Man City top scorers in the FA Cup & yet to concede

Huge 54/1 Bet Builder on Old Trafford repeat

So it's Man Utd versus Man City for the pride of Manchester, a slice of history and also the FA Cup in their first ever major final meeting.

The fact they've never met before illustrates the 'old money v new money' type of relationship between the sides, as Pep Guardiola's team look to emulate the 1999 Man Utd treble winners, so just in case Erik ten Hag's outfit needed any extra motivation...

City are just 1/41.24 to lift the trophy with United 3/13.95 and that tells you all you need to know about the standing of the respective teams.

But it's Wembley, and a cup final, so funny things can happen, and here again for another big game we've got another five big Bet Builders for your consideration based on some stats and possible game scenarios.

City run riot Bet Builder

Incredibly, given how this season has been scheduled, City have had a week off from the final league game, when Guardiola was able to rest players, and have another week until the Champions League final so there's not even a hint of fatigue.

That means Erling Haaland is flying and looking to become the first Norwegian to score in the FA Cup final and add to his 52 goals this season - it's almost unthinkable he doesn't if City win.

Top scorers in the competition with 17, City haven't conceded a goal yet and were taking teams to the cleaners when they needed to book their Champions Legaue final spot and tidy up the league.

Haaland scored a hat-trick against United at the Etihad and he's known for scoring in bunches - if he gets one he's likely to get two - and it's more than likely Kevin De Bruyne will supply the bullets.

Man City to win to nil, Haaland 2+ goals, De Bruyne 1+ assist 20/1

Red Devils ruin City's treble Bet Builder

Utd did beat City 2-1 at Old Trafford and after lifting the Carabao Cup they could become just the fifth side to claim both domestic trophies in the same season.

The gameplan will undoubtedly be a smash-and-grab raid similar to that 30% possession game at Old Trafford - hoping Casemiro helps stifle City at one end while Marcus Rashford and Bruno Fernandes can conjure something up at the other.

And simply by following a similar plot line we can get a huge return thanks to Man Utd being 5/15.80 to win the game in 90 minutes.

Whether they're winning or losing Casemiro will get booked, that's just how it is - and Fernandes is the perfect candidate in the 'score or get a card' market given he's likely to do either, or both!

Rashford is United's main danger so it's hard to think of them winning without him having a say in matters. Every single leg of this Bet Builder came off at Old Trafford so it's worth a small nibble at a huge price.

Man Utd win, Rashford goal or assist, Fernandes goal or a card, Casemiro card 54/1

Cup final going the distance Bet Builder

Last year Liverpool and Chelsea somehow ended goalless despite a hatful of chances, and with United going to pens against Brighton in the semi-final why not re-run the fun here?

Regardless of how the game goes, United having less possession and having to get stuck in is a given and that means them eclipsing the three cards they got against City at Old Trafford.

So we'll keep this one simple - and I mean really simple - as we don't need to risk much to grab a big return, as just for the 90-minute draw and Man Utd's card count we've got a more than healthy price for what should really be smooth sailing under these circumstances.

Back the 90-minute draw & Man Utd over 3.5 cards 17/1

City's other guys Bet Builder

Guardiola has an abundance of riches to call on so it's hard to predict his final line-up entirely, but just two games from greatness he'll go as strong as he can for both.

Riyad Mahrez is a Wembley specialist after his semi-final hat-trick and I fancy him to have a hand in a goal, along with skipper Ilkay Gundogan again proving crucial.

Gundogan scored a couple of important doubles down the league run-in but here we'll just take him for a shot on target

Rodri to make 2+ fouls is almost a given against derby rivals United, while Manuel Akanji was caught out and gave away two fouls at Old Trafford and could easily do so again

Mahrez goal or assist, Gundogan 1+ shot on target, Rodri & Akanji 2+ fouls 25/1

Bruno & Casemiro double Bet Builder

Casemiro has been one of the signings of the season for me and an unlikely attacking hero of late, could that continue here?

Well, he popped up with a goal against Newcastle in the Carabao Cup final and while a repeat isn't likely, 5/23.50 on him just for a shot on target, as he's managed in eight of his last 12 games, certainly appeals.

We've already backed him for a card here so we'll take the 2+ fouls he's recorded in four of his last six, and also add in Bruno Fernandes who'll be chasing shadows for a lot of the afternoon.

He's had multiple fouls in both games against City this season and also managed a shot on target in each game against the champions, so in a nice piece of symmetry we'll also take the Portuguese to hit the target.

Fernandes has had at least one shot on target in 10 of his last 12 games and even with minimal possession he's still more likely then most to pull the trigger.