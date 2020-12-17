La Liga Tips: Atletico can retain top spot as Real and Barca hit form

Atletico will return to winning ways

Atletico Madrid 1.251/4 v Elche 19.5; The Draw 6.611/2

Saturday 19 December, 13:00

Live on LaLigaTV and Betfair Live Video

Atletico Madrid moved back on top of La Liga this week, despite not playing.

Their 2-0 defeat at Real Madrid last weekend saw Real Sociedad move ahead of Atletico, by virtue of scoring more goals. Sociedad's 2-1 loss at Barcelona in midweek resulted in Atletico moving back to the top with a slightly better goal difference.

Despite that loss in the Madrid derby, Atletico are in a very healthy position. Though level on points, Atletico have three games in hand on Sociedad and two on Real Madrid. Their defensive record of just four goals conceded in 11 games, is comfortably the best in the league.

Fourteenth placed Elche are without a win in six La Liga matches (D4 L2) and have failed to score in either of their last two games. An Atletico Madrid win and under 2.5 goals is 2.56/4.

Barca will continue home run

Barcelona 1.351/3 v Valencia 9.89/1; The Draw 6.05/1

Saturday 19 December, 15:15

Live on LaLigaTV and Betfair Live Video

Barcelona will be looking for a third straight win in La Liga when they host Valencia on Saturday.

Ronald Koeman's team struggled to beat Levante 1-0 last weekend, but had a much more impressive result in midweek. On Wednesday they went 1-0 down against the then La Liga leaders Real Sociedad, but fought back to win 2-1.

That victory saw Barca move up to fifth in La Liga, six points behind Atletico Madrid, who have a game in hand. They will be pleased to have a third successive home game, at a time when their away form is patchy. Barca host a Valencia team that are without a win in four La Liga games (D3 L1) and another victory will be a real boost to their confidence.

Valencia have scored in six of their last seven away games and that could be key to finding some value. Back a Barcelona win and both teams to score at 2.568/5.

Benzema makes the difference

Eibar 6.86/1 v Real Madrid 1.594/7; The Draw 4.216/5

Sunday 20 December, 20:00

Live on LaLigaTV and Betfair Live Video

Real Madrid have hit form as they they travel to Elche on Sunday.

On Tuesday they beat Athletic Bilbao 3-1. It was their fourth straight victory, with Bilbao's goal the only time that they've conceded during that run. Consistency has been a rare commodity for Madrid this season and they will hope to continue their form over the festive period.

Their hopes of doing so will be improved if Karim Benzema can continue to perform as he did in midweek. Benzema scored twice to take his tally to ten in 16 games and the veteran's form will be crucial if Real are to hold onto their title.

Eleventh placed Eibar are in good form, losing only one of their last nine games (W3 D4). They could keep things tight and a Real Madrid win and under 2.5 goals looks too big at 3.814/5.