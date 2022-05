Internacional v Atletico GO

Monday 30 May, midnight kick-off

If you thought that the football was done for the summer, then think again, as he start a new week of our column with a trip to Brazil.

It's a late one at midnight on Monday as Internacional play host to Atletico Goianiense in the eighth round of fixtures in the Brasiliero Serie A.

Internacional are on an 11-game unbeaten run and strong 1.654/6 favourites to win this game, but Atletico have made an immediate improvement under new head coach Jorginho.

They've won two and drawn one of his three games in all competitions so far, conceding just one goal, which fits into Jorginho's reputation for defensive solidity and organisation.

With Internacional having drawn their last four games, even if an away win at 5.59/2 is unlikely, the visitors will fancy their chance of getting a point. The draw is 3.613/5.

And with the new defensive capabilities of Atletico, we're happy to play under 2.5 goals at 1.738/11 here as part of our double for this Brazilian contest.

The second part is dipping into the card markets, where we find Atletico coach's namesake Jorge Jorginho as the ideal candidate to see a card.

Their number 10 has had six bookings this season, including last time out against LDU Quito, and he really puts himself about.

He had back-to-back bookings at the start of the month to earn a suspension, which he returned from to score in consecutive games.

He could well find the target again here, but the value play is on Jorginho to get a card at 2.56/4 given they're away from home and scrapping for points.

The Bet Builder double is a nice 4.216/5 chance.