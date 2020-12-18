Serie A Tips: Roma to surprise Atalanta and another Viola setback

Atalanta turmoil

Sunday, 17:00

The current internal turmoil which is making headlines at the normally serene Atalanta has been a surprise these past few weeks, and if the tension between Papu Gomez and Gian Piero Gasperini isn't resolved soon, then we may see any form of title challenge wither on the vine.

Having dispatched Fiorentina and then grabbed a draw at Juve, the name calling off the field may not seem to be affecting the team too much, but issues like these have a habit of getting to teams, and with an inform Roma visiting this weekend, Atalanta fans have every reason to be nervous.

Roma have bounced back exceptionally well from their terrible performance in Naples, and have scored eight in their last two Serie A games, brushing aside both Bologna and then Torino, and there's a sense of optimism about them. Inconsistency has plagued them far too often under Paulo Fonseca, but they're up to joint third now, and if they can find some balance in their performances, this is a team which could even make a run at the title in this most curious of seasons.

Roma look too big for me, despite the fact that Atalanta have had an extra day's rest ahead of this. 3.185/40 looks generous, and I'm inclined to take advantage.

Saturday, 14:00

Verona had won two of three Serie A games before their surprising defeat at home against Sampdoria in midweek, and they will head to Fiorentina this weekend in the mood to put that right.

They were a little unfortunate against Samp, and even though Fiorentina held Sassuolo on Wednesday night, to the detriment of this column, they're still not playing well, and Verona look a decent price at 3.65 to come away from Tuscany with a victory.

When you consider that Ivan Juric's team have won their last two away games, against Atalanta and then Lazio, you'll realise how full of confidence they'll be for this, and the fact remains that Fiorentina have won only once in Serie A since the opening day of the season. This is not a team to trust, and certainly one to oppose.

With Juventus to play in their final game before the festive break, La Viola could spend Christmas and the New Year in the relegation zone. It could yet be a very difficult 2021 for one of Italy's most iconic teams, and the rot is set to continue this weekend.

Saturday, 17:00

Finally, and briefly, to Sampdoria against bottom of the table Crotone. Crotone stunned me last weekend with their 4-1 win against Spezia, and they did well to draw 0-0 against Udinese in midweek, but they may just have their hands a bit fuller against Claudio Ranieri and Sampdoria this weekend.

Samp ended their long run without a win at Verona in midweek, and even though they were slightly fortunate to do so, they seem to be a team that relies so much on confidence and momentum, that it's hard not to support them this weekend at somewhere near even money.

Samp's previous wins this season had all come in a row in October, which hints at the fact that one win can lead to another for them, and there's solid reasoning to support this theory. They are workmanlike, and occasionally inspired, prone to losses of concentration. Approaching very good when focused, and awful when not in the mood. Antonio Candreva's disciplinary issues this week illustrated more than just his fiery nature.

I think that they're in a good place at the moment, and that they're a significantly better team than Crotone. The 1.910/11 that's available is based on the worst version of Samp, and we may see something approaching the best version here.