Southampton v Manchester United Scoreline Prediction: 0-2

Evra Says:

"This is a crucial match. United want to move forward, but if they draw or lose people will say that the win against Liverpool was an accident. It's all about continuity. We can score goals and if we keep a clean sheet we are going to win the game. It's as simple as that."

Southampton 4.33 10/3 The Draw 4.0 3/1 Man Utd 1.8 4/5

Chelsea v Leicester City Scoreline Prediction: 2-0

Evra Says:

"Chelsea's last match was a shock. I said recently that Mendy is the best goalkeeper in the world but those mistakes cost you a lot, he knows, he's a world class player. Leicester are struggling, I don't know what's going on. I see Chelsea winning because they will want to fix that humiliation."

Chelsea 1.4 2/5 The Draw 4.75 Leciester 8.0 7/1

Brighton & Hove Albion v Leeds United Scoreline Prediction: 2-1

Evra Says:

"Brighton are on fire and I have to congratulate them and Danny Welbeck for the work they are doing. Leeds will be flying high, but they could still be celebrating their result against Chelsea and Brighton will be going for the win."

Brighton 1.87 5/6 The Draw 3.8 14/5 Leeds United 4.1

Manchester City v Crystal Palace Scoreline Prediction: 3-2

Evra Says:

"This is going to be a great game. I'm excited for this one, normally we'd just say City are going to win but this is the kind of game where anything can happen. Patrick Vieira is doing an amazing job, and he's got really talented players everywhere, they have no fear. I can see lots of goals. I have to back City because the way they came back and the spirit they showed against Newcastle, they showed character instead of just tactics, they showed their personality. It will be an explosive game"

Man City 1.18 2/11 The Draw 7.5 13/2 Palace 16.0 15/1

Liverpool v Bournemouth Scoreline Prediction: 3-0

Evra Says:

"Liverpool are now in survival mode and they can't lose against Bournemouth. They haven't started well and this is one they have to win."

Liverpool 1.11 1/9 The Draw 10.0 9/1 Bournemouth 23.0 22/1

Brentford v Everton Scoreline Prediction: 1-1

Evra Says:

"Brentford will be disappointed to lose at the last minute against Fulham. It's getting tougher for Everton, I feel like every team they play is a completely different challenge for them. I don't see Everton winning away."

Brentford 2.0 1/1 The Draw 3.5 5/2 Everton 3.75 11/4

Arsenal v Fulham Scoreline Prediction: 2-1

Evra Says:

"This is going to be an explosive game. Both sides like to play football. Mitrovic can upset Arsenal. Saliba is doing an amazing job, their defence is getting better but Mitrovic is dangerous. Arsenal go into this in great form, I don't think it will be an easy game though. Fulham can upset Arsenal, but I think at home they will have just enough."

Arsenal 1.3 30/100 The Draw 5.5 9/2 Fulham 10.0 9/1

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Newcastle United Scoreline Prediction: 0-1

Evra Says:

"Allan Saint-Maximin is on fire. They were impressive against City, but that's what they're all about. They're a team that like to play, they have the fans behind them and staying up last season was a massive achievement, they don't want to make the same mistakes. They've got a plan and the manager has the trust. I don't see why they can't win away against Wolves."

Wolves 2.7 7/4 The Draw 3.1 85/40 Newcastle 2.63 13/8

Aston Villa v West Ham United Scoreline Prediction: 2-1

Evra Says:

"I feel sad for West Ham, I'm sure this isn't what David Moyes was hoping for at the start of the season. They've had some weird and difficult games, starting against City, it's not been easy. If they lose this they will be in a bit of a crisis. Aston Villa have been up and down, and they need the win too."

Aston Villa 2.25 5/4 The Draw 3.3 9/4 West Ham 3.1 85/40

Nottingham Forest v Tottenham Hotspur Scoreline Prediction: 1-2

Evra Says:

"This will be a tough game, going to Forest won't be easy, their fans will be right behind them. I can see Spurs winning and it being an ugly game. Conte has got them winning when they aren't playing well, and I can see the same in this one."