Final-day clash to entertain

Sporting Gijon v Las Palmas

Sunday 29 May, 19:00

We said it would be tight in Egypt yesterday, and it was, but El Geish's 1-0 win denied us the draw we were after.

We're still in the black for this week, and we'll look to sign off in style. The Segunda Division's regular season is coming to a close, and Las Palmas still have work to do to secure a playoff place against Sporting Gijon.

Sporting are safe from relegation after a tough season, but it's worth noting that they won their last home game against playoff-chasing Girona, and they have only lost three of their last ten league games. At El Molinon, Sporting are usually good for at least a goal - they have found the net in nine of their last 12 home matches in the second tier.

Las Palmas aren't guaranteed a playoff spot yet. The Canary Islands side have surged into the top six with a four-match winning streak, but Real Oviedo are only two points behind, and could still catch them. On the road, Las Palmas have put together a run of six games unbeaten.

I fancy BTTS here at 1.875/6. Las Palmas have the worst defensive record in the top seven, and they have conceded at least one goal in ten of their last 15 league outings. Sporting can play with no pressure, and this is their last chance to impress at home.