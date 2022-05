Tight and tense affair in prospect

Ghazl El Mehallah v El Geish

Saturday 28 May, 15:00

It's nice when things go smoothly, and our BTTS bet from the Irish Premier landed within the first 22 minutes last night, as Derry City and Finn Harps both got onto the scoresheet. That gave me plenty of time to watch the first couple of episodes of Obi-Wan Kenobi, which is very good as it happens.

We'll head to Egypt now, because two in-form sides do battle in the top flight, and there might not be much to choose between Ghazl El Mehallah and El Geish.

The visitors El Geish are on a tremendous run of 12 games unbeaten in the Egyptian Premier. They have played out six wins and six draws in that sequence, and all of those six victories were by a 1-0 scoreline. On the road, four of their last five away matches have ended level.

Ghazl El Mehallah have lost just five of their 20 league matches. Four of their last six home matches have been draws, and ten of their 20 top-flight games have ended all square.

It's rare to see a draw as short at 2.6413/8, but I'm actually happy to go with it this time. These teams don't score many (El Geish have scored 11 goals in 20 games, Ghazl El Mehallah also average worse than a goal a match), and if anything, 2.6413/8 might be too big.