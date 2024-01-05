</iframe</noscript> <div class="layout" style="background-color:#FBFBFB"> <div class="layout__mobile_advert"> </div> <header class="layout__header"> <nav id="services_navigation"> <ul class="services_nav"> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com">Betting.Betfair </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/podcasts/">Podcasts </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/">Betfair Sportsbook </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/how-to-use-betfair-exchange/">Exchange How-to </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/">Betfair Exchange </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://responsiblegambling.betfair.com/">Safer Gambling </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item" style="margin-left: 1280x720.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>90th Minute Payout </h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/football-tips/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/624a78413f4f52d229af77249def44881749cfc5.220x124.png');"> <div><h4>Daily Football Tips</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/the-jokers-bet-of-the-day/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Arrows.220x124.png');"> <div><h4>Football Bet of the Day </h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/football-tips/daily-acca/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/CloughYellow.220x124.png');"> <div><h4>The Daily Acca</h4></div> </a> </div> </div> <header class="entry_header"> <h1 Saturday Football Cheat Sheet: FA Cup 3rd Round best bets and more
Max Liu
05 January 2024
3:00 min read "https://betting.betfair.com/football/fa-cup/saturday-football-tips-and-predictions-betfair-cheat-sheet-fa-cup-3rd-round-and-more-050124-204.html", "datePublished": "2024-01-05T22:00:00+00:00", "dateModified": "2024-01-05T22:04:00+00:00", "articleBody": "Get our experts' best bets for a packed Saturday of FA Cup third round football plus tips for EFL, Serie A and La Liga action... Goals backed in Tyne-Wear derby Boro to KO Villa in tea-time 'cupset' [6/1] League 1 Bet Builder and much more FA Cup 3rd Round Tips and Predictions 12:45 - Sunderland v Newcastle: Back Magpies in double Dan Fitch: "The FA Cup provides a rare Tyne-Wear derby when Sunderland take on Newcastle. The hosts are unbeaten in their last three games (W2 D1), with Michael Beale's appointment as manager having an impact. "In contrast, Newcastle are really struggling and have lost their last four games, but they do have added class. Combine the Magpies double chance with both teams to score at 10/11." Back Newcastle double chance against Sunderland and both teams to score at 10/11 Bet now 12:30 - Millwall v Leicester: Back Foxes in the Lions' Den Andy Robson: "If this was a league match one would expect Leicester to be a much shorter price, so the question is, what are the anticipated differences that have affected the price, and how much of a difference to the strength of the respective teams do they make? "The first thing to address is the motivation of both clubs. Millwall's recent good run has pulled them fairly comfortably clear of danger, and Leicester now have a 10-point gap to Ipswich, and a 13-point cushion to third place. So both clubs should feel like they can afford a cup run, which is good news for Leicester. "The next consideration is how much rotation will occur in both teams. Joe Edwards has already said that there will be 'enforced changes' to his Lions side, which is understandable given the recent hectic schedule in the Championship." Back Andy Robson's Saturday four-fold @ 5/1 Bet now 17:30 - Middlesbrough v Aston Villa: Back hosts in 5/1 'cupset' Andy Schooler: "Aston Villa sit second in the Premier League but, in this day and age, should they really be just 1.6 to win away to a Championship side in the third round of the FA Cup? "OK, if they put out a full-strength side, Villa should be able to see off mid-table Boro. But that's a big if. We all know about how the top-flight teams often see the FA Cup as an excuse to rest players these days. It makes betting on the competition a potential minefield. "Waiting for the team announcements is the safe thing to do but by then potential for grabbing some value may have gone... "At the prices, Boro look tempting to spring the upset. They've got up for big games at the Riverside this season with three of the top five - Leicester, Southampton and West Brom - already beaten here. "Carrick's men have also been solid performers in the League Cup, albeit they are yet to face Premier League opponents in that competition. Laying Villa on the Exchange is another approach worth considering." Back Middlesbrough to win @ 5.9 Bet now EFL Tips and Predictions 12:30 League 1 - Fleetwood v Derby: Back Rams in 6/1 treble Alan Dudman: "Derby will need to be tighter at the back than they were on New Year's Day with the 2-3 loss at home to Peterborough. It was a breathless start with two goals in the first 10 minutes and Posh nicked it with a pair of late goals themselves. "Whilst the Rams are short in price, their away record is actually stronger than the one at Pride Park with eight wins and just 13 conceded on the road. "Fleetwood have been busy this week with a new manager in Charlie Adam and also a forward in Ronan Coughlan, and the 27yo has a good pedigree in Ireland with a record 37 goals in all competitions for the League of Ireland Premier Division side last season. "The Cod Army are bottom and barely score a goal at home - which cost Lee Johnson his job before Adam, and it's hard to fancy the hosts here." Back Derby to win @ 4/7 Bet now Back the L1 treble @ 6/1 Bet now Serie A Tips &amp; Predictions 19:45 - Sassuolo v Fiorentina: Back the Viola in double Dan Fitch: "Fiorentina will be hoping to cement their place in the top four when they travel to Sassuolo on Saturday night. "The Viola moved into fourth place last weekend with a 1-0 home win against Torino. It was the third successive game that they had won by that scoreline. It extended their unbeaten record to eight games (W5 D3). "Sassuolo are down in 16th place and are in poor form, without a win in six (D1 L5). This includes a 3-1 loss at Atalanta in the Coppa Italia on Wednesday. Though Fiorentina have been keeping things very tight of late, the hosts normally score, even in defeat. Let's go with an away win and both teams to score at 11/4." Michael Carrick's Middlesbrough host Aston Villa on Saturday

