Football Accumulator Tips: Back Andy Robson's 5/1 four-fold on Saturday
Andy Robson Tips
04 January 2024
4:00 min read "https://betting.betfair.com/football/football-tips/football-accumulator-tips-and-saturdays-best-bets-back-andy-robsons-5-1-four-fold-040124-1302.html", "datePublished": "2024-01-04T15:19:00+00:00", "dateModified": "2024-01-04T17:05:00+00:00", "articleBody": "New Betfair football columnist Andy Robson has a couple of bets in the FA Cup plus one in the National League and another in Scotland as he tries to kick-off 2024 with a winning acca at [5/1]... Leicester won't fear trip to Lions' Den in the Cup Watford's weak defence means back goals Back a cracker in National League and overs in Scotland I've come one leg away from landing this accumulator on the last two weekends and you could say I'm due after the pair of near misses. This Saturday's four-fold is around the [5/1] mark again and involves a trip into non-league, the Scottish Football League and an FA Cup excursion. You can find the best betting resources around on my website, Andy's Bet Club, including the Opta-powered bet builders stats &amp; cheat sheets. There's also free expert coverage of the Premier League, EFL, SPFL, European football and much more in the football predictions section of the site. You can join my community on Twitter and enjoy the ride. Leg 1 - Millwall v Leicester - Saturday 12:30, FA Cup Tip: Leicester to win @ just over [4/5] If this was a league match one would expect Leicester to be a much shorter price, so the question is, what are the anticipated differences that have affected the price, and how much of a difference to the strength of the respective teams do they make? The first thing to address is the motivation of both clubs. Millwall's recent good run has pulled them fairly comfortably clear of danger, and Leicester now have a 10-point gap to Ipswich, and a 13-point cushion to third place. So both clubs should feel like they can afford a cup run, which is good news for Leicester. The next consideration is how much rotation will occur in both teams. Joe Edwards has already said that there will be 'enforced changes' to his Lions side, which is understandable given the recent hectic schedule in the Championship. This is also likely to be the way that Enzo Maresca and Leicester tackle the tie, but the difference between the clubs in this situation is the depth of the squads available to the managers. Leicester have already used four centre forwards this season, Jamie Vardy, Kelechi Iheanacho, Patson Daka, and, last weekend, Tom Cannon started and bagged two goals. Any one of those forwards would probably be a starting number nine at any other Championship club, and, in most positions, Leicester have quality replacements just waiting for a chance to play. The likes of Kasey McAteer, Hamza Choudhury, Dennis Praet, Conor Coady, Callum Doyle, Marc Albrighton, Wanya Marcal-Madivadua, Cesare Casadei, Yunus Akgun, are not in, what most observers would agree is Leicester's best XI. But they're all top performers in the second tier. Maresca did rotate in their last Championship match, against Huddersfield, so there is perhaps a license for him to bring back the likes of Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, Wilfried Ndidi, and Patson Daka for this match. If that does happen, it would surely shorten the price of a Leicester win. Leicester have won 10 of their 13 away games in the Championship this season, and Millwall's home record has been unusually poor. They sit 22nd in the table for points won at home, having lost 6 of their 13 away matches. This looks like a big price for another Leicester away win. Leg 2 - Watford v Chesterfield - Saturday 15:00, FA Cup Tip: Over 2.5 goals @ just over [1/2] This game jumps off the page and screams goals, especially given that it's an FA Cup tie. Watford have one of the Championship's most potent strike-force, having scored 42 goals in just 26 league matches this season, with 25 of those being scored at Vicarage Road. However, while the Hornets have been excellent offensively, there are defensive frailties that can be exploited as the hosts have already conceded 36 at the other end of the pitch. It's that Jekyll and Hyde nature of their play that was displayed last time out as they drew 3-3 with Plymouth Argyle. In fact, their last nine consecutive matches have resulted in both teams scoring which demonstrates the point perfectly. Chesterfield lead the National League and they're no strangers to a thriller, evidenced by their 3-2 comeback win against Solihull Moors last time out. In their 25 league games this season, Paul Cook's side have scored 61 and conceded 33 with an average of 3.76 goals per game and they are expected to come here on the front foot which could make for an open and expansive game of football with plenty of goals expected, probably at either end. Leg 3 - Hartlepool United v Oxford City, Saturday 15:00, National League Tip: Over 2.5 goals @ [1/2] This should be a cracker of a game. Hartlepool United have