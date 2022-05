Utsiktens v Skovde AIK

Monday 18:00

In Spain yesterday Gijon unsportingly lost 0-1 at home to Las Palmas. They weren't in end-of-term party mood and they weren't going to allow Kev to be either. But he still finishes the week with a profit he can put towards his jubilee outfit.

We're starting in Sweden, where today's sole game from the second-tier Superettan brings promoted Skovde AIK (W5-D2-L2) to Utsiktens (W5-D1-L3). We reckon there could be a few goals on the outskirts of Gothenburg this evening.

Coached by Tobias Linderoth, Skoevde have started well at this higher level, going W3-D1-L1 on the road - and scoring at least once in all five fixtures. At the other end, they've only managed one clean sheet and 4/5 have delivered Over 2.5 Goals in total.

Home and away, Utsiktens have scored at least twice in eight straight Superettan games since early April. On their own patch, Bosko Orovic's men are W2-D1-L1, with those four games producing 17 goals at a rate of more than four a match. Individually, all four have reached Over 2.5 Goals and we're backing this one to go the same way.