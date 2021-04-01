Bundesliga Correct Score Predictor with Infogol: Tips for every fixture of GW27

Hoffenheim to all but clinch safety

Augsburg v Hoffenheim

Saturday, 14:30

Watch on Betfair Live Video

Hoffenheim's 1.65 xGF average per game is the best in the bottom half of the Bundesliga, and Sebastian Hoeneß's men can put this firepower to use at WWK Arena. Opponents Augsburg are just one point below them, but a dismal home return of 0.95 xGF (and 1.9 xGA) per game tips this in the visitors' favour according to Infogol's model.

Back the 1-2 @ 9.008/1

Wolf to win first game in Bayer dugout

Bayer Leverkusen v Schalke

Saturday, 14:30

Watch on Betfair Live Video

Hannes Wolf is in temporary charge of Bayer Leverkusen following the departure of Peter Bosz, and the interim head coach has the ideal game to get his tenure off to a winning start. Schalke are averaging just 0.8 xGF per game on the road, where they are still yet to win, and the hosts can keep alive their slim top-four hopes with a comfortable victory at BayArena.

Back the 3-0 @ 8.207/1

Dortmund to squeak a win in top-four battle

Borussia Dortmund v Eintracht Frankfurt

Saturday, 14:30

Watch on Betfair Live Video

Anything less than a win on Saturday and Dortmund's top four hopes will be left hanging by a thread, but three points will bring them within just one of a Frankfurt side with whom they shared the points at Deutsche Bank Park in December. Infogol backs the hosts to claim victory, but it would be a surprise if this ends up as a low-scoring game.

Back the 2-1 @ 8.808/1

Mainz to prevail in relegation six-pointer

Mainz v Arminia Bielefeld

Saturday, 14:30

Watch on Betfair Live Video

Having looked dead and buried not long ago, Mainz can move five points clear of the automatic relegation spots with a win on Saturday afternoon. Opponents Arminia won the reverse fixture, but an away average of 1.83 xGA could be their undoing against opponents with just one defeat - and an average of 1.66 xGF - across their last six at home and away.

Back the 2-1 @ 9.208/1

Wolfsburg to keep Köln in deep trouble

Wolfsburg v Köln

Saturday, 14:30

Watch on Betfair Live Video

With the teams either side of them facing off in Mainz, this weekend could allow Köln to make big strides. The problem for them is the fixture list throwing up a trip to Volkswagen Arena, where their opponents are unbeaten all season with the best home goals conceded record in the entire league. Infogol anticipates a home win, and another home clean sheet - an eighth of the season - would not come as a huge surprise.

Back the 2-0 @ 8.207/1

Leipzig to breathe new life into title race

RB Leipzig v Bayern Munich

Saturday, 17:30

Watch on Betfair Live Video

RB Leipzig have the chance to close the gap at the top to a single point with victory over Bayern Munich on Saturday, and the sizeable gap to those below them means Julian Nagelsmann's side ought to be able to really go for it. The hosts are one of just two sides averaging less than 1 xGA per game at home, and a solid attacking return at Red Bull Arena is enough for Infogol to make them narrow favourites against the champions, who will be missing the injured Robert Lewandowski.

Back the 2-1 @ 11.5021/2

Gladbach to return to top half by leapfrogging Freiburg

Borussia Mönchengladbach v Freiburg

Saturday, 19:30

Watch on Betfair Live Video

After stopping the rot with a win at Schalke last weekend, Gladbach find themselves within sight of the top half as they welcome a Freiburg side just on point ahead of them in the table. These two sides shared four goals in the reverse fixture, and another close-run game could be in the works, but Infogol anticipates home advantage benefitting Marco Rose's men.

Back the 2-1 @ 8.6015/2

Stuttgart to cling onto top half berth

Stuttgart v Werder Bremen

Sunday, 14:30

Watch on Betfair Live Video

Back-to-back defeats have seen Werder lose ground on the top half, and a trip to Stuttgart is expected to compound that if Infogol's model is proven right at Mercedes-Benz Arena. Much will depend on how the hosts cope without Silas Wamangituka, their match-winner in the reverse fixture, who has been ruled out for the rest of the season with a knee injury. Pellegrino Matarazzo's side still have a slight upper hand, though, even if a close encounter is likely.

Back the 2-1 @ 9.208/1

Union to clinch derby victory

Union Berlin v Hertha Berlin

Sunday, 17:00

Watch on Betfair Live Video

Hertha are still not out of the woods, despite winning their last two at the Olympiastadion, and neighbours Union would surely love to send their rivals into the relegation spots. Urs Fischer's side suffered from an early Robert Andrich red card in the reverse fixture, but home advantage - they have the second-best home xGA record in the league - is expected to be enough for Fischer's men toe exact some revenge.

Back the 2-0 @ 13.50

***