been one of the most enjoyable sides to watch this season from a neutral perspective with plenty of goals flying in during their games. Their inability to defend has been chronic and ultimately cost John Askey his job but they have been excellent going forward - not even the loss of Josh Umerah will cancel that out. They take on an Oxford City side that have eyes on closing the gap to their more illustrious opponents to one point in the battle to avoid the drop. Ross Jenkins' side only know one way to play - on the front foot and with the aim of outscoring their opponents. It's hard to see 76-year-old Lennie Lawrence having an enormous impact on a flaky Hartlepool United side meaning there should be goals in this game. Oxford City have seen 70% of their league matches finish with three or more goals, including six of their last eight, while Hartlepool United are at 69% for the season both overall and at home. Leg 4 - Alloa Athletic v Edinburgh City, Saturday 15:00, Scottish League One Tip: Over 2.5 goals @ [1/3] Alloa's home encounter with Edinburgh City is a match primed for goals, with odds of 1.33 on over 2.5 goals being one of the value bets of the weekend in the SPFL. Much of this hinges on the visiting team, who have been plunged into a financial crisis over the course of the last month that has seen a dramatic turnover in their playing staff, but particularly in defence. While Edinburgh remain a capable offensive team, as they displayed by scoring two goals against high-flying Hamilton last week and before that against in-form Cove Rangers, they are chronically weak at the back. In each of the four matches they have played since being struck by their financial problems, they have conceded at least three goals. The net result is that Michael McIndoe's side have seen an astonishing 24 goals fly in during their last four league matches. Alloa, meanwhile, approach this encounter in decent scoring form, even if they may be a little rusty having only played four times since they were defeated 3-0 by Edinburgh away from home, prior to the capital club's crisis. The Wasps have netted at least two goals in three of their last four matches and against an inexperienced Edinburgh defence they should have the quality to run riot. The 1-1 draw between the clubs in Alloa back in September is the only occasion of the four when these sides have met in Clackmannanshire that the game has not produced at least three goals, and it would be very surprising if was a damp affair. Back Andy Robson's four-fold here @ [5/1] Bet now *if you are a desktop user, please click here to populate your betslip. New Betfair football columnist Andy Robson has a couple of bets in the FA Cup plus one in the National League and another in Scotland as he tries to kick-off 2024 with a winning acca at [5/1]...

Leicester won't fear trip to Lions' Den in the Cup
Watford's weak defence means back goals
Back a cracker in National League and overs in Scotland

I've come one leg away from landing this accumulator on the last two weekends and you could say I'm due after the pair of near misses. This Saturday's four-fold is around the [5/1] mark again and involves a trip into non-league, the Scottish Football League and an FA Cup excursion.

You can find the best betting resources around on my website, Andy's Bet Club, including the Opta-powered bet builders stats & cheat sheets. There's also free expert coverage of the Premier League, EFL, SPFL, European football and much more in the football predictions section of the site.

You can join my community on Twitter and enjoy the ride. This Saturday's four-fold is around the <a href="http://ads.betfair.com/redirect.aspx?pid=5391306&bid=11096&redirecturl=https://www.betfair.com/betting/betslip?bets=924.388905821%7C48461%3B924.386252506%7C47973%3B924.388671222%7C47973%3B924.388711351%7C47973"><b class="inline_odds" title="6.00"><span class="inline_odds__main">5/1</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">6.00</span></b></a> mark again and involves a trip into non-league, the Scottish Football League and an FA Cup excursion.</p><p>You can find the best betting resources around on my website, <a href="http://ads.betfair.com/redirect.aspx?pid=5391306&bid=11096&redirecturl=https://www.betfair.com/betting/betslip?bets=924.388905821%7C48461%3B924.386252506%7C47973%3B924.388671222%7C47973%3B924.388711351%7C47973">Andy's Bet Club</a>, including the Opta-powered <a href="http://ads.betfair.com/redirect.aspx?pid=5391306&bid=11096&redirecturl=https://www.betfair.com/betting/betslip?bets=924.388905821%7C48461%3B924.386252506%7C47973%3B924.388671222%7C47973%3B924.388711351%7C47973">bet builders stats & cheat sheets</a>. There's also free expert coverage of the Premier League, EFL, SPFL, European football and much more in the <a href="http://ads.betfair.com/redirect.aspx?pid=5391306&bid=11096&redirecturl=https://www.betfair.com/betting/betslip?bets=924.388905821%7C48461%3B924.386252506%7C47973%3B924.388671222%7C47973%3B924.388711351%7C47973">football predictions</a> section of the site.