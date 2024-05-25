FA Cup Final Cheat Sheet: Best bets, Podcast Tips & Superboost for Wembley

33/1 34.00 Bet Builder sees FA Cup final got to ET

5/1 6.00 Saturday acca covers finals in England and Scotland

10/1 11.00 first-half fouls acca for Wembley showdown

FA Cup Final Superboost

In what is a repeat of the 2023 FA Cup Final, the two halves of Manchester collide once again at Wembley on Saturday, in what could be Erik Ten Hag's final match in charge of the Red Devils.

Pep Gurdiola's Man City are looking for a domestic double following yet another Premier League crown and are buoyed by the fact they did the league double over their rivals this season.

An FA Cup Final calls for an epic Betfair Superboost this weekend, and we are heading to Bruno Fernandes to come up with the goods for us this time out due to his foul count. Captain Bruno averages 2.0 foul involvements per game this season (fouls committed + to be fouled) whilst he has both committed and has been fouled in each of his last two games, and in three of his last five.

Indeed, if we look at the FA Cup and Wembley specifically, this has landed in four of his five appearances in the competition, and, in three of his last four outings at Wembley.

One of which was in this exact fixture against Manchester City last season.

He has either committed (21) or has been fouled (12) 33 times in his last 10 Manchester derbies, managing both in 70% of those games (7/10).

Recommended Bet Back Bruno Fernandes to win 1 or more fouls and to be fouled 1 or more times (was 1/1) SBK 2/1

FA Cup Final Tips and Predictions

Paul Higham: "If Man Utd do have a slim chance of lifting the FA Cup, they have no chance of keeping City out with their defence, so it'd have to be Man Utd to lift the trophy (not backing them in 90 minutes) and would have to come with both teams to score at 8/11.

"We're banking here on a combination of Utd players actually playing for Erik ten Hag to keep his job, and City's squad overdong the champagne and parties too much in the build-up.

Picking out United players to do the damage is tough but Bruno Fernandes has been on positive, with the skipper registering 20 goals and 19 assists for club and country this season.

"Fernandes is worth backing in the goal or assist market at 17/5 given he can do both - and he scored from the spot in last year's final and will be on the pens again.

Recommended Bet Back Man United to lift the trophy, both teams to score & Fernandes goal or assist SBK 14/1

"Coventry forced extra time against Man Utd so why can't they take City the distance? It's not that far-fetched and it could be a thriller if either team win on penalties at 10/1.

"If it goes that far though, I have a hard team picturing either City not just stepping up that gear to win it against that United defence - or the Red Dvils pinching something on the break so I'll back either team to win in extra time at 15/2

"Over 3.5 cards is 4/11 and landed in last year's final and also one of this year's derbies - and with Man Utd giving up more corners than anyone else in the league we'll add on City to get over 7.5 corners (just about their average) at 4/5.

"United also allow a huge amount of shots so le'ts complete this one with Man City to have 7+ shots on target at 4/9. City have managed that in three of four and both games against Utd this season."

Recommended Bet Back Either team in extra time, over 3.5 cards, City over 7.5 corners & 7+ shots on target SBK 33/1

Lewis Jones: "The referee appointment is a great one for us under cards backers. It's Andy Madley, who likes to let the game flow without delving into his pocket. From the last three seasons of referees to have overseen 30 Premier League games or more - that's 16 referees - Madley is the third most lenient for cards shown at an average of 3.66 yellow cards shown per 90 minutes.

"That average has been dragged down by his recent outings as just one of his last 14 fixtures have seen more than four cards shown. This includes when he took charge of Everton v Liverpool. Merseyside derbies are usually hot for cards but Madley only showed three and two of those came in injury time for dissent to both Darwin Nunez and Luis Diaz...

"Low scoring matches go in hand-in-hand with low card counts and this game does have the look of a drifty kind of FA Cup final where United are keen to soak up pressure and potentially be happy to keep City within one-goal until the latter stages where they'll then push for an equaliser."

Recommended Bet Back under 3.5 goals & under 4.5 cards SBK 2/1

Tipman: "United captain Bruno Fernandes is at the heart of everything for Ten Hag's side and will have to be at his very best if United are going to come away with a victory. Fernandes averages 1.9 tackles per game and commits an average of 1.2 fouls, but we expect the averages to be higher here given City will likely have the majority of possession and United will have their work cut out trying to stop them playing through their lines.

"The last time these sides met, and also in last year's FA Cup final, all three players in the Bet Builder committed at least one foul each. The man in the middle is Andy Madley who awards an average of 22.96 fouls per game, and is the same ref who awarded a foul against all three of our trio of players last time the sides met. This first half fouls treble has had a boost from 17/2 to 10/1."

Recommended Bet Back the first half fouls treble SBK 10/1

Andy Robson: "Following an incredible run of form, in which Pep Guardiola's side have won all of their last nine league matches by a minimum of two goals, Man City have been crowned as Premier League champions for a fourth consecutive season. The hosts excelled at both ends across this run, scoring an average of 3.66 goals per game while conceding an average of just 0.67.

"Meanwhile, Man United have had a dismal 2023/24 campaign, with Erik ten Hag's men finishing in eighth place in the Premier League. Unlike their upcoming opponents, the Red Devils have lacked consistency in recent months, failing to win in seven of their last eleven outings across all competitions.

"Guardiola has experienced real joy when facing Man United under ten Hag, with his side winning four of their five encounters with the Red Devils since the Dutchman's arrival. It is also worth noting that Man City have beaten their neighbours by at least two goals in both of this season's Manchester derbies. Thus, we expect Guardiola's men to win by a margin of at least two goals here."

Recommended Bet Back Andy's three-fold Acca here @ SBK 5/1

More Saturday Football Tips and Predictions

Jamie Kemp: "A Saturday night game at the Santiago Bernabeu to close out a title-winning season will be a festival in itself, and even more so with it being the final send-off before they go to Wembley in search of another European Cup. However, the biggest topic might well be that it's the final time Toni Kroos will play for the club at the Bernabeu.

"It's hard to convey just how big a loss Kroos will be for the club. His time in the Spanish capital has been filled with glory and his honours list has swelled considerably, but even at 34 years of age, the German has very arguably played his best ever season in 2023-24. Indeed, his farewell on Saturday night will be about celebrating one of Real Madrid's greatest ever midfielders, but also with the sentiment that the people are seeing a player truly go out at the top level.

"Within the party atmosphere, I'll back Kroos to either score or assist in this game as part of a treble. He'll no doubt be plenty encouraged by the crowd to try get on the scoresheet, and he's notched an impressive eight assists in La Liga this term in any case."

Recommended Bet Back Real Madrid to win, Toni Kroos to score or assist, and 2+ fouls for Marc Roca SBK 7/2

Listen to this week's Football...Only Bettor