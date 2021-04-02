Football Tips: Saturday's best bets from the big clashes in England and Europe

We begin and end the day in the UK but the pick of Saturday's football also takes in Spain, Germany and France, too, as we resume league battles and build towards title wins, promotions and relegation across the continent.

Huddersfield v Brentford: Toney too big to ignore

Huddersfield v Brentford

Saturday, 12:30

Live on Sky Sports Main Event & Sky Sports Football

Fourth-placed Brentford are 2.186/5 for promotion from the Championship ahead their trip to Yorkshire to play Huddersfield on Saturday lunch-time. The hosts, meanwhile, are just four points above the drop zone, so there's plenty at stake for both clubs.

Key Stat: Brentford have kept just three clean sheets in their last 20 Championship matches. In 14 of those matches both teams scored.

Mark O'Haire says: "Toney has scored 28 league goals this season, has found the net at least once in nine of his last 12 Championship games, averages a goal every 110 minutes and is also on penalty duty for the visitors."

La Liga Correct Score Predictor with Infogol: Madrid to keep title race alive

Real Madrid v Eibar

Saturday, 15:15

Watch on Betfair Live Video

With 10 matches to go Real Madrid are 6.611/2 to win the title and six points adrift of leaders Ateltico, so Zinedine Zidane's men will be desperate to take three points here and put the pressure on their local rivals.

Key Stat: Eibar have failed to win in their last nine away La Liga games (D4 L5), their longest winless run away from home in the competition since October 2018-April 2019 (GP13 - D7 L6).

Tom Victor says: "Real Madrid can't afford any more slip-ups if they're to narrow the six-point gap to league leaders Atlético across the last 10 games of the season, and a home return of just 1.05 xGA per game should help them get the better of Eibar. A repeat of December's fast start at Ipurua - where the champions were two to the good inside 15 minutes - would surely be enough to clinch another three points."

PSG vs Lille: Tense thriller in store at top of Ligue 1 table

PSG vs Lille

Sat, 16:00 BST

Live on BT Sport Extra 3 and Betfair Live Video

PSG and Lille are level on 63 points at the top of the table as they prepare to face-off at Parc des Princes on Saturday afternoon. There's no doubt about which team bettors expect to win Ligue 1 with PSG 1.341/3 for the title and Lille 6.25/1 on the Exchange.

Key Stat: Lille manager Christophe Galtier has never beaten PSG manager Mauricio Pochettino.

James Eastham says: "Six of PSG's eight games against sides currently in the top six and five of Lille's seven matches against the same group of opponents this season have featured fewer than three goals."

Serie A Correct Score Predictor with Infogol: Juve to grab derby win

Torino v Juventus

Saturday, 17:00

Watch on Betfair Live Video

Juventus are 10 points off Serie A leaders and title favourites Inter 1.132/15 but Andrea Pirlo's men have an excellent record in the Turin derby and will fancy their chances of beating Torino on Saturday.

Key Stat: Torino have won only one of their last 29 Serie A matches against Juventus (2-1 in April2015) with the Serie A champions winning 22 and six draws.

Tom Victor says: "The Turin derby is a game with huge implications at both ends of the table, with neither team in a wholly comfortable position heading into the final quarter of the season. Juve needed a late turnaround to win the reverse fixture, and Infogol anticipates both sides finding the net once more - albeit with the champions taking the points to keep their neighbours I the relegation shake-up."

RB Leipzig v Bayern Munich: Lewy's out, but there'll still be goals

RB Leipzig v Bayern Munich

Saturday, 17:30

Live on BT Sport 1

Leipzig gave Bayern a scare when they drew 3-3 in Munich earlier this season and, with Robert Lewandowski missing for the champions, this top of the table clash could be the perfect opportunity for the hosts to close the gap on their title rivals. Going into the match Bayern are 1.111/9 to win the Bundesliga with RB 11.010/1. You can get score tips for every Bundesliga match this weekend from Tom Victor's guide.

Key Stat: RB Leipzig have won only one of their 11 competitive games against Bayern Munich (D5/L5).

Kevin Hatchard says: "Leipzig's games against the big guns this season have generally featured plenty of goals, and even without Lewandowski, Bayern still pose a significant attacking threat."

Premier League Correct Score Tips: Man City to get revenge over Leicester

Leicester v Manchester City

Saturday, 17:30

Live on Sky Sports Main Event & Sky Sports Premier League

It seems like a long time ago that Leicester won 5-2 at the Etihad earlier this season. Since then Pep Guardiola's men have pulled so far ahead in the title race that they're unbackable on Exchange so the only question is - how many trophies will they win?

Key Stat: Manchester City have won their last 14 away games in all competitions, extending the all-time record among teams in England's top four tiers.

Jake Osgathorpe says: "Man City will win the title this season, currently sitting 14 points clear with just nine games left, and have been excellent on the road this term (1.9 xGF, 0.8 xGA pg). The visitors are taken to win here, but won't have it their own way against a Leicester team who have started creating more and better chances regularly."

Arsenal v Liverpool: Improving Gunners can avoid defeat

Arsenal v Liverpool

Saturday, 20:00

Live on Sky Sport Main Event & Sky Sports Premier League

If Liverpool are to keep their slim hopes of finishing in the top four alive at 4.47/2 then they need take three points on their Saturday night trip to the Emirates. Against an improving Arsenal that won't be easy.

Key Stat: Arsenal have lost just one of their last eight home Premier League games (W4 D3), though they haven't won back-to-back home league games since their first two this season.

Mark O'Haire says: "Mikel Arteta's outfit are generating the second-highest Expected Goals (xG) output over the past 16 games, an impressive turnaround from the hosts."