Football Tips: Best bets this weekend for Premier League, Serie A and more

Crystal Palace v Liverpool: Both sides can oblige at Selhurst Park

Table-topping Liverpool are back in action in the early kick-off against Crystal Palace on Saturday afternoon. Mark O'Haire previews.

He says: "Under Roy Hodgson's guidance, Palace have returned W1-D5-L14 against top-six finishers here, recording a solitary clean sheet."

Everton v Arsenal: Toffees to make it three on the spin

When it comes to an Everton v Arsenal bet we simply have to side with the better, in-form side and it could be Richarlison making the difference, according to Jamie Pacheco.

He says: "I think if we look at recent results, Everton's league position, Arsenal's lack of it and the general mood in the two camps, we can easily make a case for the home win at 2.427/5."

Premier League Correct Score Tips: Infogol's predictions for every match of GW14

We've got in-depth previews for every Premier League match in GW14 but, if you want score predictions for all 10 in one article, then Infogol's guide is just the ticket. They provide the same service for La Liga, Serie A and Bundesliga too.

They say: "Leicester will struggle to create against a well drilled Tottenham side, and the Infogol model calculates a likely (47% U2.5) chance this will be a low scoring affair."

Serie A Tips: Roma to surprise Atalanta

Italian football expert Dave Farrar discusses the pick of the weekend's Serie A matches in his tipsheet and recommends bets.

He says: "Roma look too big, despite the fact that Atalanta have had an extra day's rest ahead of this - 3.185/40 looks generous, and I'm inclined to take advantage."

Bundesliga Betting: Get set for tasty Topspiel

It's the final Bundesliga matchday of 2020, and Kevin Hatchard has four more picks, starting with the league leaders against the Champions.

He says: "Bayern aren't keeping clean sheets, and they have leaked 18 goals in their first 12 league games. Five of the last six competitive meetings between these sides have featured at least four goals."

La Liga Tips: Atletico can retain top spot

Atletico Madrid are top of La Liga and Dan Fitch is backing them to stay there with a low scoring win against Eibar.

He says: "Atletico's defensive record of just four goals conceded in 11 games, is comfortably the best in the league."

Ligue 1 Tips: PSG set to stumble

After two winners from his three midweek selections, James Eastham reveals the smart picks on the latest round of matches in France's top flight.

He says: "Nimes have lost seven of their last eight games and their defence has been particularly poor: the Crocodiles have conceded 10 goals in their last four outings and 16 in their last six."