</p><p>You can join my community on <a href="http://ads.betfair.com/redirect.aspx?pid=5391306&bid=11096&redirecturl=https://www.betfair.com/betting/betslip?bets=924.388905821%7C48461%3B924.386252506%7C47973%3B924.388671222%7C47973%3B924.388711351%7C47973">Twitter</a> and enjoy the ride.</p><hr><h3>Leg 1 - Millwall v Leicester - Saturday 12:30, FA Cup</h3><h3>Tip: Leicester to win @ just over <b class="inline_odds" title="1.80"><span class="inline_odds__main">4/5</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">1.80</span></b></h3><p></p><p>If this was a league match one would expect Leicester to be a much shorter price, so the question is, what are the anticipated differences that have affected the price, and how much of a difference to the strength of the respective teams do they make?</p><p>The first thing to address is the motivation of both clubs. Millwall's recent good run has pulled them fairly comfortably clear of danger, and Leicester now have a 10-point gap to Ipswich, and a 13-point cushion to third place. So both clubs should feel like they can afford a cup run, which is good news for Leicester.</p><p>The next consideration is how much rotation will occur in both teams. Joe Edwards has already said that there will be 'enforced changes' to his Lions side, which is understandable given the recent hectic schedule in the Championship.</p><p>This is also likely to be the way that Enzo Maresca and Leicester tackle the tie, but the difference between the clubs in this situation is the depth of the squads available to the managers.</p><p>Leicester have already used four centre forwards this season, Jamie Vardy, Kelechi Iheanacho, Patson Daka, and, last weekend, Tom Cannon started and bagged two goals. Any one of those forwards would probably be a starting number nine at any other Championship club, and, in most positions, Leicester have quality replacements just waiting for a chance to play.</p><p>The likes of Kasey McAteer, Hamza Choudhury, Dennis Praet, Conor Coady, Callum Doyle, Marc Albrighton, Wanya Marcal-Madivadua, Cesare Casadei, Yunus Akgun, are not in, what most observers would agree is Leicester's best XI. But they're all top performers in the second tier.</p><p>Maresca did rotate in their last Championship match, against Huddersfield, so there is perhaps a license for him to bring back the likes of Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, Wilfried Ndidi, and Patson Daka for this match. If that does happen, it would surely shorten the price of a Leicester win.</p><p><img alt="Jamie Vardy, Leicester.jpg" src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/934f04b0d8c827f0ae37b559ffa3b046786e73a2.600x338.jpg" width="1280" height="720" class="mt-image-center" style="text-align: center; display: block; margin: 0 auto 20px;" loading="lazy"></p><p>Leicester have won 10 of their 13 away games in the Championship this season, and Millwall's home record has been unusually poor. They sit 22nd in the table for points won at home, having lost 6 of their 13 away matches.</p><p>This looks like a big price for another Leicester away win.</p><hr><h3>Leg 2 - Watford v Chesterfield - Saturday 15:00, FA Cup</h3><h3>Tip: Over 2.5 goals @ just over <b class="inline_odds" title="1.50"><span class="inline_odds__main">1/2</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">1.50</span></b></h3><p></p><p>This game jumps off the page and screams goals, especially given that it's an FA Cup tie.</p><p>Watford have one of the Championship's most potent strike-force, having scored 42 goals in just 26 league matches this season, with 25 of those being scored at Vicarage Road.</p><p>However, while the Hornets have been excellent offensively, there are defensive frailties that can be exploited as the hosts have already conceded 36 at the other end of the pitch. It's that Jekyll and Hyde nature of their play that was displayed last time out as they drew 3-3 with Plymouth Argyle.</p><p>In fact, their last nine consecutive matches have resulted in both teams scoring which demonstrates the point perfectly. Chesterfield lead the National League and they're no strangers to a thriller, evidenced by their 3-2 comeback win against Solihull Moors last time out.</p><p>In their 25 league games this season, Paul Cook's side have scored 61 and conceded 33 with an average of 3.76 goals per game and they are expected to come here on the front foot which could make for an open and expansive game of football with plenty of goals expected, probably at either end.</p><hr><h3>Leg 3 - Hartlepool United v Oxford City, Saturday 15:00, National League</h3><h3>Tip: Over 2.5 goals @ <b class="inline_odds" title="1.50"><span class="inline_odds__main">1/2</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">1.50</span></b></h3><p></p><p>This should be a cracker of a game. Hartlepool United have been one of the most enjoyable sides to watch this season from a neutral perspective with plenty of goals flying in during their games. Their inability to defend has been chronic and ultimately cost John Askey his job but they have been excellent going forward - not even the loss of Josh Umerah will cancel that out.