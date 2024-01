Leicester big odds against team they beat

Sunderland in form as they host Newcastle in derby

Back wins for Brighton, Chelsea and Aston Villa

Chesterfield will score at Watford

Ipswich's superb season in the Championship has been derailed somewhat by a run of five games without a win (D4 L1). Though Wimbledon are in decent form, the visitors should have too much class for the League Two outfit and get back to winning ways. An Ipswich win and under 4.5 goals seems a safe bet at 1/12.00.

Leicester are ten points clear at the top of the Championship and unbeaten in ten games (W8 D2). This run includes a 3-2 home win against Millwall. The hosts are in strong form with three straight wins, but you have to fancy Leicester given their dominance in the second-tier and their odds of 5/61.84 to win in the Match Odds 90 market, looks good value.

The FA Cup provides a rare Tyne-Wear derby when Sunderland take on Newcastle. The hosts are unbeaten in their last three games (W2 D1), with Michael Beale's appointment as manager having an impact. In contrast, Newcastle are really struggling and have lost their last four games, but they do have added class. Combine the Magpies double chance with both teams to score at 10/111.91.

Stoke are another Championship side hosting Premier League opposition. They are unbeaten in six, albeit with most of the games being drawn (W1 D5). Brighton are without a win in four on the road, but should have the extra quality needed to claim victory. A Seagulls win and both teams to score is 15/82.88.

Watford will be anxious to avoid a giant-killing against the National League leaders Chesterfield. With only one defeat in their last five outings (W2 D2) they are in decent form. It might be too much to expect an upset from Chesterfield, but they could get on the scoresheet. Both teams to score has landed in each of Watford's last nine games. Combine that with Watford double chance and over 2.5 goals at 23/20.

With an away trip to Middlesbrough in the Carabao Cup semi-final to come on Tuesday, Mauricio Pochettino may elect to rotate his side for this one. Chelsea should still be too strong against a Preston team that have lost four of their last five games (W1). A Chelsea win, both teams to score and over 2.5 goals is 11/53.20.

Boro have enjoyed knockout success with their run to the EFL Cup semis, but that run has not seen them face a Premier League side. This match presents a different challenge then. It will be interesting to see what side the Villa boss Unai Emery will put out. He has generally gone with strong lineups in the cups this season and if he does so again, then an Aston Villa win and both teams to score could land at 21/10.