Get our experts' best bets for a packed Saturday of FA Cup third round football plus tips for EFL, Serie A and La Liga action...

Goals backed in Tyne-Wear derby
Boro to KO Villa in tea-time 'cupset' [6/1]
League 1 Bet Builder and much more

FA Cup 3rd Round Tips and Predictions

12:45 - Sunderland v Newcastle: Back Magpies in double

Dan Fitch: "The FA Cup provides a rare Tyne-Wear derby when Sunderland take on Newcastle. The hosts are unbeaten in their last three games (W2 D1), with Michael Beale's appointment as manager having an impact.

"In contrast, Newcastle are really struggling and have lost their last four games, but they do have added class. Combine the Magpies double chance with both teams to score at 10/11."

12:30 - Millwall v Leicester: Back Foxes in the Lions' Den

Andy Robson: "If this was a league match one would expect Leicester to be a much shorter price, so the question is, what are the anticipated differences that have affected the price, and how much of a difference to the strength of the respective teams do they make?

"The first thing to address is the motivation of both clubs. Millwall's recent good run has pulled them fairly comfortably clear of danger, and Leicester now have a 10-point gap to Ipswich, and a 13-point cushion to third place. So both clubs should feel like they can afford a cup run, which is good news for Leicester.

"The next consideration is how much rotation will occur in both teams. Joe Edwards has already said that there will be 'enforced changes' to his Lions side, which is understandable given the recent hectic schedule in the Championship."

17:30 - Middlesbrough v Aston Villa: Back hosts in 5/1 'cupset'

Andy Schooler: "Aston Villa sit second in the Premier League but, in this day and age, should they really be just 1.6 to win away to a Championship side in the third round of the FA Cup?

"OK, if they put out a full-strength side, Villa should be able to see off mid-table Boro. But that's a big if. We all know about how the top-flight teams often see the FA Cup as an excuse to rest players these days. It makes betting on the competition a potential minefield.

"Waiting for the team announcements is the safe thing to do but by then potential for grabbing some value may have gone...

"At the prices, Boro look tempting to spring the upset. They've got up for big games at the Riverside this season with three of the top five - Leicester, Southampton and West Brom - already beaten here.

"Carrick's men have also been solid performers in the League Cup, albeit they are yet to face Premier League opponents in that competition. Laying Villa on the Exchange is another approach worth considering."

EFL Tips and Predictions

12:30 League 1 - Fleetwood v Derby: Back Rams in 6/1 treble

Alan Dudman: "Derby will need to be tighter at the back than they were on New Year's Day with the 2-3 loss at home to Peterborough. It was a breathless start with two goals in the first 10 minutes and Posh nicked it with a pair of late goals themselves.

