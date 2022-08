Mane to continue bright start

Bayern Munich v Borussia Mönchengladbach

Saturday 27 August, 17:30

Live on Sky Sports and Betfair Live Video

Even by the standards of a club that has won the Bundesliga title in each of the last ten seasons, Bayern have made a scintillating start to the campaign. Three games, 15 goals and maximum points. Sadio Mane has been outstanding since joining the club from Liverpool - he has already racked up three league goals, and he found the net in the 5-3 Supercup win at RB Leipzig. The fans have taken the Senegal international to their hearts already, and he's a popular and effective member of the squad.

Borussia Mönchengladbach have made an unbeaten start to the season under new boss Daniel Farke, and the Foals have had some great results against the Bavarians in recent years. Last term they hammered them 5-0 in the DFB Cup, and then won 2-1 at the Allianz Arena in the league, and that was a side that struggled all campaign under Farke's predecessor Adi Hütter.

Bayern may well win this, but I'm drawn to the Bet Builder, because we can back Both Teams To Score and Mane to score at a combined price of 2.3611/8. Mane is taking penalties, and is averaging a goal every third shot on target in the league, but Bayern have kept just 14 clean sheets in their last 40 Bundesliga matches.

Rapid Rutter can light the way

Hoffenheim v Augsburg

Saturday 27 August, 14:30

Live on Betfair Live Video

Hoffenheim produced one of the best performances of the Bundesliga season so far on Matchday Three, as they stormed to a 3-0 win at Bayer Leverkusen. Christoph Baumgartner opened the scoring with an outrageous backheel, and French youngster Georginio Rutter wrapped the win up with an unstoppable left-foot drive. Rutter, the youngest French player to score a Champions League goal (even younger than a certain someone at PSG), was unplayable against a side that finished third in the league last term.

Hoffenheim have now secured back-to-back wins under new coach Andre Breitenreiter, who led Zurich to a shock Swiss Super League title success last term. They have scored seven goals in three games, and will fancy their chances against an Augsburg team that has already leaked seven top-flight goals, including a last-gasp winner at home to Mainz last weekend.

I think Hoffenheim can cut loose again here, and Rutter stands out as a potential goalscorer at 2.26/5. He's on a high after last week, and against a depleted Augsburg defence with key players injured, I think he can strike.

Grifo to lead the charge again

Freiburg v Bochum

Friday 26 August, 19:30

Live on Sky Sports and Betfair Live Video

Having qualified for the Europa League by virtue of a top-six finish, Freiburg are once again impressing in the Bundesliga. Christian Streich, who has now racked up 400 games as SCF coach in all competitions, is one of the shrewdest coaches in Europe. Time and time again, the 57-year-old turns a modest set of ingredients into a incredibly tasty dish.

Freiburg won 4-0 at Augsburg on Matchday One, they led Borussia Dortmund in the second half before an error from keeper Mark Flekken sparked a late collapse, but then Flekken was outstanding in last weekend's derby win at Stuttgart. The winning goal in that 1-0 success was scored by Vincenzo Grifo, who has already delivered two goals in three league games.

Grifo is also a threat from set plays, and last term Freiburg were the league's most dangerous team from dead-ball situations. Conversely, Friday night's opponents Bochum have looked vulnerable defending set plays this term. Last weekend, the Ruhr side were vulnerable in all situations, as Bayern swept them aside 7-0 at the Ruhrstadion. Bochum, who I tipped to struggle in my season preview, have lost all three of their league games and have conceded 12 goals in the process.

The alarm bells are ringing. VFL coach Thomas Reis is yet to agree a new deal with the club, with his current contract due to expire in the summer. The club lost a clutch of key performers in the summer, and the replacements are underwhelming. Add in some poor away form (nine defeats across the last 15 Bundesliga road matches), and it's hard to see Bochum getting anything out of this game.

I'll back Freiburg to win, and use the Bet Builder to combine that with Grifo to either score or assist. That gives us a price of 1.9520/21.