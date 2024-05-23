Man City v Man Utd: Five FA Cup final Bet Builders up to 33/1

Man City v Man United

Saturday, 15:00

Live on BBC & ITV

The juggernaut that is Manchester City has just the small matter of the FA Cup final to complete a double double - and wouldn't it be sweet if they secured both with back-to-back wins over Manchester United?

City won 2-1 at Wembley last year and are huge 2/71.29 favourites to win at Wembley again and it's hard to argue against this faltering Man Utd side - who have gone from finishing third and 14 points behind City last year to eighth and a whopping 31 points behind.

That's hardly an improvement and leaves them as 5/16.00 outsiders to lift the trophy somehow, and 17/29.50 in the 90-minute match odds.

It's a one-off game though, and a Manchester derby, so we'll include a United win, however unlikely, in our usual mix of game situations and the best stats ro select five big Bet Builder suitable for the occasion...

Simple City win Bet Builder

We're dealing with what's overwhelming likely to happen at Wembley here, and that's a relatively comfortable City win like the 3-0 and 3-1 Premier League victories this season.

Man Utd are better going forward than at the back, but although they did score in one meeting they mustered just four shots on target in the two derbies and City finished the season with five clean sheets in seven.

So both teams to score 'no' at 11/102.11 is included to make a City win to nil.

And what's most likely to happen in this case if both Phil Foden and Erling Haaland find the net - as they both did in both derbies this season, with the two of them scoring three each of the six goals put past United.

Haaland's 8/131.61 and Foden to score is 7/52.40 - which kind of feels inevitable in his current form - while the only piece left to add of this Man City regulation victory is the customary Kevin De Bruyne assist.

Recommended Bet Back Man City win to nil, Haaland & Foden to score, De Bruyne assist @ SBK 13/1

Man Utd upset the odds Bet Builder

If Man Utd do have a slim chance of lifting the FA Cup, they have no chance of keeping City out with their defence, so it'd have to be Man Utd to lift the trophy (not backing them in 90 minutes) and would have to come with both teams to score at 8/111.73.

We're banking here on a combination of Utd players actually playing for Erik ten Hag to keep his job, and City's squad overdong the champagne and parties too much in the build-up.

Pickingo out United players to do the damage is tough but Bruno Fernandes has been on positive, with the skipepr registering 20 goals and 19 assists for club and country this season.

Fernandes is worth backing in the goal or assist market at 17/5 given he can do both - and he scored from the spot in last year's final and will be on the pens again.

Recommended Bet Back Man United to lift the trophy, both teams to score & Fernandes goal or assist @ SBK 14/1

Going the distance Bet Builder

Coventry forced extra time against Man Utd so why can't they take City the distance? It's not that far-fetched and it could be a thriller if either team win on penalties at 10/111.00.

If it goes that far though, I have a hard team picturing either City not just stepping up that gear to win it against that United defence - or the Red Dvils pinching something on the break so I'll back either team to win in extra time at 15/28.50

Over 3.5 cards is 4/111.36 and landed in last year's final and also one of this year's derbies - and with Man Utd giving up more corners than anyone else in the league we'll add on City to get over 7.5 corners (just about their average) at 4/51.80.

United also allow a huge amount of shots so le'ts complete this one with Man City to have 7+ shots on target at 4/91.44. City have managed that in three of four and both games against Utd this season.

Recommended Bet Back Either team in extra time, over 3.5 cards, City over 7.5 corners & 7+ shots on target @ SBK 33/1

Shots on target Bet Builder

Phil Foden's had six shots in two Manchester derbies this season and multiple shots in five of his last nine games, so we'll start with Foden 2+ shots on target at 11/102.11.

Looking away from the head of the City market, I like the look of Rodri 1+ shot on target at 11/102.11 as he's hit the target in both games against United this season, and often shows up in big games.

And what about Josko Gvardiol, who is 13/102.30 for 1+ shot on target and he's been an attacking force down the stretch, scoring four goals in the last nine with seven shots on target.

We should put at least one Man Utd player in this don't we? And it has to be their shots leader Bruno Fernandes at 1/12.00 to hit the target once.

Recommended Bet Back Foden 2+ shots on target & Rodri, Gvardiol, Fernandes 1+ shot on target @ SBK 20/1

Full of fouls Bet Builder

There has to be plenty of fouls to go around in a Manchester derby in the FA Cup final, and we'll mix the foul and to be fouled market - starting with Phil Foden to be fouled twice or more at 8/111.73.

He's been fouled 74 times this season including five times in two derbies.

Diogo Dalot leads Man Utd's foul stats in the Premier League and especially at left back his stats go up, so back him at 11/102.11 for 2+ fouls just as he did in the last derby.

Scott McTominay will be asked to dig in there again and odds-against at 13/82.63 for 2+ fouls looks nice enough, as does the 21/10 on Kobbe Mainoo to give away 2+ fouls as well.

The youngster is in the England squad so this big game experience will be valuable, but he could get a bit of a lesson from City's midfield.