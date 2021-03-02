Football Tips: Best midweek bets for Premier League and more

Premier League Tactical Preview: Wolves can cause Man City problems

Alex Keble assesses the tactical battles in the midweek Premier League games, predicting that Wolves can trouble Man City while Liverpool and Chelsea will play out a tame draw.

He says: "For all the positional rotation in City performances, it should come as no surprise that what is essentially a 3-2-5 formation is best nullified by its man-for-man inverse, a 5-3-2."

Man City v Wolves: Guardiola can cook up another win at the expense of Wolves

Manchester City are looking for their 21st straight victory on Tuesday night against Wolves and Alan Dudman won't be opposing Pep Guardiola's team.

Alan says: "Wolves are a decent outfit against big six teams and are sure to try and keep this as tight as possible."

Sheffield United v Aston Villa: Watkins to lead the charge

Sheffield United look destined for Championship football next season and Kevin Hatchard thinks they'll find it tough to contain Aston Villa on Wednesday.

He says: "Villa are averaging five shots on target per game in the Premier League, while only West Brom have given up more shots on target than Sheffield United."

Burnley v Leicester: Wood and Under can light up tight game

Chris Wood and Cengiz Under are the men to follow in Wednesday's Premier League clash between Leicester and Burnley, according to Andy Schooler.

He says: "The New Zealander has scored in his last three league appearances against his old club, including the reverse fixture in September."

Liverpool v Chelsea: Back the draw and forget about the classics from yesteryear

Liverpool v Chelsea is on Thursday but get the early view from Stephen Tudor and make sure you come back to read our match preview from Wednesday morning.

Norwich v Brentford: Tight affair as table-toppers collide

Championship leaders Norwich welcome second-placed Brentford to Carrow Road for a mouthwatering match-up on Wednesday night.

Mark O'Haire says: "Recent matches between this well-matched pair have tended to be tight and it wouldn't be a huge surprise to see Wednesday evening's encounter go against the goals grain."

Midweek League One Tips: Barton to come up short at Pirelli

The Tuesday matches continue in League One as Alan Dudman opposes out-of-sorts Charlton and goes against the Joey Barton revival at Bristol Rovers.

Alan says: "Burton's only defeat in the run of five came against Sunderland, and they even beat Hull 1-0."

League Two Midweek Tips: Harrogate can Weave another win

Simon Weaver's side have strength in depth to continue a fine run says Ian Lamont who also tips Tranmere and Bolton to keep up winning ways.

Ian says: "What should worry Barrow - who are battling Grimsby at the bottom - is that Harrogate have one of the top half a dozen away records, with seven wins and two draws."

Serie A Correct Score Predictor with Infogol: Tips for every fixture of GW25

Using Expected Goals (xG) data from Infogol, Tom Victor provides result and scoreline predictions for midweek matches in Serie A as the top four race heats up.

He says: "Roma put in one of their most dominant displays of the season in cruising to victory over Fiorentina in November, and while it might not be quite as easy for them at Artemio Franchi, the Giallorossi should still prevail."