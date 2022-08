Patrice Evra's Insight

This is a crucial match. United want to move forward, but if they draw or lose people will say that the win against Liverpool was an accident.

It's all about continuity. This game is even more important now than Liverpool. Monday was important because if United lost then it's over, and we would have lost the fans.

Getting that win, they have to follow it up. They can't play the roller-coaster. They have to build something. For Erik ten Hag, this is a crucial game.

It's away from home, every Premier League match is difficult but United don't have any choice other than to win. I'm backing them if Ten Hag plays the same 11 that started against Liverpool.

Ten Hag must stick with same defence

We have got the attacking presence, and we've got goals in this team. The worry was finding the right balance between attack and defence. We lost too many games because the defence looked weak.

The back four against Liverpool looked solid, even if they conceded a few chances and a goal, they looked like they can handle things.

Diogo Dalot had a great game against Luis Diaz. The United full-back was like a pitbull, even after he got a yellow card. The defence was angry, motivated and didn't want to concede.

Jadon Sancho, Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford - I call them the artists. With them we can score goals and if we keep a clean sheet we are going to win the game. It's as simple as that.

For me they have to start with the same defence.

Casemiro should start on bench

New signing Casemiro will have had a week of training and will have met his new teammates, but why drop Scott McTominay now, after his performance against Liverpool?

Ten Hag should start with the same 11. Everyone knows Casemiro will play soon, but there's no rush.

If Ten Hag feels like Casemiro knows how he wants to play, the system and where his teammates want the ball, then play him, but don't rush it. The manager can make changes from the bench, he will have options that can make the difference.

The Betfair Insight - Alex Boyes, Football Editor

Manchester United arrive at St. Mary's unbeaten in their last 11 Premier League trips there, losing only once in the 14 top-flight visits to the ground (W8 D5).

However, the Red Devils are currently in the midst of their worst losing run away from Old Trafford for 86 years, having suffered defeats in their last seven away league matches.

The hope will be that Monday's ferocious performance over Liverpool will be the catalyst for change, with the quality and speed of their new-look attack to bring them back-to-back Premier League wins for the first time since February.

I'm with Patrice, in that Man Utd will score on the south coast, and with the form and attitude Rashford showed on Monday, he's the man to lead the line again and do so.

Indeed, Southampton have lost five of their last seven Premier League home games (W1 D1), conceding at least twice in six of those games, which will only bring confidence to Ten Hag's men.

Like United, Southampton also managed their first three points of the Premier League campaign on MD3 with an impressive come-from-behind win at Leicester, thanks to a Che Adams brace from the bench.

The Scotsman hasn't managed to score in consecutive league games since February, though the second match of that run did come against Manchester United for those who love an omen.

United's attack gives them the edge

With Manchester United conceding 4+ times in four of their last seven away matches, coupled with Mo Salah's late goal on Monday, the stats do point to both teams to scoring, but Man Utd's newfound confidence - and as Patrice mentioned, their artistry in attack and new-look XI - should carry the away side to all three points.