"Whilst the Rams are short in price, their away record is actually stronger than the one at Pride Park with eight wins and just 13 conceded on the road.

"Fleetwood have been busy this week with a new manager in Charlie Adam and also a forward in Ronan Coughlan, and the 27yo has a good pedigree in Ireland with a record 37 goals in all competitions for the League of Ireland Premier Division side last season.

"The Cod Army are bottom and barely score a goal at home - which cost Lee Johnson his job before Adam, and it's hard to fancy the hosts here."

Serie A Tips & Predictions

19:45 - Sassuolo v Fiorentina: Back the Viola in double

Dan Fitch: "Fiorentina will be hoping to cement their place in the top four when they travel to Sassuolo on Saturday night.

"The Viola moved into fourth place last weekend with a 1-0 home win against Torino. It was the third successive game that they had won by that scoreline. It extended their unbeaten record to eight games (W5 D3).

"Sassuolo are down in 16th place and are in poor form, without a win in six (D1 L5). This includes a 3-1 loss at Atalanta in the Coppa Italia on Wednesday. Though Fiorentina have been keeping things very tight of late, the hosts normally score, even in defeat. Let's go with an away win and both teams to score at 11/4."

Now Read - Africa Cup of Nations 2023: A guide to the action, fixtures and format

New customers can get £20 in Free Bets!

New customers who sign up here, can earn up to £20 in free bets when they place a £5 wager. T&Cs apply.

Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change. The hosts are unbeaten in their last three games (W2 D1), with Michael Beale's appointment as manager having an impact.</p><p>"In contrast, Newcastle are really struggling and have lost their last four games, but they do have added class. Combine the<span> </span><a href="https://ads.betfair.com/redirect.aspx?pid=&bid=9810&redirecturl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.betfair.com%2Fsport%2Fhome%2F%3Fmodules%3Dbetslip%26action%3DaddAffiliateSelections%26bssId%3D13473284,30246%26bsmId%3D924.388905667,924.388905643" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Magpies double chance with both teams to score</a><span> </span>at<span> </span><b class="inline_odds" title="1.91"><span class="inline_odds__main">10/11</span></b>."</p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Back Newcastle double chance against Sunderland and both teams to score at<span> </span><b class="inline_odds" title="1.91"><span class="inline_odds__main">10/11</span></b></p> <a target="_blank" href="https://ads.betfair.com/redirect.aspx?pid=&bid=9810&redirecturl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.betfair.com%2Fsport%2Fhome%2F%3Fmodules%3Dbetslip%26action%3DaddAffiliateSelections%26bssId%3D13473284,30246%26bsmId%3D924.388905667,924.388905643" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">Bet now</a></div><hr><h3><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/football-tips/football-accumulator-tips-and-saturdays-best-bets-back-andy-robsons-5-1-four-fold-040124-1302.html">12:30 - Millwall v Leicester: Back Foxes in the Lions' Den</a></h3><p></p><p><strong>Andy Robson: </strong>"If this was a league match one would expect Leicester to be a much shorter price, so the question is, what are the anticipated differences that have affected the price, and how much of a difference to the strength of the respective teams do they make?</p><p>"The first thing to address is the motivation of both clubs. Millwall's recent good run has pulled them fairly comfortably clear of danger, and Leicester now have a 10-point gap to Ipswich, and a 13-point cushion to third place. So both clubs should feel like they can afford a cup run, which is good news for Leicester.</p><p>"The next consideration is how much rotation will occur in both teams. Joe Edwards has already said that there will be 'enforced changes' to his Lions side, which is understandable given the recent hectic schedule in the Championship."</p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Back Andy Robson's Saturday four-fold @<span> </span><b class="inline_odds" title="6.00"><span class="inline_odds__main">5/1</span></b></p> <a target="_blank" href="http://ads.betfair.com/redirect.aspx?pid=5391306&bid=11096&redirecturl=https://www.betfair.com/betting/betslip?bets=924.388905821%7C48461%3B924.386252506%7C47973%3B924.388671222%7C47973%3B924.388711351%7C47973" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">Bet now</a></div><hr><h3 class="entry_header__title"><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/fa-cup/middlesbrough-v-aston-villa-fa-cup-third-round-tips-best-bets-back-cupset-at-5-1-on-saturday-050124-840.html">17:30 - Middlesbrough v Aston Villa: Back hosts in 5/1 'cupset'</a></h3><p></p><p><strong>Andy Schooler: </strong>"Aston Villa sit second in the Premier League but, in this day and age, should they really be just<span> </span><b class="inline_odds" title="8/13"><span class="inline_odds__main">1.6</span></b><span> </span><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.222116661" title="Exchange MIDAVL" target="_blank" rel="noopener">to win</a><span> </span>away to a Championship side in the third round of the FA Cup?</p><p>"OK, if they put out a full-strength side, Villa should be able to see off mid-table Boro. But that's a big if. We all know about how the top-flight teams often see the FA Cup as an excuse to rest players these days. It makes betting on the competition a potential minefield.</p><p>"Waiting for the team announcements is the safe thing to do but by then potential for grabbing some value may have gone...</p><p>"At the prices, Boro look tempting to spring the upset. They've got up for big games at the Riverside this season with three of the top five - Leicester, Southampton and West Brom - already beaten here.</p><p>"Carrick's men have also been solid performers in the League Cup, albeit they are yet to face Premier League opponents in that competition. <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.222116661" title="Exchange MIDAVL" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Laying</a><span> </span>Villa on the Exchange is another approach worth considering."</p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Back Middlesbrough to win @<span> </span><b class="inline_odds" title="5/1"><span class="inline_odds__main">5.9</span></b></p> <a target="_blank" href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.222116661" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">Bet now</a></div><hr><h2>EFL Tips and Predictions</h2><p></p><h3><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/english-football-league/efl-league-one-and-league-two-tips-adam-in-for-baptism-of-fire-in-weekend-accas-050124-134.html">12:30 League 1 - Fleetwood v Derby: Back Rams in 6/1 treble</a></h3><p></p><p><strong>Alan Dudman: </strong>"Derby will need to be tighter at the back than they were on New Year's Day with the 2-3 loss at home to Peterborough. It was a breathless start with two goals in the first 10 minutes and Posh nicked it with a pair of late goals themselves.</p><p>"Whilst the Rams are short in price, their away record is actually stronger than the one at Pride Park with eight wins and just 13 conceded on the road.</p><p>"Fleetwood have been busy this week with a new manager in Charlie Adam and also a forward in Ronan Coughlan, and the 27yo has a good pedigree in Ireland with a record 37 goals in all competitions for the League of Ireland Premier Division side last season.</p><p>"The Cod Army are bottom and barely score a goal at home - which cost Lee Johnson his job before Adam, and it's hard to fancy the hosts here."</p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Back Derby to win @<span> </span><b class="inline_odds" title="1.57"><span class="inline_odds__main">4/7</span></b></p> <a target="_blank" href="https://ads.betfair.com/redirect.aspx?pid=&bid=9810&redirecturl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.betfair.com%2Fsport%2Fhome%2F%3Fmodules%3Dbetslip%26action%3DaddAffiliateSelections%26bssId%3D48325%26bsmId%3D924.388677610" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">Bet now</a></div><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Back the L1 treble @<span> </span><b class="inline_odds" title="7.00"><span class="inline_odds__main">6/1</span></b></p> <a target="_blank" href="https://ads.betfair.com/redirect.aspx?pid=&bid=9810&redirecturl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.betfair.com%2Fsport%2Fhome%2F%3Fmodules%3Dbetslip%26action%3DaddAffiliateSelections%26bssId%3D48325,256373,58344%26bsmId%3D924.388677610,924.388677828,924.388678189" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">Bet now</a></div><hr><h2>Serie A Tips & Predictions</h2><h3></h3><h3><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/italian-football/serie-a-tips-juventus-bet-has-won-ten-times-out-of-13-050124-629.html">19:45 - Sassuolo v Fiorentina: Back the Viola in double</a></h3><p></p><p><strong>Dan Fitch: </strong>"Fiorentina will be hoping to cement their place in the top four when they travel to Sassuolo on Saturday night.</p><p>"The Viola moved into fourth place last weekend with a 1-0 home win against Torino. It was the third successive game that they had won by that scoreline. It extended their unbeaten record to eight games (W5 D3).</p><p>"Sassuolo are down in 16th place and are in poor form, without a win in six (D1 L5). This includes a 3-1 loss at Atalanta in the Coppa Italia on Wednesday. Though Fiorentina have been keeping things very tight of late, the hosts normally score, even in defeat. Let's go with an<span> </span><a href="https://ads.betfair.com/redirect.aspx?pid=&bid=9810&redirecturl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.betfair.com%2Fsport%2Fhome%2F%3Fmodules%3Dbetslip%26action%3DaddAffiliateSelections%26bssId%3D676467%26bsmId%3D924.388248854" target="_blank" rel="noopener">away win and both teams to score</a><span> </span>at<span> </span><b class="inline_odds" title="3.75"><span class="inline_odds__main">11/4</span></b>."</p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Back Fiorentina to beat Sassuolo and both teams to score at<span> </span><b class="inline_odds" title="3.75"><span class="inline_odds__main">11/4</span></b></p> <a target="_blank" href="https://ads.betfair.com/redirect.aspx?pid=&bid=9810&redirecturl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.betfair.com%2Fsport%2Fhome%2F%3Fmodules%3Dbetslip%26action%3DaddAffiliateSelections%26bssId%3D676467%26bsmId%3D924.388248854" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">Bet now</a></div><p><strong></strong></p><hr><h3><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/african-cup-of-nations/africa-cup-of-nations-2023-a-guide-to-the-action-fixtures-and-format-ivory-coast-2023-030124-164.html">Now Read - Africa Cup of Nations 2023: A guide to the action, fixtures and format</a></h3></ul> </div> </div> <section class="betting_copy"> <div class="editor"> <h2 class="promo-name bf-refer_and_earn" data-qa="promo-name">New customers can get £20 in Free Bets!</h2> <p>New customers who sign up <a href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=ACQZBHC01B5G20">here</a>, can earn up to £20 in free bets when they place a £5 wager. New customers can get £20 in Free Bets!

