5.8,16.3-20,30l-3.3-8.5"></path> </g> <path style="fill-opacity:0.3;stroke:#000000;stroke-width:0.5;stroke-miterlimit:10;" d="M141.5,12h-26.3h-0.5H88.5 c0,0,1.6,24.2,26.3,24.5l0,0c0.1,0,0.2,0,0.2,0c0.1,0,0.2,0,0.2,0l0,0C139.9,36.2,141.5,12,141.5,12z"></path> <path id="Darker_Shadow" style="display:none;fill-opacity:0.3;stroke:#000000;stroke-width:0.5;stroke-miterlimit:10;" d=" M88.4,12C86.6,23.1,103,41.1,115,41.1s33.1-23.8,23.4-29.1C138.4,12,88.4,12,88.4,12z"></path> <path id="Darker_Shadow_1_" style="display:none;fill-opacity:0.3;stroke:#000000;stroke-width:0.5;stroke-miterlimit:10;" d=" M88.4,12C86.6,23.1,103,41.1,115,41.1s33.1-23.8,23.4-29.1h-25C113.4,12,88.4,12,88.4,12z"></path> <path id="Adidas" style="display:none;fill:#FFFFFF;stroke:#000000;stroke-width:0.5;stroke-miterlimit:10;" d="M145.6,13.9 l-5.1-6.1c0-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.2-0.1H89.8c-0.1,0-0.1,0-0.2,0.1l-5.2,6.1v0.4c0.4,2.9,1.1,5.9,2.2,8.8c2.6,7.1,21.8,20.1,21.8,20.1h6.6 h6.6c0,0,19.2-13,21.8-20.1c1.1-3,1.8-6.1,2.2-9V13.9z M138.2,18.6c-3.5,8.7-23.2,20.2-23.2,20.2l0,0l0,0l0,0l0,0 c0,0-19.7-11.5-23.2-20.2C90,14.2,90,14.2,90,14.2h50C140,14.2,140,14.2,138.2,18.6z"></path> <path style="fill:none;stroke:#000000;stroke-width:0.5;stroke-miterlimit:10;" d="M110.6,39.7"></path> <path style="fill:none;stroke:#000000;stroke-width:0.5;stroke-miterlimit:10;" d="M105.9,39.7"></path> <circle style="fill:none;stroke:#000000;stroke-width:0.5;stroke-miterlimit:10;" cx="115.1" cy="39.9" r="1.7"></circle> </g> <g id="OUTLINE"> <path id="Back_Shirt_Colour" style="display:none;fill:#FFFFFF;" d="M90,14.2C92.9,24.4,103,32,115,32s22.1-7.6,25-17.8 C140,14.2,90,14.2,90,14.2z"></path> <path id="Lighter_Shadow" style="display:none;fill:#FFFFFF;fill-opacity:0.3;" d="M90,14.2C92.9,24.4,103,32,115,32 s22.1-7.6,25-17.8C140,14.2,90,14.2,90,14.2z"></path> <g> <path d="M140.1,8.2l5.1,6l0.1,0.1h0.1l41,17.7l34.3,70.3l-36.9,18l-11.2-23.1l-1-2.1l0.1,2.3l3.8,124.2H54.7l3.8-124.2l0.1-2.3 l-1,2.1l-11.2,23.1l-36.9-18l34.2-70.2l0,0V32l41-17.7h0.1l0.1-0.1l5.1-6L140.1,8.2 M140.2,7.8H89.8c-0.1,0-0.1,0-0.2,0.1L84.5,14 l-41,17.8c-0.1,0-0.1,0.1-0.1,0.1l0,0L8.8,102.4c-0.1,0.1,0,0.3,0.1,0.3l37.3,18.2h0.1h0.1c0.1,0,0.1-0.1,0.1-0.1L58,97.5 L54.2,222c0,0.1,0,0.1,0.1,0.2c0,0,0.1,0.1,0.2,0.1h121.1c0.1,0,0.1,0,0.2-0.1c0,0,0.1-0.1,0.1-0.2L172,97.5l11.4,23.3 c0,0.1,0.1,0.1,0.1,0.1h0.1h0.1l37.3-18.2c0.1-0.1,0.2-0.2,0.1-0.3l-34.4-70.6c0-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.1l-41-17.8l-5.1-6.1 C140.4,7.8,140.3,7.8,140.2,7.8L140.2,7.8z"></path> </g> <g> <path d="M221.2,102.4l-34.4-70.6c0-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.1l-30.3-13.1v0.5L186.1,32c-1.5,1.4-8.8,8.5-12.1,13.1 c-9.8,13.8-2.6,50.6-2.5,51.3l3.8,125.3H54.7l3.8-125.3c0.1-0.7,7.4-37.4-2.5-51.3C52.8,40.6,45.4,33.4,43.9,32l27.6-12v-0.5 L43.4,31.7c-0.1,0-0.1,0.1-0.1,0.1l0,0L8.8,102.4c-0.1,0.1,0,0.3,0.1,0.3l37.3,18.2h0.1h0.1c0.1,0,0.1-0.1,0.1-0.1L58,97.5 L54.2,222c0,0.1,0,0.1,0.1,0.2c0,0,0.1,0.1,0.2,0.1h121.1c0.1,0,0.1,0,0.2-0.1c0,0,0.1-0.1,0.1-0.2L172,97.5l11.4,23.3 c0,0.1,0.1,0.1,0.1,0.1h0.1h0.1l37.3-18.2C221.2,102.7,221.2,102.5,221.2,102.4z M46.3,120.4l-36.9-18l34.2-70 c1.4,1.4,8.8,8.5,12.1,13C65.3,59,58.3,95,58,96.3L46.3,120.4z M183.7,120.4L172,96.3c-0.2-1.3-7.2-37.3,2.4-50.9 c3.2-4.5,10.6-11.7,12.1-13.1l34.2,70L183.7,120.4z"></path> </g> </g> <g id="Layer_180"> </g> <g id="Masks"> <polygon id="Delete_-_Full_Outline_Mask" style="fill:none;" points="115,222 54.4,222 58.3,96.4 46.4,120.7 9.1,102.5 43.5,31.9 84.6,14.2 89.8,8 115,8 140.2,8 145.4,14.2 186.5,31.9 220.9,102.5 183.6,120.7 171.7,96.4 175.6,222 "></polygon> <path id="Delete_-_Right_Sleeve_Mask___x28_26Deg_x29_" style="fill:none;" d="M171.7,96.4c0,0-7.5-37.1,2.4-51.1 c3.6-5.1,12.3-13.3,12.3-13.3l34.4,70.6l-37.3,18.2L171.7,96.4z"></path> <g id="Delete_-_Shoulders_3_x2F_4"> <polyline id="Delete_-_Full_Mask_4_" style="fill:none;" points="145.4,14.2 186.5,31.9 207.1,74.2 "></polyline> <polyline id="Delete_-_Full_Mask_6_" style="fill:none;" points="84.6,14.2 43.5,31.9 22.9,74.2 "></polyline> </g> </g> </svg> <h3>Manchester United</h3> <ul> <li class="win">W</li> <li class="loss">L</li> <li class="loss">L</li> <li class="loss">L</li> <li class="loss">L</li> <li class="win">W</li> </ul> </div> <div class="football_predictions_widget__fixture_detail football_predictions_widget__fixture_detail--home"> <div class="close"><span>Close</span></div> <ul> <li><span class="team">Cambridge United</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="score">3</span> <span class="team">Southampton</span></li> <li><span class="team">Leicester City</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="score">2</span> <span class="team">Southampton</span></li> <li><span class="team">Southampton</span> <span class="score">2</span> <span