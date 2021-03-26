League One Betting: Imps can take the points on Friday night

U's to fall short with Imps in town

Oxford United v Lincoln City

Friday 27th March, kick-off 19:45

Live on Sky Sports Football

As is the norm on international breaks, and what a thriller watching England against San Marino by the way, League One takes centre stage with Friday's fixture at the Kassam.

Unfortunately both of these teams have hit a bad patch. Oxford have lost three of their last four, while one-time leaders Lincoln have lost a small amount of ground on Hull and are without a win in four.

Oxford have battled against a brutal run of fixtures with 19 matches in nine weeks - which isn't sustainable. Lincoln are toiling too and the injuries have been mounting up, although they played well in the midweek 1-1 against Sunderland, a match and performance that U's boss Michael Appleton was pleased with.

Lincoln are aggressive in the press and counter, and this game could suit as Oxford have a lot of the ball and sometimes lack a cutting edge. U's boss Karl Robinson has also been linked with the job at Sheffield United to provide an unwelcome distraction. He has called for a "final push" from his players, but I fear they are running out of gas.

The hosts have a dreadful record against the Imps losing their last four, and we can back the visitors at a bigger price.

KEY OPTA STAT: Oxford have won one of their last four matches - failing to score in three of them.

Take a chance on low budget Gillingham

Hull City v Gillingham

Saturday 27th March, kick-off 15:00

Gillingham manager Steve Evans has played his never-ending trump card again ahead of Saturday's trip to Hull, calling it "squeaky bum time" for the managers with big budgets, Evans of course isn't one of those, he has the bottom budget as he likes to remind everyone.

In contrast to Hull.

And that's where this game is interesting, as there is absolutely no pressure on the Gills who find themselves in the unlikely position of pushing for a play-off spot. With Doncaster faltering without Darren Moore, the Kent side are scoring for fun with 14 in six and have reeled off four wins from their last five.

Hull are classy on their day and have three successive 2-0 wins behind them, but at the prices, it might be worth playing Gillingham either on the outright at 5.69/2 or on the Double Chance bet at around 3.55/2.

KEY OPTA STAT: Gillingham have lost one of their last seven matches in League One - scoring 15 goals.

Dons can make it four on the spin

MK Dons v Doncaster Rovers

Saturday 15:00, kick-off 15:00

The Dons secured a great win on Saturday in beating Burton Albion - a side that had been the form team in the division with their new found aggressive, direct style. But the MK passing machine blew them away with a 2-0 success, and might have broke some sort of record with 70% possession.

Russell Martin has done a fine job there and they've achieved what he set out to do - a passing identity.

With 51 points in 13th position, there's more to come, especially as some of their play against Burton was fantastic.

Doncaster have a good record historically against the MK Dons according to Opta with a run of five unbeaten and no goals conceded, but Rovers have been struggling now since February and are without a win in four. They were held recently by Northampton, and that's a game they should be winning.

We can get odds-against on the hosts and they can achieve four on the spin on Saturday.

KEY OPTA STAT: MK Dons have won their last three matches in League One, the last time they won four on the spin was in March 2019.





