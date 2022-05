French Open Tips: Improving Rune set to test Tsitsipas



Hol Rune v Stefanos Tsitsipas

13:00

Stefanos Tsitsipas 9.08/1 is among the favourites in the men's singles at the French Open. But he will not get an easy ride in his fourth round match on Monday...

Sean Calvert says: "I have to give Rune some sort of chance here. My worry with Rune against Hugo Gaston was fitness, but the injured ankle seemed fine and it was a pretty short match at night, so Rune's suspect stamina didn't come into play.

"If we take the main level clay stats from the short-term (this season) of these two and compare them, we find that Tsitsipas is ahead, but not by much.

"Rune's hold/break total is an impressive 110, while Tsitsipas is on 113, while in terms of combined service points won/return points won Rune is on 106 and Tsitsipas 108, so it's closer perhaps than the odds suggest.

"Indeed, on return, where Tsitsipas isn't quite at elite level, it's Rune that's created more break chances per game (0.73 compared to 0.59), while Tsitsipas has done well this year on converting break points, taking almost half of his break opportunities (49%) on clay this season.

"It could be argued, too, that Rune has been the more impressive of the pair so far this French Open, while Tsitsipas really struggled against Lorenzo Musetti and Zdenek Kolar before easing past the outmatched Mikael Ymer."

Daily Racing Multiple: Can Cartmel provide the third winning double in three days?

Alan Dudman continued his excellent recent form with a second winning double in two days at 17/1, and he is on the lookout for a third on the spin at Cartmel on Monday...

Alan Dudman says: "Another winning double for the column yesterday at 18.017/1 to secure back-to-back successful multiples for a 28 profit over the weekend, so hopefully we can keep the run going as we head to Cartmel for Monday's action.

Laura Morgan's Clear The Runway is a rapidly progressive horse and could be the most exciting runner on the card as he looks to keep up his winning run. His last two victories in novice company over hurdles have been easy at Market Rasen and Southwell. Indeed, last time out his two rivals had zero chance as he scooted away by 25L.

"Back over to fences today, he could still be well-handicapped from 129 given his progressive profile, and he's a solid jumper who can make the running. His win over the fences at Southwell in April with a good time on the clock and a fast pace showed him in a very good light.

"He's by sire Jet Away, who injects pace into his runners and they tend to travel well, and he's an exciting sire too. I expect him to be backed too from 7/4, even though he's up against Cartmel specialist Tonto's Spirit."

Football Bet of the Day: Goals in Gothenburg

Utsiktens v Skovde AIK

18:00

Tobias Gourlay's hoping to be super entertained by the Swedish Superettan on Monday evening...

Tobias says: "Today's sole game from the Swedish second-tier Superettan brings promoted Skovde AIK (W5-D2-L2) to Utsiktens (W5-D1-L3). We reckon there could be a few goals on the outskirts of Gothenburg this evening.

"Coached by Tobias Linderoth, Skoevde have started well at this higher level, going W3-D1-L1 on the road - and scoring at least once in all five fixtures. At the other end, they've only managed one clean sheet and 4/5 have delivered Over 2.5 Goals in total.

"Home and away, Utsiktens have scored at least twice in eight straight Superettan games since early April. On their own patch, Bosko Orovic's men are W2-D1-L1, with those four games producing 17 goals at a rate of more than four a match. Individually, all four have reached Over 2.5 Goals and we're backing this one to go the same way."

Monday Football Tips: Back a Jorginho card in Brazil

Internacional v Atletico GO

00:00

Paul Higham starts the summer football schedule with a Bet Builder double in Internacional v Atletico Goianiense in Brazil...

Paul says: "It's a late one at midnight on Monday as Internacional play host to Atletico Goianiense in the eighth round of fixtures in the Brasiliero Serie A.

"Internacional are on an 11-game unbeaten run and strong 1.654/6 favourites to win this game, but Atletico have made an immediate improvement under new head coach Jorginho. They've won two and drawn one of his three games in all competitions so far, conceding just one goal, which fits into Jorginho's reputation for defensive solidity and organisation.

"With Internacional having drawn their last four games, even if an away win at 5.59/2 is unlikely, the visitors will fancy their chance of getting a point. The draw is 3.613/5. And with the new defensive capabilities of Atletico, we're happy to play under 2.5 goals at 1.738/11 here as part of our double for this Brazilian contest."