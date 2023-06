City backed to win by one goal

Back United in 54/1 Bet Builder

De Bruyne drives 17/1 Wembley wager

Man City 1.558/15 v Man Utd 6.411/2, the Draw 4.84/1

15:00

Live on BBC1

Stephen Tudor says: "Twenty-one of the last 30 FA Cup finals have been won to nil yet the last three derbies saw both teams scoring. Even one-sided affairs usually offer up a consolation.

"Nineteen of the last 30 goals scored in finals were converted after the break. But four of the last five derbies have seen a goal scored inside the opening ten minutes.

"The last 25 FA Cup finals produced 2.2 goals per game. The last 25 derbies produced 2.8. In only three of the last 20 finals has an opponent won by more than a single goal. In derbies that figure rises three-fold.



"Something naturally has to give when it comes to these discrepancies and given the high stakes, and the respective good form of both sides, it could well be the latter one."





Back City to win by exactly one goal @ 5/2

Paul Higham says: "The gameplan will undoubtedly be a smash-and-grab raid similar to that 30% possession game at Old Trafford (which United won 2-1) - hoping Casemiro helps stifle City at one end while Marcus Rashford and Bruno Fernandes can conjure something up at the other.

"And simply by following a similar plot line we can get a huge return thanks to Man Utd being 5/15.80 to win the game in 90 minutes.

"Whether they're winning or losing Casemiro will get booked, that's just how it is - and Fernandes is the perfect candidate in the 'score or get a card' market given he's likely to do either, or both!

"Rashford is United's main danger so it's hard to think of them winning without him having a say in matters. Every single leg of this Bet Builder came off at Old Trafford so it's worth a small nibble at a huge price."

Back Man Utd, Rashford goal or assist, Fernandes goal or card, Casemiro card @ 54/1

Dave Tindall says: "With Pep wanting to find rhythm, the best way of doing that is to play his Champions League starting XI here.

"That would likely mean him turning to the side that demolished Madrid, with the forward thrust provided by Gundogan, De Bruyne, Silva, Grealish and Haaland.

"For the Bet Builder, I'll take De Bruyne, who is 12/53.35 on the Sportsbook to net anytime. His goals in April and May came against Liverpool, Arsenal (twice) and Real Madrid. In other words, the Belgian is scoring big goals in big games.

"For United, Bruno Fernandes netted in United's final two Premier League fixtures and scored the equaliser against City back in January."

"Backing both to score in a Bet Builder - this is a Bet 5 Get 5 game - pays around 17/118.00"

Back De Bruyne & Fernandes to score @ 17/1

Leipzig 1.768/11 v Frankfurt 4.84/1, the Draw 4.216/5

19:00

Live on ViaPlay Extra

Bad Man Betting says: "No player on the pitch has earned themselves more cards in the league this season than Djibril Sow with nine.

"He finds himself consistently in the wars in the middle of the park and has now committed at least one foul in each of his last 16 games. He's been penciled into the official's book in both his last two games, and in the DFB Pokal semi-final against Stuttgart.

"Then you look at his record against Leipzig. Having been booked in both league games this season, it takes him to three cards in just seven appearances against Die Roten Bullen - he's received more cards against Leipzig than against any other club.

"Deployed on the left side of the central midfield partnership, he'll be matched up against Dominik Szobozslai and Konrad Laimer who draw 1.43 and 1.35 fouls per 90 respectively in the league."

Back the four-legged Bet Builder here 9/1

Empoli 3.613/5 v Lazio 2.1211/10, the Draw 3.9

20:00

Live on BT Sport 1

Chloe Beresford says: "Lazio have collected 34 points away from home this term, the second-best tally in the club's history and will go into this game aware they are unbeaten in their last eight Serie A matches against Empoli in all competitions.

"That run includes victories in the previous three away games at the Stadio Carlo Castellani, and it is also worth noting that there have been 14 goals in the last three meetings between these two."

Lazio & over 2.5 goals @ 15/8

Nantes 1.392/5 v Angers 9.28/1, the Draw 5.85/1

20:00

Live on BT Sport 3

James Eastham says: "Nantes need to win and also need relegation rivals Auxerre to drop points vs Lens in order to pull off a remarkable escape. Their focus will be on upholding their part of the bargain so expect a fully committed performance.

"The weakest side in the division, opponents Angers are already relegated (we backed them to be relegated in our pre-season preview last August). Last weekend they met their short-term objective of getting 18 points on the board, which means they avoid ending the season with Ligue 1's worst-ever points tally. Now, they have nothing to play for.

"In other words, the difference in motivation couldn't be starker. It's hard to see how the visitors can put up meaningful resistance versus hosts battling for their lives.

"Nantes are 1.392/5 to win. To back them at bigger odds, we prefer the hosts on the Asian Handicap. With our pick, you need Nantes to win by two or more goals to make a profit. For a guide to Asian Handicap betting, click here."