New customers who sign up here, can earn up to £20 in free bets when they place a £5 wager. T&Cs apply. href="https://www.facebook.com/sharer/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Ffa-cup%2Fsaturday-football-tips-and-predictions-betfair-cheat-sheet-fa-cup-3rd-round-and-more-050124-204.html" target="_blank" title="Facebook"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--facebook">Facebook</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__reddit"> <a href="https://www.reddit.com/submit/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Ffa-cup%2Fsaturday-football-tips-and-predictions-betfair-cheat-sheet-fa-cup-3rd-round-and-more-050124-204.html" target="_blank" title="Reddit"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--reddit">Reddit</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__whatsapp"> <a href="https://api.whatsapp.com/send?text=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Ffa-cup%2Fsaturday-football-tips-and-predictions-betfair-cheat-sheet-fa-cup-3rd-round-and-more-050124-204.html" target="_blank" title="WhatsApp"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--whatsapp">WhatsApp</span></a> </li> class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/football-tips/">Football Tips</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/">English Premier League</a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/transfers/">Transfers</a> </li> </ul> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/fantasy-premier-league/">Fantasy Premier League</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/dimitar-berbatov/">Dimitar Berbatov</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/transfers/">Latest Transfer Odds & News</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/champions-league/">UEFA Champions League</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item on sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a class="active" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/fa-cup/">English FA Cup</a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> </ul> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/daily-acca/">Daily Acca</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/the-jokers-bet-of-the-day/">Bet of the Day</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/big-winners/">Big Winners</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/betfair-football-ambassadors/">Betfair Football Ambassadors</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/rivaldo/">Rivaldo</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/championship/">EFL Championship</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/english-football-league/">EFL League One & League Two</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/efl-cup/">EFL Cup</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/europa-league/">UEFA Europa League</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/europa-conference-league/">UEFA Europa Conference League</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/euro-2024/">Euro 2024</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/spanish-football/">Spanish LaLiga</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/italian-football/">Italian Serie A</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/german-football/">German Bundesliga</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/french-football/">French Ligue 1</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/uefa-nations-league/">UEFA Nations League</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/manager-specials/">Manager Specials</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/womens-football/">Women's Football</a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class 