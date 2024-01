Take Tottenham to win and BTTS at 9/5 2.80

Back Richarlison, Spurs and Over 2.5 goals in an 8/1 9.00 BB

Tottenham v Burnley

Friday January 05, 20:00

Live on ITV & ITVX

Spurs desperate for silverware

Ange Postecoglou started the season with a bang at Spurs, winning Premier League Manager of the Month for August, September and October.

But if he did make a mis-step during that heady opening spell, it was putting out a weakened team in the Carabao Cup. Fulham took advantage and saw off Spurs on penalties.

Given Tottenham's lack of silverware since 2008, they can't afford to let any opportunity slip and Fulham have shown that the door was open in that competition by reaching the semi-finals.

Postecoglou will surely have learnt his lesson although injuries and Son Heung-Min jetting off to the Asian Cup means the Aussie won't be able to send out his first-choice XI.

Burnley shouldn't be dismissed

It's very easy to think that Burnley boss Vincent Kompany will pay lip service to the importance of this tournament but not really back that up on the pitch.

And yet, although Burnley's priority is Premier League survival, it has to be noted that they went through to the last 16 of the Carabao Cup after a 1-0 win at Nottingham Forest followed by a 4-0 success at Salford.

Their run came to an abrupt halt at Everton (0-3) although that defeat came bang in the middle of a seven-game losing streak.

Since that ended in late November, they've managed Premier League wins over Sheffield United (5-0) and Fulham (2-0) and were unlucky not to come away with anything in a narrow 3-2 defeat at Villa Park last time out.

Spurs hot favourites but better bet with BTTS

Burnley will be more than happy to not be facing Son again after the Korean netted a hat-trick in Tottenham's convincing 5-2 win at Turf Moor earlier this season.

Spurs are just 1.538/15 to get the win in 90 minutes again while Burnley are 6.611/2 to claim victory. A Draw is 5.04/1.

Despite Tottenham being fifth and just six points behind leaders Liverpool in the Premier League, this is surely their only realistic chance of winning a trophy and you'd expect Postecoglou will be taking it deadly seriously this time after opting to give squad players a look in the Carabao.

Kompany sent out weakened teams in Burnley's three Carabao Cup ties and if he leans that way again, a strong Spurs should win this comfortably.

The best way of getting a decent price, though, is to back Tottenham and Both teams to Score at a far more palatable 9/52.80 on the Sportsbook.

Burnley have managed five goals in their last three away games while Spurs have conceded in each of their last three home wins. Given Postecoglou's attacking philosophy of we'll score more than you, those lack of clean sheets make sense.

Further stats in favour of the hosts? Tottenham have progressed from 16 of their last 17 FA Cup third round ties while Burnley have lost 10 of their last 11 away games at Spurs.

Back Tottenham to Win and Both teams to Score @ 9/52.80 Bet now

Richarlison finding his mojo

This looks an obvious chance for Richarlison to continue his confidence rebuild.

The Brazilian looked completely out of sorts earlier this season but now has five goals in his last five Premier League games after being moved up front.

Before that run, he'd managed to net just twice but it's worth nothing that his first goal of the campaign came in Tottenham's Carabao Cup exit at Fulham.

Richarlison has scored the opener in two of his last four games so that can lead us towards a Bet Builder.

This pair shared seven goals at Turf Moor so I'll add Over 2.5 Goals into the mix. That's landed in seven of Tottenham's last eight matches.