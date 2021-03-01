Midweek League One Tips: Barton to come up short at Pirelli

Burton Albion v Bristol Rovers

Tuesday 2nd March, kick-off 19:00

New Bristol Rovers manager Joey Barton has proved an instant hit with the Gas fans when he's strolling around the city for a coffee, and he endeared himself further by claiming quite a big scalp on Saturday - his first win as boss with a 2-1 victory over Shrewsbury. The three points couldn't have been bigger with the close proximity of the relegation-threatened teams down at the foot of the table.

Barton now needs to do a press conference with the Bristolian accent in the same way when he was at Marseille. The fans will love him!

The relentless nature of the fixture list rolls on with another batch of Tuesday night games; and these cannot be easy for the players nor indeed the coaching staff. It does explain some surprising results, even Peterborough struggled to beat Wigan threw days ago.

Burton have found a bit of form - just at the right time too as they have been awful all season. With four wins from their last five, the 2.47/5 price must be the shortest they have been for ages. They've gone up to 21st in the table and if they survive, it will be one of the great miracles and comebacks.

Their only defeat in the run of five came against Sunderland, and they even beat Hull 1-0. We need to see a bit more of Rovers under Barton to trust them totally, and whilst backing Burton would have been a silly idea two months ago, they have won enough games recently to suggest they are in solid form.

KEY OPTA STAT: Burton have won four of their last five against Bristol Rovers at the Pirelli.

Shrewsbury Town v AFC Wimbledon

Tuesday 2nd March, kick-off 19:00

Another manager was sacked recently in League One with Glyn Hodges moving on from Wimbledon. That wasn't surprising news last month, but Darren Moore moving to Sheffield Wednesday from Doncaster today was quite a shock. I thought Donny were preparing for a good go at promotion, and that was a shock.

Anyway, back to the Dons, and Mark Robinson has been charged with making a cultural change at the club; ie playing football on the floor. They were a bit predictable under Hodges, who was a cultured player himself, but these things take time and Wimbledon have a fight on.

But football pales into insignificance when you hear how badly ill Shrewsbury boss Steve Cotterill has been having caught Covid. He spent 33-days in hospital and some in intensive care, so there's no doubt all the players will be doing it for their manager. It goes without saying we wish him well and look forward to seeing him on the sidelines soon.

Town have been excellent since Cotterill took charge, but they suffered a surprising reverse on Saturday losing out to Bristol Rovers. They lacked their usual intensity and looked tired. Maybe all the games caught up with them, but this is happening a lot in League One.

However, they've been very reliable and we can back them at 2.021/1 on Tuesday night to bounce back, and they tend to do that following a defeat.

KEY OPTA STAT: Shrewsbury are unbeaten in their last 10 games in the league and they have kept a clean sheet in four of their last six fixtures against the Dons.

Wigan Athletic v Swindon Town

Tuesday 2nd March, kick-off 19:00

It's been a theme of managers under pressure for this column - although with my recent run of results tipping, I should keep quiet. But Charlton boss Lee Bowyer could be running out of time.

At home they have been shocking, and garnering the feeling on some of the forums, the fans haven't been happy with him for a while. Recent losses at the Valley to Blackpool and Burton led the BBC to described them as "home horrors".

Charlton are better away, but the 2.1211/10 price is a shocker for Tuesday. And they are losing ground from a promotion position earlier in the campaign as they have now slipped to 12th. Miles off.

Wigan have absolutely no pressure on them at all, and while results show a string of losses, they actually played pretty well against the League One leaders Peterborough at the weekend, and it took two late goals for the Posh to take the points. Darren Ferguson was right, he said they're a good side and they'll have a go, and they did.

We can back Wigan here at 3.613/5 and they are more bust then boom, but Charlton are not a betting proposition at the moment.

KEY OPTA STAT: Wigan have won four of their previous six meetings with Charlton.