</p><p>They take on an Oxford City side that have eyes on closing the gap to their more illustrious opponents to one point in the battle to avoid the drop. Ross Jenkins' side only know one way to play - on the front foot and with the aim of outscoring their opponents.</p><p>It's hard to see 76-year-old Lennie Lawrence having an enormous impact on a flaky Hartlepool United side meaning there should be goals in this game. Oxford City have seen 70% of their league matches finish with three or more goals, including six of their last eight, while Hartlepool United are at 69% for the season both overall and at home.</p><hr><h3>Leg 4 - Alloa Athletic v Edinburgh City, Saturday 15:00, Scottish League One</h3><h3>Tip: Over 2.5 goals @ <b class="inline_odds" title="1.33"><span class="inline_odds__main">1/3</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">1.33</span></b></h3><p></p><p>Alloa's home encounter with Edinburgh City is a match primed for goals, with odds of 1.33 on over 2.5 goals being one of the value bets of the weekend in the SPFL.</p><p>Much of this hinges on the visiting team, who have been plunged into a financial crisis over the course of the last month that has seen a dramatic turnover in their playing staff, but particularly in defence.</p><p>While Edinburgh remain a capable offensive team, as they displayed by scoring two goals against high-flying Hamilton last week and before that against in-form Cove Rangers, they are chronically weak at the back. In each of the four matches they have played since being struck by their financial problems, they have conceded at least three goals.</p><p>The net result is that Michael McIndoe's side have seen an astonishing 24 goals fly in during their last four league matches.</p><p>Alloa, meanwhile, approach this encounter in decent scoring form, even if they may be a little rusty having only played four times since they were defeated 3-0 by Edinburgh away from home, prior to the capital club's crisis. The Wasps have netted at least two goals in three of their last four matches and against an inexperienced Edinburgh defence they should have the quality to run riot.</p><p>The 1-1 draw between the clubs in Alloa back in September is the only occasion of the four when these sides have met in Clackmannanshire that the game has not produced at least three goals, and it would be very surprising if was a damp affair.</p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Back Andy Robson's four-fold here @ <b class="inline_odds" title="6.00"><span class="inline_odds__main">5/1</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">6.00</span></b></p> <a target="_blank" href="http://ads.betfair.com/redirect.aspx?pid=5391306&bid=11096&redirecturl=https://www.betfair.com/betting/betslip?bets=924.388905821%7C48461%3B924.386252506%7C47973%3B924.388671222%7C47973%3B924.388711351%7C47973" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">Bet now</a></div><p><em>*if you are a desktop user, please<span> </span><a href="http://ads.betfair.com/redirect.aspx?pid=5391306&bid=11096&redirecturl=https://www.betfair.com/sport/home/?modules=betslip&action=addAffiliateSelections&bssId=48461;47973;47973;47973&bsmId=924.388905821;924.386252506;924.388671222;924.388711351">click here to populate your betslip.</a></em></p><hr><h3><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/fa-cup/tottenham-v-burnley-richarlison-can-help-land-8-1-bet-builder-030124-719.html">Now Read - Tottenham v Burnley: Richarlison can help land 8/1 Bet Builder</a></h3></ul> </div> </div> <div class="recommended_bets betslip_goto no_banners" data-banner_cta="Join"> <h3>Recommended bets</h3> <div class="editor editor--reversed"> <p><a href="http://ads.betfair.com/redirect.aspx?pid=5391306&bid=11096&redirecturl=https://www.betfair.com/betting/betslip?bets=924.388905821%7C48461%3B924.386252506%7C47973%3B924.388671222%7C47973%3B924.388711351%7C47973">Back Andy Robson's four-hold here @ <b class="inline_odds" title="6.00"><span class="inline_odds__main">5/1</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">6.00</span></b> (mobile)</a><p><a href="http://ads.betfair.com/redirect.aspx?pid=5391306&bid=11096&redirecturl=https://www.betfair.com/sport/home/?modules=betslip&action=addAffiliateSelections&bssId=48461;47973;47973;47973&bsmId=924.388905821;924.386252506;924.388671222;924.388711351">Back Andy Robson's four-hold here @ <b class="inline_odds" title="6.00"><span class="inline_odds__main">5/1</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">6.00</span></b> (desktop)</a></p></p> </div> </div> <section class="betting_copy"> <div class="editor"> <h2 class="promo-name bf-refer_and_earn" data-qa="promo-name">New customers can get £20 in Free Bets!</h2> <p>New customers who sign up <a href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=ACQZBHC01B5G20">here</a>, can earn up to £20 in free bets when they place a £5 wager. 