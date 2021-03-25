Saturday World Cup Qualifiers Tips: Portugal big price to win again

Slovenia are watertight

Russia 1.784/5 v Slovenia 5.79/2; The Draw 3.412/5

Saturday 27 March, 14:00

Both of these teams kicked off their qualification campaign with a win in Group H. Russia won 3-1 in Malta, while Slovenia pulled off one of the best results of Wednesday night, when they defeated Croatia 1-0.

Not many teams deny Croatia and Slovenia have now only conceded once in nine games. Under 2.5 goals looks a safe bet at 1.695/7.

Estonia can score on the road

Belarus 1.282/7 v Estonia 14.5; The Draw 6.05/1

Saturday 27 March, 17:00

Estonia were beaten 6-2 by Czech Republic in their first outing in Group E. Belarus played a friendly on Wednesday, drawing 1-1 at home with Honduras.

The hosts are the heavy favourites, but there's no reason to think that Estonia won't be able to find the net, having scored twice against the Czech Republic. Both teams to score is 2.3411/8.

Croatia will bounce back

Croatia 1.182/11 v Cyprus 22.021/1; The Draw 8.07/1

Saturday 27 March, 17:00

Croatia are now without a win in five (D1 L4) and badly need to bounce back with a victory here.

Prior to the 1-0 defeat to Slovenia , the Croats had scored in 21 consecutive matches. Back them to win both halves against Cyprus at 2.26/5.

De Boer under pressure

Netherlands 1.041/25 v Latvia 70.069/1; The Draw 18.5

Saturday 27 March, 17:00

A 4-2 defeat to Turkey was a bitter blow for the Dutch in their first qualifier, with Frank De Boer's side 3-0 down at one point.

Results under De Boer had improved after a shaky start, so this performance was something of a setback. The Netherlands will surely win this one, but it could be more difficult than the odds suggest and under 4.5 goals can be backed at 1.774/5.

Both teams will score

Norway 2.427/5 v Turkey 3.39/4; The Draw 3.55/2

Saturday 27 March, 17:00

Turkey pulled off a surprise result with their 4-2 win over Holland and now take on a Norway side that are top of Group G, after their 3-0 away win in Gibraltar.

This looks likely to be a competitive match and both teams to score should land at 1.9110/11. It's been a successful bet in six of Turkey's last seven games.

Belgium value to win again

Czech Republic 5.59/2 v Belgium 1.664/6; The Draw 3.814/5

Saturday 27 March, 19:45

The Czechs are top of Group E after a 6-2 win against Estonia, but they shouldn't count on being so for long, with this match against the world's number one ranked international team, on the horizon.

Belgium's victory against Wales was their fifth consecutive win and they look good value at 1.664/6 to claim another three points.

Take a chance on Portugal to perform better

Serbia 5.04/1 v Portugal 1.794/5; The Draw 3.814/5

Saturday 27 March, 19:45

Portugal got off to a winning start in Group A, but have reason to be disappointed at only having won 1-0 at home to Azerbaijan. Serbia have more reason to be pleased, having beaten Republic of Ireland 3-2.

When Serbia last hosted Portugal in Euro 2020 qualifying, the reigning European and Nations League champions won 4-2. At odds of 1.794/5, it's worth backing Portugal to win another competitive game.