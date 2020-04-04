Football Bet of the Day: Slavia to strike a blow

Champions to score and concede

Dinamo Brest v Slavia Mozyr

Saturday 04 April, 17:30

A tough week got tougher in Belarus yesterday, as Torpedo BelAZ went down 2-0 at Dinamo Minsk. We have no choice but to grit our teeth and press on. Belarus remains pretty much the only show in town, so we'll check out a clash between the champions Dinamo Brest and Slavia Mozyr.

Dinamo have smashed the stranglehold previously enjoyed by BATE Borisov, and last season they won the Premier League title, their first ever top-flight championship win. This term, they won the Supercup by beating Shakhtyor 2-0, and they played out two goalless draws against Isloch in the Belarusian Cup but squeezed through on penalties. In the league, they were held to a 1-1 draw by Smolevichy, and won 1-0 at Slutsk.

Slavia Mozyr were champions in 1996 and 2000, before BATE's domination began, and last season they finished eighth. They beat BATE 2-1 last weekend, and in four competitive matches this term, they have scored nine goals. If you stretch back into last season, you can see that Slavia are on a decent scoring run - they have found the net in their last seven top-flight matches. They have scored in eight of their last 11 road matches in the league.

Dinamo are dominant at home, but they often fail to keep a clean sheet even when they win at the Stadyen DASK Brestski. Both teams have scored in 12 of Dinamo's last 19 PL home games.

Given that they just scored twice against BATE, and that they are scoring freely in general, I'll back Slavia to grab a goal here. Both Teams To Score is available at [2.2], and that's the way I'm heading.

