La Liga Correct Score Predictor with Infogol: Tips for every fixture of GW14

Athletic to recover after Madrid loss

Athletic Bilbao v Huesca

Friday, 20:00

Athletic made Real Madrid work for their three points on Tuesday night, but are in danger of a fifth winless game if they fail to get the better of Huesca. Javi Ontiveros gave Michel's side their first win of the season last weekend, but Infogol's model doesn't expect the visitors to go back-to-back, offering a 46% chance of a home win for Gaizka Garitano's men.

Atlético to prolong Elche's winless run

Atlético Madrid v Elche

Saturday, 13:00

Elche's home defeat against Granada prolonged their winless run to six games, leaving them looking nervously over their shoulders. A trip to the Wanda Metropolitano is unlikely to help, with Atléti having conceded just once on home soil this season, and Infogol anticipates another comfortable home win for Diego Simeone's title-chasers.

Barcelona to continue resurgence with home win

Barcelona v Valencia

Saturday, 15:15

Barça fought hard in midweek to rebound from an early deficit and beat Real Sociedad, in the process showing an ability to create plenty in front of goal. Ronald Koeman will be keen to ensure his side can keep their momentum, and Infogol backs them to do just that at home to a Valencia side coming off four winless games since beating Real Madrid in early November.

Real Sociedad to breathe new life into title push

Levante v Real Sociedad

Saturday, 17:30

A better recent run of results would have been enough to see Real Sociedad all but guarantee themselves the league lead going into 2021, but instead they're locked together with the two Madrid clubs on 26 points. This is still an enviable record, and Infogol's model gives them a slightly less than 50% chance of getting back on track with an away win against a Levante side with just two league victories all season.

Villarreal to pile misery on Osasuna

Osasuna v Villarreal

Saturday, 17:30

Villarreal's recent run of draws has seen them lose ground on those at the top, but they'll welcome the prospect of travelling to El Sadar after Osasuna suffered a third straight defeat at Valladolid. Unai Emery's visitors have still lost just once in the league this season, and victory on the road would keep their opponents rooted to the bottom of the table.

Sevilla to capitalise on Valladolid's poor away form

Sevilla v Real Valladolid

Saturday, 20:00

Valladolid climbed off the bottom with their victory last weekend, but will struggle to secure back-to-back wins. They take on a Sevilla side averaging less than one xGA per game at home, and the hosts are strong favourites to take three points despite failing to do so in the corresponding game last season.

Celta to make it four wins on the spin

Celta Vigo v Alavés

Sunday, 13:00

Celta's march up the table continued on Monday night as they put four goals past Cádiz, even if the game was closer than the scoreline suggests, and have climbed from the relegation zone into the top half with three straight victories. The visit of Alavés provides an opportunity to go four for four, and Infogol gives Eduardo Coudet's team the upper hand in what is expected to be a low-scoring game.

Granada to stay above Betis with home win

Granada v Real Betis

Sunday, 15:15

Granada got an important win at Elche last weekend to help arrest a recent slide, and a return to Nuevo Los Cármenes can help them go back-to-back. Diego Martínez's team won the corresponding fixture 1-0 last season, but Infogol anticipates a little more in the way of goalmouth action this time around - albeit with a similar outcome.

Getafe to arrest slide away to Cádiz

Cádiz v Getafe

Sunday, 17:30

Getafe will hope to pick up their first away win of the season on Sunday, and Cádiz's humbling last time out could make for a tight game at Ramón de Carranza. Infogol offers just a 31% chance of more than 2.5 goals in the game, and - despite their recent poor form - the visitors have developed a knack for getting the upper hand in matches without much in the way of goalmouth action.

Eibar's home form to let them down against Madrid

Eibar v Real Madrid

Sunday, 20:00

Eibar are the only team in La Liga without a home win this season, and that record is unlikely to change against Real Madrid. The champions are coming off three straight wins in all competitions, and last season's 4-0 win at Ipurua will give Los Blancos all the inspiration they need to keep their momentum going and close the gap at the top of the table.

