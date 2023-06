Tuscans to serve up another thriller

Lazio have collected 34 points away from home this term, the second-best tally in the club's history and will go into this game aware they are unbeaten in their last eight Serie A matches against Empoli in all competitions.

That run includes victories in the previous three away games at the Stadio Carlo Castellani, and it is also worth noting that there have been 14 goals in the last three meetings between these two.

Therefore, the tip here is to back Lazio to win & over 2.5 goals, a market available at 15/82.84.

Ultimately finishing bottom of Serie A Sampdoria have won just two away games all season, making a trip to run-away league leaders Napoli a terrible way for their campaign to come to an end.

Their relegation is already confirmed too, while this game also pits the division's leading scorers (Napoli with 75) and its lowest (Samp with 24), with Partenopei striker Victor Osimhen having scored more goals this term (25) than their opponents.

It is also worth noting that Samp have not won in Naples since April 1998, and that Napoli have kept a clean sheet in the last four encounters between these two sides.

With all that in mind, the tip here is to back Napoli to win to nil, a market available at 6/52.16.

These two sides have found wins hard to come by of late, with Roma failing to record a victory in any of their last seven league games and Spezia going winless over their previous 10.

However, Roma are unbeaten in Serie A against Sunday's opponents, claiming three points in four of their last five meetings and also boasting a record of winning on the final day in six of the last seven seasons.

There have been under 2.5 goals in the last three encounters between these two sides, as well as in three of Roma's last four home games and five of Spezia's last six on the road.

So, armed with that knowledge, the tip here is to back AS Roma to win & under 2.5 goals, a market available at 7/24.40.