Football Tips: Saturday's best bets for World Cup qualifiers and Football League

Republic of Ireland v Luxembourg: Win the only option

Saturday, 19:45

Ireland earned credit for their performance in defeat to Serbia on Wednesday but they need points in the bank from the visit of Luxembourg writes Daniel McDonnell.

He says: "The feeling is that Ireland will need an interval lead to get this job done efficiently and their first half performances have arguably been better under Kenny than the second half output. They just need to make chances pay."

Saturday World Cup Qualifiers Tips: Portugal big price to win again

Saturday, 19:45

Portugal did not impress in their opening World Cup qualifier, but Dan Fitch likes their price to win away in Serbia, as he previews Saturday's international fixtures and recommends seven bets.

He says: "When Serbia last hosted Portugal in Euro 2020 qualifying, the reigning European and Nations League champions won 4-2."

Wales v Mexico: Hosts can continue impressive unbeaten home run

Saturday, 20:00

Wales host Mexico in an international friendly and Simon Mail thinks the home side can hold their own against the high-ranking visitors.

He says: "Mexico are without one of their key players in Raul Jimenez, which certainly weakens their attack, and there have to be question marks against the team's sharpness."

League One Betting: Imps can take the points on Friday night

Friday, 19:45

Alan Dudman looks at all the big matches in League One, and is on hand to preview Friday's Sky TV encounter between Oxford and Lincoln.

He says: "The hosts have a dreadful record against the Imps losing their last four, and we can back the visitors at a bigger price."

League Two Tips: Back Mariners with their tails up

Hosting Walsall gives Grimsby another chance to keep their League Two relegation battle going says Ian Lamont who also tips Cambridge and Crawley.

He says: "It is only a matter of time before Paul Mullin, who has 23 goals, matches Cambridge's club record 24 in a season, set in 1985-86. Captain Greg Taylor wants them to 'go for it' in each remaining game."