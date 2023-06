Nkunku set to depart for Chelsea after the final

Back goals in German Cup Final

Djibril Sow to be booked amongst other fouls needed

RB Leipzig and Eintracht Frankfurt

Saturday, 19:00

Live on ViaPlay Extra

Perhaps a season of slight disappointment for the pair, RB Leipzig and Eintracht Frankfurt will do battle one last time in the hopes of ending their respective campaigns with some silverware.

Christopher Nkunku will be hoping to steer Leipzig to victory in an attempt retain the DFB Pokal before his likely move to Chelsea in the summer.

Oliver Glasner's side on the other hand, will be looking to put their rough end to the season behind them, having won just two of their last 13 games.

Die Roten Bullen are contesting their third final in four years and aim to become just the seventh team to win back-to-back Pokal Cups. Frankfurt meanwhile, last won the cup in the 2017/18 season.

There's plenty to look forward to here, and this one is looking great for a Bet Builder.

This year's edition of the DFB Pokal has seen goals aplenty, and we can fully expect Leipzig and Frankfurt to keep this trend going.

A match in this tournament averages 3.81 goals, with Leipzig themselves averaging 4.80 and Frankfurt 3.80.

Who better to back for goals than the top scorers in the competition - by some distance- in RB Leipzig, who have now scored 22 goals, followed by Frankfurt's 15.

The two teams boast the three top scorers in the Cup as well, with Randal Kolo Muani having netted six times, Timo Werner five, and Daichi Kamada four.

Each of Frankfurt's last five games have seen over 2.5 goals, including their 3-2 victory over Stuttgart in the semi-final. Leipzig have had over 2.5 in four of their last five, which includes a 5-1 rout of Freiburg in the previous round.

These two sides do not hold back when it comes to entertaining the crowd, and their meetings this season emphasise that - finishing 2-1 and 0-4 respectively.

Frankfurt's biggest threat will come from Randal Kolo Muani. He's the DFB Pokal top scorer with six, and has another 26 goal contributions in the Bundesliga.

Leipzig will likely need to double on the Frenchman, which should see their defensive midfielders and centre-backs marking him tight.

He draws 2.43 fouls per 90 and takes on his opposite number 5.51 times per 90.

Amadou Haidara will be one of the men tasked with Kolo Muani and averages a huge 1.82 fouls per 90.

He's committed one or more fouls in each of his last six outings, and nine out of his previous ten. Not only that, but both his last two games in the DFB Pokal against Dortmund and Freiburg saw him commit a foul.

Most of Leipzig's fouls are drawn on their left flank - with Dani Olmo and Christopher Nkunku often proving to be tricky opposition.

Olmo attempts 5.21 dribbles per 90 and draws 2.82 fouls. Nkunku's numbers are slightly more modest, but impressive nonetheless with 3.65 take-ons and 1.75 fouls drawn per 90.

Young Brazilian defender Tuta will be targeted by both players - a player who commits 1.09 fouls per 90, and with eight cards to his name.

They did exactly that in their league meetings this campaign, with Tuta committing three fouls in the home fixture, and another one away from home.

His performance against Schalke a couple weeks back, in which he committed five fouls in total, will be highlighted by the tacticians.

Each foul was clumsy in its own way: overly aggressive in aerial duels, slow when the attacker tries to spin him, even following through in tackles and clearances on several occasions.

No player on the pitch has earned themselves more cards in the league this season than Djibril Sow with nine.

He finds himself consistently in the wars in the middle of the park and has now committed at least one foul in each of his last 16 games.

In those 16 games, he's been fouled at least once in 15 of them too, often getting riled up and frustrated to earn himself a warning from the referee.

He's been penciled into the official's book in both his last two games, and in the DFB Pokal semi-final against Stuttgart.

Then you look at his record against Leipzig. Having been booked in both league games this season, it takes him to three cards in just seven appearances against Die Roten Bullen - he's received more cards against Leipzig than against any other club.

Deployed on the left side of the central midfield partnership, he'll be matched up against Dominik Szobozslai and Konrad Laimer who draw 1.43 and 1.35 fouls per 90 respectively in the league.