class="score">2</span> <span class="team">Leeds United</span></li> <li><span class="team">Tottenham Hotspur</span> <span class="score">4</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="team">Southampton</span></li> <li><span class="team">Leicester City</span> <span class="score">4</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="team">Southampton</span></li> <li><span class="team">Southampton</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="score">2</span> <span class="team">Liverpool</span></li> </ul> </div> <div class="football_predictions_widget__fixture_detail football_predictions_widget__fixture_detail--away"> <div class="close"><span>Close</span></div> <ul> <li><span class="team">Manchester United</span> <span class="score">2</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="team">Liverpool</span></li> <li><span class="team">Brentford</span> <span class="score">4</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="team">Manchester United</span></li> <li><span class="team">Manchester United</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="score">2</span> <span class="team">Brighton and Hove Albion</span></li> <li><span class="team">Crystal Palace</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="team">Manchester United</span></li> <li><span class="team">Brighton and Hove Albion</span> <span class="score">4</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="team">Manchester United</span></li> <li><span class="team">Manchester United</span> <span class="score">3</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="team">Brentford</span></li> </ul> </div> <div class="football_predictions_widget__meta"> <p><strong>Southampton vs Manchester United</strong> Saturday 27 August, 12:30</p> <a class="button button--outline-dark" href="https://betting.betfair.com/predictions/match/southampton-vs-manchester-united/954134/">Full stats</a> </div> </div><p class="p1">Saturday's game could be a good opportunity for two men looking to recover from some frustrating runs in 2022.</p><p class="p1">And, with the World Cup just around the corner with places to be played for, both <strong>Marcus Rashford</strong> and <strong>James Ward-Prowse </strong>know time is of the essence.</p><p class="p1">Rashford's goal against Liverpool on Monday was <strong>his first since back in January</strong>, when he delivered a late winner against West Ham United.</p><p class="p1">The homegrown forward hasn't looked quite the same since returning from an operation after Euro 2020, but will hope Monday's effort can be the start of a turnaround.</p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Back Man Utd to win, both teams to score and Marcus Rashford to score or assist @ 4.45</p> <a target="_blank" href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-premier-league/southampton-v-man-utd/31663002" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">4.45</a></div><p class="p1">Ward-Prowse has continued to create freely, but last season's Southampton top scorer has seen his output dry up a little as far as goals in front of the home fans are concerned.</p><p class="p1">He has <strong>just one of those in 2022</strong>, in the FA Cup, but did at least net away at Tottenham on the opening weekend of the season.</p><p class="p1">Still, for two teams whose players have struggled in front of goal, we're looking at two worrying defensive records.</p><blockquote> <p class="p1"><span>If you fancy the Bet Builder above, we're offering a completely <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-premier-league/10932509"><strong>FREE £2 Bet Builder</strong></a> on the Premier League this weekend! What will you use yours on?</span></p> </blockquote><p class="p1">Southampton have <strong>just one clean sheet in their last 15</strong>, while for the visitors it's one in 14.</p><p class="p1">With that in mind, backing <strong>both teams to score</strong> (or, if you want to look at it a little differently, <strong>both to concede</strong>) could be the way forward. - that's certainly what Opta guru Alex Boyes thinks will happen - <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/premier-league-predictions-match-day-4-opta-stats-number-crunch-240822-1171.html">check out his Opta related Bets ahead of MD4 here.</a></p><p class="p1">Beyond that it may depend on which version of each team we see, but United will have reason to believe their result last time out is something they can build on.</p><p class="p1">Before the weekend, make sure you read former <a Before the weekend, make sure you read former Manchester United captain Patrice Evra's thoughts following their win over Liverpool, whilst he has his own thoughts on their trip to Southampton - read that here. 